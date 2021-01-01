« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 3810 times)

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,601
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm »
For me, the best description is institutionalised bias.

There are clearly individuals like Tierney who are biased and have a clear dislike of Liverpool. Instead of looking to root out that bias the institutions have closed ranks and things have gotten worse. To the extent that they are prepared to turn a blind eye to an official assaulting a Liverpool player.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,328
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:20:45 pm »
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:25:40 pm »
llegal, bad, or dishonest behaviour, especially by people in positions of power (Cambridge dictionary)

Refs are in a position of power and those decisions are not honest mistakes. If you don't believe it's corruption,  could you please explain how a professional referee would look at replays of Rodri's handball and conclude it's not a penalty?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,070
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
I am 100% certain that the PL officials are corrupt. I have no doubts about it. It’s just far easier to believe that than to believe that trained professionals are completely inept.

Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:32:27 pm by Marv Murchin »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,526
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:20:45 pm
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)

As has been discussed, it is indeed true that fans of all clubs think this - but only LFC has stats to back the claim up!  ;)

I think the anti-Liverpool bias was less obvious when we were rarely challenging for trophies, but has definitely become more noticeable in the past decade or so. But you would have to do a deep dive on the numbers to figure out whether it was always this bad, or has deliberately ramped up since City became Abu Dhabi and Klopp arrived.

And of course, VAR is only as good as the blockheads who are running it. Shit begets shit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm
Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?
They seem to be predominantly against us and for Manchester. I wonder if these are the games that see most betting action?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,358
  • Meh sd f
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm
The problem though is that the people who are officiating games grew up at a time when Liverpool FC and its fans were blamed for Hillsborough. There are clear stereotypes about people and teams from Liverpool which for me leads to conscious and subconscious bias.

We are talking about marginal decisions here where a persons bias against or dislike of a team can very easily cloud their judgement.

I have watched Liverpool prior to the likes of Heysel and Hillsborough, Thatcher's attack on the City, tragedy chanting and shite like 'feed the scousers' and there has been a clear seachange in the way we are refereed.

I think it is hard to argue that there is a substantial section of the population who have a dislike of Liverpool FC. This is then compounded by an abundance of referees from Manchester.
The stuff you describe also means that there is no need to bring in conspiracies or bribes to explain what is going on, just bias.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,839
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm
For me, the best description is institutionalised bias.

There are clearly individuals like Tierney who are biased and have a clear dislike of Liverpool. Instead of looking to root out that bias the institutions have closed ranks and things have gotten worse. To the extent that they are prepared to turn a blind eye to an official assaulting a Liverpool player.

Does anyone have the most current stats on Tierney's involvement in bad decisions against us? Surely there must be some threshold at which neutral media start to admit there might be something there.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:46:48 pm »
Personally I do believe there is corruption in the Premier League on multiple levels.

I think brown paper bags on some level are going to officials in the UK. Awful performances from the likes of Paul Tierney and why he keeps being appointed to our games is not by chance.

Kick off times are proof of pure bias against us. Since when has commercial interests trumped basic sporting fairness?

The financial doping thats tolerated in the premier league is pure corruption. But were conditioned to it and accept it.

Anyone that doesnt think corruption and bias on multiple levels exists in our game is either completely wet behind the ears, chooses to live in an ivory tower, or turns a blind eye as theyre the beneficiary of such corruption.

Officials in the premier league are 110% bent and corrupt in my eyes. Maybe not all of them, but definitely there are some that are infecting the game. Its clear as day. The standards are so disgraceful. Definitely on someones payroll.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,526
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm »
Thing is, "corruption" is a broad term, and many would define it differently. Obviously it's most associated with money changing hands to deliberately fuck a team over, but bias to favour one team over another is still a form of corruption, even if officials aren't personally gaining from the outcome (unless they're indirectly helping their favourite team).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm »
Unless anyone has any evidence then lets not use the word corruption. If anyone thinks there is then go get the evidence.

For me its incompetence and inconsistency. We see with our eyes incidences when it is clear what the decision should be but then VAR jumps through hoops to come up with bizarre decisions. They often hide behind the statement clear and obvious error.

Its the inconsistent application of the rules that is so frustrating. We, along with several other sides, have borne the brunt of some astounding decisions.

These decisions can cost a team the league..just like the clear handball by Rodri against Everton in 2022 that PGMOL said wasnt clearly a handball when it was clear that it was. City won the league with the help of this decision.


Its time that each manager can ask for a review and explanation of contentious decisions and to ask for mistakes to be rectified (not over-turned as that is difficult). Put pressure on the officials to improve their consistency and to use a set of criteria and checklists.

The amount of crazy decisions is pathetic and needs to be addressed.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline nyrrard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • at the end of the storm there's a Golden sky!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Today in the Arsenal game the attacker got the whistle for a handball; anywhere else on the field play goes on. Same goes for fouls leading to a freekick anywhere on the field is not deemed a penalty. There is no consistency and its insane. Put a GPS inside the ball, place sensors around the field to see if its in or out.

There are so many sollutions and possibilities to streamline every decision and remove human errors, still it reminds of governments doing business

Shit can and should be better
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:02:48 pm
Im not satisfied with this in the sense that I need a direct line drawn for me to show the corruption laid bare. Otherwise its straw man territory, which is where conspiracies go to grow and spread.

You dont have to see corruption, you just need to focus on the fact there is nothing in place to stop it. If Asda in Breck Road had no security guards or tags on the steak and razors would you need to physically see shoplifting to know it was happening?

People are people and a set percentage are greedy, opportunistic, or desperate. If it can happen it will happen and my guess is betting is at the heart of a lot of it.
Logged

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,070
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm
You don’t have to see corruption, you just need to focus on the fact there is nothing in place to stop it. If Asda in Breck Road had no security guards or tags on the steak and razors would you need to physically see shoplifting to know it was happening?

People are People and a set percentage are greedy, opportunistic, or desperate. If it can happen it will happen and my guess is betting is at the heart of a lot of it.

My mate does security on the Asda on Breck Rd, ex road-ender, mobbed up with Jasper, Hogan, Pig et al, over the years. You’d be a fool to mooch in the Breck Road Asda.

Nearly as much as if you think refs are actively corrupt.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:28:13 pm by Marv Murchin »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm »
There is bias, somehow the referees and the TV folk that set the fixture list need to somehow make it fairer, that's all we want. Fitzy I'm sure you'd agree.

The first quick fix is to have proper technicians running VAR, not other referees that don't want to undermine colleagues.
Lets also have out of play technology extended to the field of play, they can do it already.
finally let's stop the referees flying first class on Etihad to moonlight overseas, it's such an obvious one, the optics are terrible and wouldn't be allowed in most other business settings.
Oh yea and the 12:30 kickoffs after international travel etc, just make it fairer across the 20 clubs rather than us gettin > 80% as it is right now.
Quite simple really in my opinion
(Also give us a break on the Manc refs, there are fucking loads)

Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:08:45 pm
The word 'corrupt' implies conspiracy or forethought and I think that's where a lot of this debate comes from.

'Biased' would be better. You can clearly see a pattern in decision-making (the Tomkins stuff as linked above). Even if we argue about biased decision-making for or against certain teams or people, I don't think you can argue that they don't bias decisions in favour of The NarrativeTM

Burnley, for instance. If Trafford doesn't make that wondersave and it's 2 or 3-0, probably both our disallowed goals are given, because who cares? As it's 1-0, it keeps interest in the game. City's pen, for me, doesn't get given if they're 2 or 3-0 up.

