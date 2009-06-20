« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:16:44 am
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 02:59:15 am
Sorry mate but this is a genuinely disgusting post. Nothing in the other post was even remotely controversial, it was factual even and youre talking about balance when white phosphorous bombs are being dropped on childrens hospitals??

I dont blame the staff one bit for wanting nothing to do with the thread when you see war crimes being handwaved away.

Just wow. I had to read that twice thinking it was a parody.

Thank you for proving my point so well, but youve  probably just made it more difficult for the mods to ever re-open the thread.
Elmo!

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 am
^ It's like that one kid in class that gets the whole class in trouble.
jillcwhomever

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:16:44 am
Just wow. I had to read that twice thinking it was a parody.

Thank you for proving my point so well, but youve  probably just made it more difficult for the mods to ever re-open the thread.

Yes, it has kind of proved the point the mods made. It's not as if you can't follow what's happening somewhere else.
Wool

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:16:44 am
Just wow. I had to read that twice thinking it was a parody.

Thank you for proving my point so well, but youve  probably just made it more difficult for the mods to ever re-open the thread.
If the thread remaining closed means we wont get rubbish such as yours asking for balance in defending war crimes thats dandy mate. Please go educate yourself on what white phosphorous is and does.
Baby Huey

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 am
I wonder if a thread in the Announcements, Feedback & Questions section has ever had to be binned...
jambutty

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 am
The false equivalence is clear to those with open eyes.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 am
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:39:08 am
If the thread remaining closed means we wont get rubbish such as yours asking for balance in defending war crimes thats dandy mate. Please go educate yourself on what white phosphorous is and does.

At this point mate I can only assume the reason you are posting these comments here is all a ruse to keep the thread closed anyway, as otherwise I struggle to believe that anybody could be that thick.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:35:41 am
Yes, it has kind of proved the point the mods made. It's not as if you can't follow what's happening somewhere else.

It has and it seems it's inevitable now but it's really shit to be honest, as Yorky and others have said without some posters who can't seem to contain themselves, there has been great discussion and understanding. I've learned a lot myself and it was really sad but interesting hearing from fellow reds actually living out there in the middle of it, but he was chased away most of the time which in itself is just beyond belief.

If it were me I would ban anyone deviating from civil objective discussion, but that's a lot to ask from the mods and understandably get why some of them want it binned.

Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:51:28 am
I wonder if a thread in the Announcements, Feedback & Questions section has ever had to be binned...

 :lmao It's on it's way I reckon mate.

Elmo!

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
Just how selfish is it, when soany posters have put in a lot of effort to make their case on why the thread should be reopened, to throw in a hand grenade here and ruining it for everyine because you can't show the slightest bit of restraint.
Chakan

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:13:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
Just how selfish is it, when soany posters have put in a lot of effort to make their case on why the thread should be reopened, to throw in a hand grenade here and ruining it for everyine because you can't show the slightest bit of restraint.

Which only reinforces the position of the mods to bin it. Showing once again that some people have the inability to self moderate.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
Just how selfish is it, when soany posters have put in a lot of effort to make their case on why the thread should be reopened, to throw in a hand grenade here and ruining it for everyine because you can't show the slightest bit of restraint.

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:13:56 pm
Which only reinforces the position of the mods to bin it. Showing once again that some people have the inability to self moderate.

I honestly reckon there's a good chance they have done it on purpose to keep it closed, can't fathom why else you would come in throwing grenades like that with seemingly zero restraint.

Either way it just back sup the mods position like you say.
alonsoisared

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm
On the contrary, isn't Wool's post exactly the point of a discussion forum? Perhaps he could've toned down on calling the post rubbish (although I'd like to think the original poster wouldn't be too devastated by that particular zinger) but he's argued a point with his opinion without attacking the man. It's not an exactly extreme position. If you feel it is, you're able to argue your opinion back. If his posts count as "grenades" and are examples of showing "no restraint" then what kind of bland debates are people after?

It feels like there is a desperation sometimes to appear grown up and in the middle/on the fence on things. It's a theme that I think has developed on here recently and that group of "adults" often have a bit of a sneering attitude towards anyone arguing something different to them. Often the truth is in the middle of course, but that can be found by two people having opposing arguments and allowing the reader to make their own minds up. Not just every single person agreeing with each other on absolutely everything.

I think the news forum would be a big loss to the place, even if I think the diversity of opinion has dwindled over the years. RAWK has been an exceptional tool for all sorts of non-football stuff and it's probably the reason most of us have hung around for so long. It's a general trend, I suppose, that people only want to hear their own opinions read back to them rather than being willing to accept that other people disagree for their own valid reasons. And also being able to accept that those other people might actually be right sometimes.

I don't envy the mods but I'd say it's the tone of posts that's worth watching more than anything else- I don't think we have any people who have shown the types of extremist views that are worthy of banning or getting threads shut (admittedly I didn't see whatever it was that caused the Israel thread to close!). But I do think we have a wide, wide range of people who use this site and we shouldn't be shocked and appalled if we encounter people who think differently to us. People just need to talk to people rather than talking down at them. That's what winds people up IMO and turns threads into arguments. The sly little digs, constantly bringing up old, irrelevant arguments that they know will bring a reaction. Talk to people like you would if you were sat around a table having a pint.
tubby

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
That's not the point.  This thread is to discuss whether the main thread should be opened, not what's actually going on.

