Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 3172 times)

Online Marys Donkey

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
For me, the best description is institutionalised bias.

There are clearly individuals like Tierney who are biased and have a clear dislike of Liverpool. Instead of looking to root out that bias the institutions have closed ranks and things have gotten worse. To the extent that they are prepared to turn a blind eye to an official assaulting a Liverpool player.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JackWard33

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:20:45 pm »
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
llegal, bad, or dishonest behaviour, especially by people in positions of power (Cambridge dictionary)

Refs are in a position of power and those decisions are not honest mistakes. If you don't believe it's corruption,  could you please explain how a professional referee would look at replays of Rodri's handball and conclude it's not a penalty?
Online Marv Murchin

Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:02:28 pm
I am 100% certain that the PL officials are corrupt. I have no doubts about it. It’s just far easier to believe that than to believe that trained professionals are completely inept.

Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?

Offline Red Beret

« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:20:45 pm
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)

As has been discussed, it is indeed true that fans of all clubs think this - but only LFC has stats to back the claim up!  ;)

I think the anti-Liverpool bias was less obvious when we were rarely challenging for trophies, but has definitely become more noticeable in the past decade or so. But you would have to do a deep dive on the numbers to figure out whether it was always this bad, or has deliberately ramped up since City became Abu Dhabi and Klopp arrived.

And of course, VAR is only as good as the blockheads who are running it. Shit begets shit.
Online JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 07:30:51 pm
Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?
They seem to be predominantly against us and for Manchester. I wonder if these are the games that see most betting action?
Offline jepovic

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 05:47:57 pm
The problem though is that the people who are officiating games grew up at a time when Liverpool FC and its fans were blamed for Hillsborough. There are clear stereotypes about people and teams from Liverpool which for me leads to conscious and subconscious bias.

We are talking about marginal decisions here where a persons bias against or dislike of a team can very easily cloud their judgement.

I have watched Liverpool prior to the likes of Heysel and Hillsborough, Thatcher's attack on the City, tragedy chanting and shite like 'feed the scousers' and there has been a clear seachange in the way we are refereed.

I think it is hard to argue that there is a substantial section of the population who have a dislike of Liverpool FC. This is then compounded by an abundance of referees from Manchester.
The stuff you describe also means that there is no need to bring in conspiracies or bribes to explain what is going on, just bias.
Offline cptrios

« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:08:06 pm
For me, the best description is institutionalised bias.

There are clearly individuals like Tierney who are biased and have a clear dislike of Liverpool. Instead of looking to root out that bias the institutions have closed ranks and things have gotten worse. To the extent that they are prepared to turn a blind eye to an official assaulting a Liverpool player.

Does anyone have the most current stats on Tierney's involvement in bad decisions against us? Surely there must be some threshold at which neutral media start to admit there might be something there.
Offline Keith Lard

« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm »
Personally I do believe there is corruption in the Premier League on multiple levels.

I think brown paper bags on some level are going to officials in the UK. Awful performances from the likes of Paul Tierney and why he keeps being appointed to our games is not by chance.

Kick off times are proof of pure bias against us. Since when has commercial interests trumped basic sporting fairness?

The financial doping thats tolerated in the premier league is pure corruption. But were conditioned to it and accept it.

Anyone that doesnt think corruption and bias on multiple levels exists in our game is either completely wet behind the ears, chooses to live in an ivory tower, or turns a blind eye as theyre the beneficiary of such corruption.

Officials in the premier league are 110% bent and corrupt in my eyes. Maybe not all of them, but definitely there are some that are infecting the game. Its clear as day. The standards are so disgraceful. Definitely on someones payroll.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm »
Thing is, "corruption" is a broad term, and many would define it differently. Obviously it's most associated with money changing hands to deliberately fuck a team over, but bias to favour one team over another is still a form of corruption, even if officials aren't personally gaining from the outcome (unless they're indirectly helping their favourite team).
Online stockdam

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:54:58 pm »
Unless anyone has any evidence then lets not use the word corruption. If anyone thinks there is then go get the evidence.

For me its incompetence and inconsistency. We see with our eyes incidences when it is clear what the decision should be but then VAR jumps through hoops to come up with bizarre decisions. They often hide behind the statement clear and obvious error.