On the topic of competence, I've seen it argued that it's always been this bad and technology just makes the awful performances more prominent, the implication (in some cases explicit point) being that there's nothing we can do. This stops short of a part of the solution - use this sunlight-disinfectant and scientific approach to improve decision-making. I'm not saying reffing Spurs-Liverpool is as important as landing a 747, but you could see the utterly inept communication process used contributed directly to the wrong decision being made. For that reason, air traffic uses very specific language and constant repetition to make sure both sides know what's happening. The fact that something so simple wasn't implemented from the ground up in VAR and that PGMOL in general are so opaque fuels conspiracy talk. Proper comms, internally and externally, is so simple, why aren't they doing it? What are they hiding?

This is what I wanted to say but can't write and think so clearly  ;D - thanks Bradders - great post
Logged

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,070
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm
This is what I wanted to say but can't write and think so clearly  ;D - thanks Bradders - great post



 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,601
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »
Corruption conjures up images of brown envelopes being passed or shady payments into offshore accounts.

That only scratches the surface though. It is akin to professionals turning a blind eye to racism or sexism even though they know it is completely wrong. It is about members of an organisation closing ranks and protecting each other even though they know a colleague has made a mistake or is biased.

As Klopp has stated, no matter how incorrect a decision is the refereeing community closes rank and protects whoever made the mistake or protects referees who have a bias against a particular side.

Mike Dean sums it up.

"I think I knew if I did send him to the screen... hes cautioned both managers, hes had a hell of a game, its been such a tough game end to end. I said to Anthony afterwards, 'I just didnt want to send you to the screen after what has gone on in the game'.

"I didnt want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didnt want to send him up because I didnt want any more grief than he already had.

"Anthony, he is big and bald and ugly enough to know if he is going to the screen he is going to the screen for a reason. If someone pulls their hair now its dead easy. Its just a brainwave by me, a really bad call by me, and it kind of affected me as VAR going forward."

Doing something that you know is completely wrong to protect a colleague, yourself or the organization you work for is corruption.

That for me is why I think the correct term is institutionalised bias and that going along with it, and then doubling down is when it becomes corruption. There seems to be the misconception that corruption has to involve personal gain.

The reality is that most corruption involves self preservation or more commonly protecting the organisation. You look at most miscarriages of justice and it is rarely for financial gain but usually to protect an organisation.

That is where PGMOL is at now they are far more interested in closing ranks and protecting themselves and the organisation. Than in whether a decision is correct or not. They are far more interested in closing ranks than rooting out the bad apples. That is why they are no longer fit for purpose and need disbanding and a fair and accountable refereeing organisation being created to replace them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:46 am by Marys Donkey »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:40:08 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm
Unless anyone has any evidence then lets not use the word corruption. If anyone thinks there is then go get the evidence.

For me its incompetence and inconsistency. We see with our eyes incidences when it is clear what the decision should be but then VAR jumps through hoops to come up with bizarre decisions. They often hide behind the statement clear and obvious error.

Its the inconsistent application of the rules that is so frustrating. We, along with several other sides, have borne the brunt of some astounding decisions.

These decisions can cost a team the league..just like the clear handball by Rodri against Everton in 2022 that PGMOL said wasnt clearly a handball when it was clear that it was. City won the league with the help of this decision.


Its time that each manager can ask for a review and explanation of contentious decisions and to ask for mistakes to be rectified (not over-turned as that is difficult). Put pressure on the officials to improve their consistency and to use a set of criteria and checklists.

The amount of crazy decisions is pathetic and needs to be addressed.

I stated a series of pieces of observations without strict evidence that give me an extremely strong sense that there is serious corruption in the game (on many levels),

I stand by my previous post. I stated what I think and cant do much more than that. If I had thousands of hours to spend researching and pursuing evidence, then I would. Unfortunately the system is very well organised to obfuscate the truth, and the pursuit of justice is not as straightforward as your previous post demands.

It is bloody obvious, for example, that the game is deeply corrupt when it comes to financial doping.

It is bloody obvious that human beings are easily corrupted with financial incentives. This is why you even have technology such as trustless blockchain to try and eliminate human beings from decision making (think decentralised daos - decentralised autonomous organisations for trust less governance) and financial management (trustless banking). Its because humans cant be trusted not to be corrupted.