Wool's post was ridiculous.  At no point did Andy82lfc pick a side or even argue against the points that the post he quoted made, yet his response was labelled 'genuinely disgusting'.  It was a completely unnecessary escalation and I can absolutely understand why it would sour the mods on re-opening the main thread.
TepidT2O

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:36:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
That's not the point.  This thread is to discuss whether the main thread should be opened, not what's actually going on.

Wool's post was ridiculous.  At no point did Andy82lfc pick a side or even argue against the points that the post he quoted made, yet his response was labelled 'genuinely disgusting'.  It was a completely unnecessary escalation and I can absolutely understand why it would sour the mods on re-opening the main thread.
Its one of those issues where by not picking a side, many will infer that you are simply  against  their side.

Northern Ireland on steroids
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:01:54 pm
It's also worth remembering that this is not an objective issue to many people, it's something that directly affects people they might know and/or indirectly affects them. When you allow escalation posts, it all but guarantees the thread will turn into people responding in kind and throwing things back and forth, making reasonable discussion impossible.

Incidentally, the discussion in this thread reminded me of Adam Curtis's short film on the evolution of news reporting, and the impossibility of a 'true' moral narrative in a situation where both sides are slaughtering each other:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8moePxHpvok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8moePxHpvok</a>

jambutty

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:53:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:36:56 pm

Northern Ireland on steroids


A team from ROI and NI should negotiate any settlement.
the 92A

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
The discussion in here convinces me more that Alan was right, and it certainly isnt one particular post. I dont think the thread was particularly educational. You really arent going to get your answers to what is going on in the middle east from RAWK and the potential for volatile flare ups and entrenched views makes moderating massively difficult.  We effectively didnt discuss Ireland for similar reasons, it was so emotive that it could cause massive disruption to the football site. Thats not to say it wasnt a really important issue that members of the site felt passionately about and were involved with in other areas of their lives.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Pity. The thread was old and there was some good stuff on it going back several years. It's a pity to lose it - especially posts which have taken some time and effort to compose.

This is a highly personal opinion but I believe whereas the football threads on RAWK have deteriorated in quality over the last 10 years the ones on the Middle East have improved. When I first joined RAWK there was a lot of very weird stuff about Israel - plain anti-semitism really - and much less now. If others agree with me on that it'd be interesting to know why it is.  Perhaps because of some genuine discussion (as well as some good moderating).

The perverse effect of binning posts like this one is that in future it encourages one-liners designed to hurt and provoke. After all, why should any poster put in any effort at all when the thread is likely to be binned?
PatriotScouser

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm
Firstly I want to apologise to the Mods and admin on here as I know some on my posts on that thread were amongst those that accelerated the decision to take the thread off the main board. It is a highly emotive issue and in the heat of the moment one can write things that with more time and space to think would be written with more wisely. Although I did try to raise above the parapet with some reasoned posts.

However I just wanted it one record that I apologise for making that thread harder work to moderate than is usually the case with other threads.

I am ok with the decision on whether to keep it off rawk or put it back on as a starred topic with certain criteria for posting. But whatever that decision I am fine with.

You'll note that as an American I don't talk about American politics much in this forum because I prefer other avenues to offer opinion and debate on American politics, so I tend to keep that to a bare minimum on here. I do talk more about UK politics on this site because having lived here for almost 25 years and living in the local community, I believe I can debate with others on this forum about local and national UK politics more freely.

So I just want to place my record of thanks on the great work you are doing in moderatin this forum. It is a difficult and ardous task and not one that I envy!
Valore

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:36:32 am
I think the tier list of considerations should go like this:

1. Who has to clean up the shit. Obviously it's the mods. They're unpaid volunteers. So the final say should go to the one covered in muck at the end of the day. They're the only ones who should have any say in whether or not the job is something they're willing to do.

2. A good point that Yorky raised that I'm in agreement with, the non-LFC parts of RAWK, especially the News and Current Affairs section, are places where I come by because I want to read viewpoints from across the spectrum. Eroding that would not improve the overall quality of the site.

3. Sheer Magnetism also made a very good point in saying there's a possibility of over-rotating either way. You can be too cold and objective, maybe even flippant when talking about things that may more directly impact other's lives. That will inevitably lead to the escalation that creates shit that needs cleaning up.

My proposal would be a new section which any topics that are bound to be emotive are placed into.

This section sacrifices some nuance to allow for easier moderation. Rules like deletion of posts that are verge onto the overly emotional or flippant/throwaway, 24 hour section specific timeouts, with a clear focus on letting people who either want to expand their knowledge or ask relevant questions, and for the answers to be as informative and accurate as possible, with links and references from clearly verified sources only, and personal experience if the poster is a verified credible source with some history on RAWK.

Make it so it's clear that people who are there to show how right or clever they are, or to prove their points, should not post. If you want to score points or wave your epeen, then go somewhere else.

That's my 2 cents. I work in mental health, and I know having to put up with the worst parts of life takes a toll on us, and if we are to have a place on RAWK to do something productive, it shouldn't come at a cost of the mods literal sanity.
