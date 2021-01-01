« previous next »
For me, the best description is institutionalised bias.

There are clearly individuals like Tierney who are biased and have a clear dislike of Liverpool. Instead of looking to root out that bias the institutions have closed ranks and things have gotten worse. To the extent that they are prepared to turn a blind eye to an official assaulting a Liverpool player.
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)
llegal, bad, or dishonest behaviour, especially by people in positions of power (Cambridge dictionary)

Refs are in a position of power and those decisions are not honest mistakes. If you don't believe it's corruption,  could you please explain how a professional referee would look at replays of Rodri's handball and conclude it's not a penalty?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:02:28 pm
I am 100% certain that the PL officials are corrupt. I have no doubts about it. It’s just far easier to believe that than to believe that trained professionals are completely inept.

Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:20:45 pm
Yeah good OP though you couldve gone further
Every fan base believes a) the officiating is terrible and b) its deliberately biased against their club  if you dont believe this go on their forums and youll see the same conspiracy / bent / they hate us nonsense on every one
Its like religions - every religious zealot believes they have the answer and all the others are wrong
Ultimately this stuff is about ego  the over blown significance of the subjective self, like thinking your airplane is the one thats going to crash

The officiating is a mess.. the rules are a mess.. the application of VAR is a pull an answer from a hat disaster but it doesnt have much to do with Liverpool more than any other club

(as an aside the idea that where you were born is the deciding factor in the decisions you make as a 40 something year old person in your job  like its the 2000 bc and were all born into groups of 30 huts which demand fealty  seems especially mad)

As has been discussed, it is indeed true that fans of all clubs think this - but only LFC has stats to back the claim up!  ;)

I think the anti-Liverpool bias was less obvious when we were rarely challenging for trophies, but has definitely become more noticeable in the past decade or so. But you would have to do a deep dive on the numbers to figure out whether it was always this bad, or has deliberately ramped up since City became Abu Dhabi and Klopp arrived.

And of course, VAR is only as good as the blockheads who are running it. Shit begets shit.
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 07:30:51 pm
Who are they corrupt for, or against?

Don't forget, as well when they made refs professional, they finished one week as amateurs and started the next as professionals.....with a £5K a week pay rise, of course.
Nothing changed other than their title to professional, sure they have more workshops now, and try, to formalise some form of management of rules, but they are shit at it, always have, always will, thats why they brought in VAR, to remove their shitness and all its done is highlight their shitness even more.

Refs don't understand the game and I'm starting to move more on a ex-player as refs trial - we've tried everything else, so why not get some people in who know the game rather than a group who think they can apply rules to a game they have no understanding of. I'm not saying it a perfect answer, but this current shower, the ones before them, and the ones who will undoubtedly will be coming, will be just as shite as this lot.

Or, none of this matters and its all about the illuminati and corruption against all?
They seem to be predominantly against us and for Manchester. I wonder if these are the games that see most betting action?
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 05:47:57 pm
The problem though is that the people who are officiating games grew up at a time when Liverpool FC and its fans were blamed for Hillsborough. There are clear stereotypes about people and teams from Liverpool which for me leads to conscious and subconscious bias.

We are talking about marginal decisions here where a persons bias against or dislike of a team can very easily cloud their judgement.

I have watched Liverpool prior to the likes of Heysel and Hillsborough, Thatcher's attack on the City, tragedy chanting and shite like 'feed the scousers' and there has been a clear seachange in the way we are refereed.

I think it is hard to argue that there is a substantial section of the population who have a dislike of Liverpool FC. This is then compounded by an abundance of referees from Manchester.
The stuff you describe also means that there is no need to bring in conspiracies or bribes to explain what is going on, just bias.