Everything I see indicates corruption and bought intentional incompetence is rife in the game and upper echelons of power.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:43:32 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:04:16 am
Corruption conjures up images of brown envelopes being passed or shady payments into offshore accounts.

That only scratches the surface though. It is akin to professionals turning a blind eye to racism or sexism even though they know it is completely wrong. It is about members of an organisation closing ranks and protecting each other even though they know a colleague has made a mistake or is biased.

As Klopp has stated, no matter how incorrect a decision is the refereeing community closes rank and protects whoever made the mistake or protects referees who have a bias against a particular side.

Mike Dean sums it up.

"I think I knew if I did send him to the screen... hes cautioned both managers, hes had a hell of a game, its been such a tough game end to end. I said to Anthony afterwards, 'I just didnt want to send you to the screen after what has gone on in the game'.

"I didnt want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didnt want to send him up because I didnt want any more grief than he already had.

"Anthony, he is big and bald and ugly enough to know if he is going to the screen he is going to the screen for a reason. If someone pulls their hair now its dead easy. Its just a brainwave by me, a really bad call by me, and it kind of affected me as VAR going forward."

Doing something that you know is completely wrong to protect a colleague, yourself or the organization you work for is corruption.

That for me is why I think the correct term is institutionalised bias and that going along with it, and then doubling down is when it becomes corruption. There seems to be the misconception that corruption has to involve personal gain.

The reality is that most corruption involves self preservation or more commonly protecting the organisation. You look at most miscarriages of justice and it is rarely for financial gain but usually to protect an organisation.

That is where PGMOL is at now they are far more interested in closing ranks and protecting themselves and the organisation. Than in whether a decision is correct or not. They are far more interested in closing ranks than rooting out the bad apples. That is why they are no longer fit for purpose and need disbanding and a fair and accountable refereeing organisation being created to replace them.

Cracking post 👍
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:55:07 am »
Quote from: nyrrard on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
Today in the Arsenal game the attacker got the whistle for a handball; anywhere else on the field play goes on.

The goals scored by WHU were controversial as well. A bias for Liverpool to stop Arsenal going top?



Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:15:04 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:55:07 am
The goals scored by WHU were controversial as well. A bias for Liverpool to stop Arsenal going top?





Thats the thing. Whats genuine bias and whats corruption gets blurred.

Did you know theres now a chrome plugin thats aids chess players that cheat in online games. This AI plug-in throws in fake bad moves to mimic human flaws and reduce the risk of the cheating player getting busted.

This analogy sums up what we are dealing with when it comes to corruption in football.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,934
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #102 on: Today at 05:10:51 am »
I will believe that there is no corruption when City are thrown out to the regional leagues and all their titles are wiped out.

I will believe that there is no corruption when Newcastle and City have equal share of the prime TV times with all other teams in the league, or at least those that fight for European places.

I will believe that there is no corruption when the referees are representative of all England, not predominantly around Manchester.

I will believe that there is no corruption when Referees don't take working duties at the countries of the biggest club sponsors.

I will believe that there is no corruption when PGMOL has an independent oversight.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:18:29 am »
I lurch between opinions quite wildly depending on my mood and the latest game. One thing I agree fully with Rob on though is all these Manc refs. At best, theyll dislike us. If they grew up in and around Manchester, and around football and football bantz theres absolutely no way theyre not surrounded by United and possibly City fans. Even if you take who they support at face value, there will be an underlying dislike of all things Liverpudlian. Its inconceivable that they dont dislike us.

Growing up, my mates were mainly United fans. Usually normal (if you overlook the webbed fingers), but capable of coming out with all sorts of shite about Liverpool.

If youre a ref, and able to have a direct influence on the outcome of Liverpool games, I find it hard to believe they dont enjoy fucking us over when they get a chance.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:31:28 am »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
My mate does security on the Asda on Breck Rd, ex road-ender, mobbed up with Jasper, Hogan, Pig et al, over the years. Youd be a fool to mooch in the Breck Road Asda.

