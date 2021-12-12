2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.



Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.



2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.



Fixtures



Notts County v Shrewsbury Town

York City v Wigan Athletic



Saturday



Alfreton Town v Walsall

Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers

Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town

Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town

Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers

Gillingham v Charlton Athletic

Maidstone United v Barrow

Newport County v Barnet

Oxford United v Grimsby Town

Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers

Stevenage v Port Vale

Sutton United v Horsham

Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe



Sunday



Eastleigh v Reading

Aldershot Town v Stockport County

Chesterfield v Leyton Orient

Wrexham v Yeovil Town



Monday



AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate