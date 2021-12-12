« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw  (Read 63 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,871
The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
« on: Today at 10:37:26 am »
2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.

Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.

Fixtures

Notts County v Shrewsbury Town
York City v Wigan Athletic

Saturday

Alfreton Town v Walsall
Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town
Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers
Gillingham v Charlton Athletic
Maidstone United v Barrow
Newport County v Barnet
Oxford United v Grimsby Town
Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers
Stevenage v Port Vale
Sutton United v Horsham
Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe

Sunday

Eastleigh v Reading
Aldershot Town v Stockport County
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
Wrexham v Yeovil Town

Monday

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Just give us a nice non-league or League 2 team at home, please and thank you.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Hopefully we don't get fucked over here as this is a few days before a likely league cup semi.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:46:39 am »
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,324
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:37:26 am
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.
I've been googling this for a couple of weeks and was googling it when you posted the thread :D I actually came in to bump an FA Cup thread.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 