Nearly as much as if you think refs are actively corrupt.

Of course The Asda has security, if they didnt they would be robbed soft, bit like how weve been robbed of titles.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,526
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:33:24 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 06:18:29 am
I lurch between opinions quite wildly depending on my mood and the latest game. One thing I agree fully with Rob on though is all these Manc refs. At best, theyll dislike us. If they grew up in and around Manchester, and around football and football bantz theres absolutely no way theyre not surrounded by United and possibly City fans. Even if you take who they support at face value, there will be an underlying dislike of all things Liverpudlian. Its inconceivable that they dont dislike us.

Growing up, my mates were mainly United fans. Usually normal (if you overlook the webbed fingers), but capable of coming out with all sorts of shite about Liverpool.

If youre a ref, and able to have a direct influence on the outcome of Liverpool games, I find it hard to believe they dont enjoy fucking us over when they get a chance.

Yup. The incompetence is undeniable, and clearly affects games of all clubs. But we also see bias trends. We've all seen that club stuck in a relegation fight that are playing well but just can't catch a break, game after game; or equally the team that somehow leads a charmed life and gets the decisions.

I don't know if refs deliberately fuck us over, although I'm inclined to think they do. Trying to be objective, I think they're more lax in their decision making against us because nobody's arsed about pissing off the scousers.

In terms of genuine corruption in the game at large, that's indisputable. The issues with FIFA,  UEFA, the Qatar WC, all show that. Nobody can even be arsed going against the Saudi WC campaign because they know they can't outbribe - sorry, outbid - the Saudis. The mere presence of sportswashers proves corruption exists in the English game; it's only the extent that's up for debate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:34:54 am »
Conspiracy? nope.
Corruption? potentially.
Bias? definitely.
Logged

Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:53:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:33:24 am
I don't know if refs deliberately fuck us over, although I'm inclined to think they do. Trying to be objective, I think they're more lax in their decision making against us because nobody's arsed about pissing off the scousers.

Thats an interesting perspective. Other fan bases on the other hand think Liverpool is one of the threee media darlings, that the press is shit scared to paint LFC in anything but a balanced light, that LFC complains the most and loudest when any wrong decision goes against them, and that Klopp is the most vocal and outraged about perceived injustice, to the point where he has been fined nearly every year for it.

To be fair, I was reading something today where the general sentiment (this was from Chelsea of all clubs) was the above - but good on LFC, this is how change is effected, and they wish CFC complained more as well since their last manager to raise the issue of bias was Mourinho, and every manager since has been too diplomatic to raise it.

As always, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,635
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:16:42 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:55:07 am
The goals scored by WHU were controversial as well. A bias for Liverpool to stop Arsenal going top?




Just what I thought as the first goal went in. I bet Arseblog is awash with conspiracy.
Logged

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:32:23 am »
People can be very selective when it comes to bad decisions. Why does nobody ever remember the decisions that went in our favour?

Everyone is quick to mention the Rodri handball but are you seriously suggesting Man City didnt have any decisions go wrongly against them in that same season? If Paul Tierney is so corrupt why didnt he send Milner off against City at Anfield in the same season for what was a clear second yellow card offence? Perfect opportunity to give City an advantage over us.

Look at our games a bit more closely and youll see there are a lot of decisions that could be given against us that arent - some quite big ones. Its easy to forget these but they do happen - and they go for and against everyone else too.

The obsessive corruption shouts are getting a bit much now, its far too Everton for me. The refs are awful and there is likely unconscious bias at play in some cases but the suggestions of a conspiracy is wide of the mark - there cant be a conspiracy against every club!
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:34:43 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm
There is bias, somehow the referees and the TV folk that set the fixture list need to somehow make it fairer, that's all we want. Fitzy I'm sure you'd agree.

