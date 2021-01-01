Sorry mate but this is a genuinely disgusting post. Nothing in the other post was even remotely controversial, it was factual even and youre talking about balance when white phosphorous bombs are being dropped on childrens hospitals??
I dont blame the staff one bit for wanting nothing to do with the thread when you see war crimes being handwaved away.
Just
wow. I had to read that twice thinking it was a parody.
Thank you for proving my point so well, but youve probably just made it more difficult for the mods to ever re-open the thread.