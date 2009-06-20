On the contrary, isn't Wool's post exactly the point of a discussion forum? Perhaps he could've toned down on calling the post rubbish (although I'd like to think the original poster wouldn't be too devastated by that particular zinger) but he's argued a point with his opinion without attacking the man. It's not an exactly extreme position. If you feel it is, you're able to argue your opinion back. If his posts count as "grenades" and are examples of showing "no restraint" then what kind of bland debates are people after?



It feels like there is a desperation sometimes to appear grown up and in the middle/on the fence on things. It's a theme that I think has developed on here recently and that group of "adults" often have a bit of a sneering attitude towards anyone arguing something different to them. Often the truth is in the middle of course, but that can be found by two people having opposing arguments and allowing the reader to make their own minds up. Not just every single person agreeing with each other on absolutely everything.



I think the news forum would be a big loss to the place, even if I think the diversity of opinion has dwindled over the years. RAWK has been an exceptional tool for all sorts of non-football stuff and it's probably the reason most of us have hung around for so long. It's a general trend, I suppose, that people only want to hear their own opinions read back to them rather than being willing to accept that other people disagree for their own valid reasons. And also being able to accept that those other people might actually be right sometimes.



I don't envy the mods but I'd say it's the tone of posts that's worth watching more than anything else- I don't think we have any people who have shown the types of extremist views that are worthy of banning or getting threads shut (admittedly I didn't see whatever it was that caused the Israel thread to close!). But I do think we have a wide, wide range of people who use this site and we shouldn't be shocked and appalled if we encounter people who think differently to us. People just need to talk to people rather than talking down at them. That's what winds people up IMO and turns threads into arguments. The sly little digs, constantly bringing up old, irrelevant arguments that they know will bring a reaction. Talk to people like you would if you were sat around a table having a pint.