The first quick fix is to have proper technicians running VAR, not other referees that don't want to undermine colleagues.
Lets also have out of play technology extended to the field of play, they can do it already.
finally let's stop the referees flying first class on Etihad to moonlight overseas, it's such an obvious one, the optics are terrible and wouldn't be allowed in most other business settings.
Oh yea and the 12:30 kickoffs after international travel etc, just make it fairer across the 20 clubs rather than us gettin > 80% as it is right now.
Quite simple really in my opinion
(Also give us a break on the Manc refs, there are fucking loads)


This is a good post and I agree that those basic things being done would help nip these conspiracy theories in the bud very quickly. The refs being flown to the middle east in particular was an awful look IMO given the state ownership of two premier league clubs. That's a genuine direct conflict of interest and shouldn't be tolerated. Has that happened again since or was it a one-off?

My overall opinion on it though is that we are clouded by bias here and I agree totally with the sentiments of the OP. What best sums it up for me is the apparent grown up explanation of it, that it's not an out and out conspiracy it's just everyone's biased against us. Yet I also keep seeing people linking to Paul Tomkins article and citing it as definitive proof, as if Tomkins doesn't have any bias at all and indeed anything to gain from thousands of Liverpool fans clicking his links and reading his articles.

We are the biased ones here, as Liverpool fans. The same as Tottenham are utterly convinced there's a conspiracy against them, Arsenal too, basically every club outside the top six, as Man City were the year they didn't win it, as Everton are.

We tend to remember every decision that goes against us and forget or brush over the ones that went out way. Yeah we had that decision but we won 4-0 anyway so it doesn't matter. I'm guilty of it myself. We get so caught up in that feeling of being robbed that we hang to everything that seems to back it up.

The Rodri handball pisses me off so much that every time I see an image of it I have to instantly scroll past. However, in the home game at Anfield that season I think it was Milder who blatantly should've been sent off, and then we went 2-1 up a few minutes later. The ref that day was Paul Tierney, interestingly. In an alternate universe where we then hang on to those 3 points and win the league, regardless of the Rodri handball, City fans are still talking today about the red card that never was and the title they had stolen from them. You can also go back to the year we won the league, and the crucial game against City at Anfield where Trent handballed it in our penalty area, nothing was given and then we instantly scored at the other end. We all, myself included, laugh our heads off at Peps meltdown that day but it falls firmly into the category of things we'd be furious about if they had gone against us.

I also think there's probably a bit of an unfair view in refs and their professionalism. Just because they're from Manchester doesn't mean they will automatically favour Manchester clubs. In fact you can guarantee if we suddenly had refs from Liverpool we'd all be claiming they were blues out to get us. But the wider thing for me on the refs is that they've made it to the top of their profession and I have no doubt that they want to be the best, they want to referee champions league finals and world cup finals, they have to have that drive to make the abuse they get every week worth it. We don't look at players and think oh he was born in London of course he's not going to want to play well for Liverpool, or he isn't going to bother trying when he plays against Arsenal, etc. The fact is that Greater Manchester is one of the hotbeds of football around the country and you would expect there to be a share of refs from there.

Once football becomes your livelihood I think those biases that normal people may have ingrained in them very quickly disappear. Carragher managed to go from being a blue to a red, as did a few others, unthinkable to fans but possible for those involved in the game.

At the end of the day we are one of the most disliked clubs in the country, the flip side is we are also one of the two most loved. There's probably refs born in London who grew up supporting us, refs born in Newcastle who grew up hating us and everything in between. We are a powerhouse of the game and have far more influence than most clubs can dream of. We've got pundits in studios who played hundreds of games for us, newspaper columnists who idolised us, ex players and board members in prominent positions in the footballing governing bodies, we helped create the Premier League, helped push for a Super League, we're one of the big beasts of the game, not some small club getting bullied by the Mancs. We have power and influence everywhere which is why fans of every other team would laugh at the suggestion that everything is bent against us.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 