2nd round this weekend, which means 3rd round draw.
Can't see any confirmation of the draw time, but I'd expect it to be on Monday before AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate kicks off.
2nd Round fixtures as follows. I'll update these as the results come in. Wouldn't mind someone like Horsham at home who were reinstated after Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in the first round.
Fixtures
Notts County v Shrewsbury Town York City v Wigan Athletic
Saturday
Alfreton Town P v P Walsall
Blackpool P v P Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v
Harrogate Town
Cambridge United v
Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra v Bristol Rovers
Gillingham v
Charlton Athletic
Maidstone United v
Barrow
Newport County R v R Barnet
Oxford United v
Grimsby Town
Peterborough United v
Doncaster Rovers
Stevenage R v R Port Vale
Sutton United v
Horsham Wycombe Wanderers v Morecambe
Sunday
Eastleigh v Reading
Aldershot Town v Stockport County
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
Wrexham v Yeovil Town
Monday
AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate