The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw

The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:37:26 am
2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.

Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.

Fixtures

Notts County v Shrewsbury Town
York City v Wigan Athletic

Saturday

Alfreton Town v Walsall
Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town
Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers
Gillingham v Charlton Athletic
Maidstone United v Barrow
Newport County v Barnet
Oxford United v Grimsby Town
Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers
Stevenage v Port Vale
Sutton United v Horsham
Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe

Sunday

Eastleigh v Reading
Aldershot Town v Stockport County
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
Wrexham v Yeovil Town

Monday

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:39:07 am
Just give us a nice non-league or League 2 team at home, please and thank you.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:44:39 am
Hopefully we don't get fucked over here as this is a few days before a likely league cup semi.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:46:39 am
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:50:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:37:26 am
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.
I've been googling this for a couple of weeks and was googling it when you posted the thread :D I actually came in to bump an FA Cup thread.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:51:53 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:46:39 am
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.

See you in Hooters pre match.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:54:12 am
See you in Hooters pre match.
See you in Hooters pre match.

My missus has been there but I haven't yet.  I feel like that's the wrong way round.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 12:00:50 pm
Is it just me or did Championship teams used to be in the 2nd round?

Literally any of those sides playing this weekend would be nice, home or away. Be nice to avoid a Prem side and I suppose a Championship side too.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 08:46:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:37:26 am
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

Sunday at 1 pm apparently.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 09:14:44 pm
Away please to non-Premier League opposition. Always a good day out in the FA Cup with the larger allocations.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 09:55:45 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:39:07 am
Just give us a nice non-league or League 2 team at home, please and thank you.
That's only for Abu Dhabi
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:00:50 pm
Is it just me or did Championship teams used to be in the 2nd round?

Literally any of those sides playing this weekend would be nice, home or away. Be nice to avoid a Prem side and I suppose a Championship side too.
Always been 3rd Round for the top two divisions in my lifetime
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:30:10 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:14:44 pm
Away please to non-Premier League opposition. Always a good day out in the FA Cup with the larger allocations.


Yes, a nice away, Wrexham maybe or Orient.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Today at 10:50:15 pm
Sunday 1pm draw