Its the inconsistent application of the rules that is so frustrating. We, along with several other sides, have borne the brunt of some astounding decisions.

These decisions can cost a team the league..just like the clear handball by Rodri against Everton in 2022 that PGMOL said wasnt clearly a handball when it was clear that it was. City won the league with the help of this decision.


Its time that each manager can ask for a review and explanation of contentious decisions and to ask for mistakes to be rectified (not over-turned as that is difficult). Put pressure on the officials to improve their consistency and to use a set of criteria and checklists.

The amount of crazy decisions is pathetic and needs to be addressed.
Online nyrrard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:09:19 pm »
Today in the Arsenal game the attacker got the whistle for a handball; anywhere else on the field play goes on. Same goes for fouls leading to a freekick anywhere on the field is not deemed a penalty. There is no consistency and its insane. Put a GPS inside the ball, place sensors around the field to see if its in or out.

There are so many sollutions and possibilities to streamline every decision and remove human errors, still it reminds of governments doing business

Shit can and should be better
Online Redbonnie

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:02:48 pm
Im not satisfied with this in the sense that I need a direct line drawn for me to show the corruption laid bare. Otherwise its straw man territory, which is where conspiracies go to grow and spread.

You dont have to see corruption, you just need to focus on the fact there is nothing in place to stop it. If Asda in Breck Road had no security guards or tags on the steak and razors would you need to physically see shoplifting to know it was happening?

People are people and a set percentage are greedy, opportunistic, or desperate. If it can happen it will happen and my guess is betting is at the heart of a lot of it.
Online Marv Murchin

Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 11:18:03 pm
You don’t have to see corruption, you just need to focus on the fact there is nothing in place to stop it. If Asda in Breck Road had no security guards or tags on the steak and razors would you need to physically see shoplifting to know it was happening?

People are People and a set percentage are greedy, opportunistic, or desperate. If it can happen it will happen and my guess is betting is at the heart of a lot of it.

My mate does security on the Asda on Breck Rd, ex road-ender, mobbed up with Jasper, Hogan, Pig et al, over the years. You’d be a fool to mooch in the Breck Road Asda.

Nearly as much as if you think refs are actively corrupt.
Online kavah

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:29:46 pm »
There is bias, somehow the referees and the TV folk that set the fixture list need to somehow make it fairer, that's all we want. Fitzy I'm sure you'd agree.

The first quick fix is to have proper technicians running VAR, not other referees that don't want to undermine colleagues.
Lets also have out of play technology extended to the field of play, they can do it already.
finally let's stop the referees flying first class on Etihad to moonlight overseas, it's such an obvious one, the optics are terrible and wouldn't be allowed in most other business settings.
Oh yea and the 12:30 kickoffs after international travel etc, just make it fairer across the 20 clubs rather than us gettin > 80% as it is right now.
Quite simple really in my opinion
(Also give us a break on the Manc refs, there are fucking loads)

Online kavah

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:08:45 pm
The word 'corrupt' implies conspiracy or forethought and I think that's where a lot of this debate comes from.

'Biased' would be better. You can clearly see a pattern in decision-making (the Tomkins stuff as linked above). Even if we argue about biased decision-making for or against certain teams or people, I don't think you can argue that they don't bias decisions in favour of The NarrativeTM

Burnley, for instance. If Trafford doesn't make that wondersave and it's 2 or 3-0, probably both our disallowed goals are given, because who cares? As it's 1-0, it keeps interest in the game. City's pen, for me, doesn't get given if they're 2 or 3-0 up.

On the topic of competence, I've seen it argued that it's always been this bad and technology just makes the awful performances more prominent, the implication (in some cases explicit point) being that there's nothing we can do. This stops short of a part of the solution - use this sunlight-disinfectant and scientific approach to improve decision-making. I'm not saying reffing Spurs-Liverpool is as important as landing a 747, but you could see the utterly inept communication process used contributed directly to the wrong decision being made. For that reason, air traffic uses very specific language and constant repetition to make sure both sides know what's happening. The fact that something so simple wasn't implemented from the ground up in VAR and that PGMOL in general are so opaque fuels conspiracy talk. Proper comms, internally and externally, is so simple, why aren't they doing it? What are they hiding?

This is what I wanted to say but can't write and think so clearly  ;D - thanks Bradders - great post
