We’ll discuss in the Staff Room but personally I hope it stays there. This is a Liverpool Football Club site. The non-football boards are here for light relief away from football. No one on here is going to make any difference to an issue that is one of the most difficult and intractable in history.





The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.





If you think your opinion is a vital contribution to solving the problems in the Middle East that have proved beyond the wit of the best diplomatic minds please feel free to post your insights on Twitter or any other social media outlet of your choosing.





Thanks.