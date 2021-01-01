I am 100% certain that the PL officials are corrupt. I have no doubts about it. It’s just far easier to believe that than to believe that trained professionals are completely inept.



Who are they corrupt for, or against?Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?