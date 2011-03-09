« previous next »
The Israel thread is in the bin.

The Israel thread is in the bin.
Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm
We’ll discuss in the Staff Room but personally I hope it stays there. This is a Liverpool Football Club site. The non-football boards are here for light relief away from football. No one on here is going to make any difference to an issue that is one of the most difficult and intractable in history.


The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.


If you think your opinion is a vital contribution to solving the problems in the Middle East that have proved beyond the wit of the best diplomatic minds please feel free to post your insights on Twitter or any other social media outlet of your choosing.


Thanks.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm
I didn't see what happened but I'm surprised by the decision to bin it. There were some good posts in there that some people put a lot of thought into. Poor stuff when it all goes.

It is a football site, but the quality of the comment on the football threads has been deteriorating for years. If it were just a footy site I'm not sure I'd hang around.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
That's a shame. In amongst all the usual bickering there was a lot of really valuable posts that I learnt a lot from. I was out this evening so don't know if I missed something going on that crossed the line. I'd much prefer the mods just went donw the route of issuing temp bans to people not playing nice, but recognise you've got a thankless task sometimes.

For all its flaws. RAWK is like a safe haven from the cranks you get on Reddit etc when discussing politics. The worst on here pale in comparison to those places.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:26 am
Thats a shame. I think it started as a Liverpool football club forum but its evolved into something so much more. Just my opinion.
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:09:16 am
If the parameters for closing down a thread is based on peoples vital contributions to solving complex issues, then you might as well close down dozens of threads. Or the News & Current Affairs sub-forum altogether.
Last Edit: Today at 03:14:12 am by Lone Star Red
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:28 am
Yeah. I only made a couple of posts to that thread because I appreciate the difficulty of the situation and my lack of authority, but simply wiping out the lot is disappointing. Not sure what moderation tools are available but if there are commands such as "delete all posts by user X in thread Y" then that would have IMO been a better way to flush out some of the nasty labeling that was going on. Also, encouraging people to join Twitter is a war crime.
