Author Topic: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55  (Read 1178 times)

Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,905
The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 1, 2023, 10:37:26 am
2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.

Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.

Fixtures

Notts County v Shrewsbury Town
York City v Wigan Athletic

Saturday

Alfreton Town P v P Walsall
Blackpool P v P Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town
Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers
Gillingham v Charlton Athletic
Maidstone United v Barrow
Newport County R v R Barnet
Oxford United v Grimsby Town
Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers
Stevenage R v R Port Vale
Sutton United v Horsham
Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe

Sunday

Eastleigh v Reading
Aldershot Town v Stockport County
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
Wrexham v Yeovil Town

Monday

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:21:01 pm by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:39:07 am
Just give us a nice non-league or League 2 team at home, please and thank you.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:44:39 am
Hopefully we don't get fucked over here as this is a few days before a likely league cup semi.
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,603
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:46:39 am
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,353
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:50:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December  1, 2023, 10:37:26 am
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.
I've been googling this for a couple of weeks and was googling it when you posted the thread :D I actually came in to bump an FA Cup thread.
Logged

Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,697
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:51:53 am
Quote from: tubby on December  1, 2023, 10:46:39 am
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.

See you in Hooters pre match.
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,603
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:54:12 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 10:51:53 am
See you in Hooters pre match.

My missus has been there but I haven't yet.  I feel like that's the wrong way round.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
  • Seis Veces
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 12:00:50 pm
Is it just me or did Championship teams used to be in the 2nd round?

Literally any of those sides playing this weekend would be nice, home or away. Be nice to avoid a Prem side and I suppose a Championship side too.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
  • BoRac
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 08:46:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December  1, 2023, 10:37:26 am
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

Sunday at 1 pm apparently.
Logged

andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 09:14:44 pm
Away please to non-Premier League opposition. Always a good day out in the FA Cup with the larger allocations.
« Last Edit: December 1, 2023, 09:56:40 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 09:55:45 pm
Quote from: Bread on December  1, 2023, 10:39:07 am
Just give us a nice non-league or League 2 team at home, please and thank you.
That's only for Abu Dhabi
Logged

Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  1, 2023, 12:00:50 pm
Is it just me or did Championship teams used to be in the 2nd round?

Literally any of those sides playing this weekend would be nice, home or away. Be nice to avoid a Prem side and I suppose a Championship side too.
Always been 3rd Round for the top two divisions in my lifetime
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:30:10 pm
Quote from: andy07 on December  1, 2023, 09:14:44 pm
Away please to non-Premier League opposition. Always a good day out in the FA Cup with the larger allocations.


Yes, a nice away, Wrexham maybe or Orient.
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,037
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
December 1, 2023, 10:50:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December  1, 2023, 10:37:26 am
2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.

Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.

2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.

Fixtures

Notts County v Shrewsbury Town
York City v Wigan Athletic

Saturday

Alfreton Town v Walsall
Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town
Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers
Gillingham v Charlton Athletic
Maidstone United v Barrow
Newport County v Barnet
Oxford United v Grimsby Town
Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers
Stevenage v Port Vale
Sutton United v Horsham
Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe

Sunday

Eastleigh v Reading
Aldershot Town v Stockport County
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
Wrexham v Yeovil Town

Monday

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate
Sunday 1pm draw
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Yesterday at 12:18:08 am
My prediction:

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Man City v Skelmersdale School For The Blind Year 8s 2nd XI
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,905
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw
Yesterday at 09:48:03 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2023, 10:50:15 pm
Sunday 1pm draw

Cheers mate, updated.

Blackpool v Forest Green postponed as Forest Green may have fielded an ineligible player in round 1. Scarborough Athletic would be the beneficiaries if they did.


Absolute state of Notts County defending last night  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67597161
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,603
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
Quote from: tubby on December  1, 2023, 10:46:39 am
Away to Notts County, pls.  Good chance I can get a ticket for that.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:48:03 am
Absolute state of Notts County defending last night  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67597161

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,057
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Yesterday at 10:57:52 am
It's exciting when the FA Cup begins, it means the football season is in its flow.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Yesterday at 11:13:52 am
My moneys on Wrexham at Wrexham and a draw taking it back to Anfield. Endless pieces on Paul Mullan BEING FROM LIVERPOOL. Wrexham fans ironically singing we support our local team to the Welsh-based Liverpool fans. Rob and Ryan PRing the fuck out of it.
Logged

Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,303
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 12:58:40 pm
Arsenal away. Obviously.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,498
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 12:59:03 pm
Oh do fuck off.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,638
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 12:59:17 pm
Bullshit. Should be the final.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 12:59:41 pm
Hahaha that was obvious when we needed a kind draw because of a potential league cup semi. They'll fuck us over again on the allocation too, shit draw.
Logged

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,534
  • Indefatigability
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:01:50 pm
Its a conspiraceh!!
Logged

Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,697
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:03:56 pm
Logged

zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:04:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 12:58:40 pm
Arsenal away. Obviously.
How very surprising!

BBC Football are just so tragic:

12:54

Numbers to watch out for
A few numbers to be aware of for that third-round draw: holders Manchester City are 23, last seasons runners-up Manchester United are 24, Arsenal are 2, Chelsea 11, Tottenham 40 and Newcastle 27. Non-league Maidstone are number 45.
Logged

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,534
  • Indefatigability
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:04:53 pm
Tough home game for City.
Logged

AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:04:58 pm
Haha, nice draw for city again...
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,638
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
Today at 01:05:08 pm
City at home? Whatever next?
Logged
