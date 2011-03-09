« previous next »
The Israel thread is in the bin.
« on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
We’ll discuss in the Staff Room but personally I hope it stays there. This is a Liverpool Football Club site. The non-football boards are here for light relief away from football. No one on here is going to make any difference to an issue that is one of the most difficult and intractable in history.


The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.


If you think your opinion is a vital contribution to solving the problems in the Middle East that have proved beyond the wit of the best diplomatic minds please feel free to post your insights on Twitter or any other social media outlet of your choosing.


Thanks.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm »
I didn't see what happened but I'm surprised by the decision to bin it. There were some good posts in there that some people put a lot of thought into. Poor stuff when it all goes.

It is a football site, but the quality of the comment on the football threads has been deteriorating for years. If it were just a footy site I'm not sure I'd hang around.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
That's a shame. In amongst all the usual bickering there was a lot of really valuable posts that I learnt a lot from. I was out this evening so don't know if I missed something going on that crossed the line. I'd much prefer the mods just went donw the route of issuing temp bans to people not playing nice, but recognise you've got a thankless task sometimes.

For all its flaws. RAWK is like a safe haven from the cranks you get on Reddit etc when discussing politics. The worst on here pale in comparison to those places.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:26 am »
Thats a shame. I think it started as a Liverpool football club forum but its evolved into something so much more. Just my opinion.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:09:16 am »
If the parameters for closing down a thread is based on peoples vital contributions to solving complex issues, then you might as well close down dozens of threads. Or the News & Current Affairs sub-forum altogether.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:28 am »
Yeah. I only made a couple of posts to that thread because I appreciate the difficulty of the situation and my lack of authority, but simply wiping out the lot is disappointing. Not sure what moderation tools are available but if there are commands such as "delete all posts by user X in thread Y" then that would have IMO been a better way to flush out some of the nasty labeling that was going on. Also, encouraging people to join Twitter is a war crime.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:43:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:07:28 am
Yeah. I only made a couple of posts to that thread because I appreciate the difficulty of the situation and my lack of authority, but simply wiping out the lot is disappointing. Not sure what moderation tools are available but if there are commands such as "delete all posts by user X in thread Y" then that would have IMO been a better way to flush out some of the nasty labeling that was going on. Also, encouraging people to join Twitter is a war crime.

It really isn't as in all things in life its what you do on there that matters. There are many good people on twitter.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:09:13 am »
As I said, we will be discussing this and things may change.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:48:08 am »
I really hope you reconsider this decision.  Quite a lot of us, me included have neither twitter or facebook.

Thanks.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:20:39 am »
I can understand you all not wanting to moderate such a topic. And it's true, we will "solve" nothing. But I do think that thread was playing a useful role in naturally moderating opinions and viewpoints, which can be so polarised on this subject. For the most part (and I know there was a certain level of antagonistic argument) it looked to me like people were there to learn, and listen, as well as express their own thoughts and feelings. Anything that helps us listen to each other can only be a good thing?
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm



The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.



Thanks.

I agree with the above Alan, however - as a socialist football club, we've always been at the front of issues that affect everybody. I'm proud our great supporter base by and large arrives at decisions that look after everybody. It would be a great shame if a website that reflects our brilliant values - cannot and will not, be driving those values.

Liverpool has always been more than *just* a football club, we embody a socialist ideology, where we care about more than just our own aims and ambitions. It seems wrong to me, that we cannot discuss and arrive at a by and large consensus of how people are affected in an awful conflict - without compassion and control in our words.

I appreciate it's hard work to monitor and manage those emotions - on a what is volunteer basis of moderation. But come on, we're bigger and better than this, through discussion you get all points of view - some unsavory, but it is through discussion that we are able to persuade and change opinions.

It would be a shame if we as football club, a forum - that has had players represent us on both sides of this fence, unable to rise above and be better than the shit show that is Twitter etc.....

Let's have some collective empathy in what is a very difficult situation - through discussion, and trust the volume of supporters who understand our values of a football club can come together and arrive at more collective understanding.

Peace out guys, love you all - but feel this response is weak and we're bigger and better than avoiding the big questions that are happening in our world.

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:35 am »
I can't say I blame you for this.

It's one of the most polarising topics in the News Forum, and the nature of the issue means passions are very much inflamed. The two general opposing viewpoints are universes apart and entrenched.

There were some brilliant points raised and some historical detail explained. Ironically a neutral, if they had the patience to cut through the punch-swinging, could have learned a lot. But many are emotionally too close to this and had/have very closed minds on the issue and cannot/will not see other perspectives.

Given the warning issued this morning in the news, it's only going to get more fraught - and people's anger is only going to grow as the body count does.

It will be a shame to not have an arena here to comment on this, but I wouldn't blame the [unpaid volunteer] Mods if they decided the topic was too incendiary to effectively moderate.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
The thread was a good read for me as I know very little about what's going on over there, but I get why it was locked.  While half the posters were engaging with each other and talking through the points, the other half were effectively just propaganda bots for either side and not getting involved with any conversation, just posting reports (verified or unverified) that they think justify actions from their side in the conflict and saying how outraged they are at the other side.  People understandably get arsey about that and it just snowballs.

Think if it's reopened there needs to be rules on contributions to the thread.
