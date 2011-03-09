« previous next »
Offline Alan_X

  RAWK Staff
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,577
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
The Israel thread is in the bin.
« on: October 12, 2023, 10:32:54 pm »
We’ll discuss in the Staff Room but personally I hope it stays there. This is a Liverpool Football Club site. The non-football boards are here for light relief away from football. No one on here is going to make any difference to an issue that is one of the most difficult and intractable in history.


The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.


If you think your opinion is a vital contribution to solving the problems in the Middle East that have proved beyond the wit of the best diplomatic minds please feel free to post your insights on Twitter or any other social media outlet of your choosing.


Thanks.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #1 on: October 12, 2023, 10:53:07 pm »
I didn't see what happened but I'm surprised by the decision to bin it. There were some good posts in there that some people put a lot of thought into. Poor stuff when it all goes.

It is a football site, but the quality of the comment on the football threads has been deteriorating for years. If it were just a footy site I'm not sure I'd hang around.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #2 on: October 12, 2023, 11:13:29 pm »
That's a shame. In amongst all the usual bickering there was a lot of really valuable posts that I learnt a lot from. I was out this evening so don't know if I missed something going on that crossed the line. I'd much prefer the mods just went donw the route of issuing temp bans to people not playing nice, but recognise you've got a thankless task sometimes.

For all its flaws. RAWK is like a safe haven from the cranks you get on Reddit etc when discussing politics. The worst on here pale in comparison to those places.
Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:22:26 am »
Thats a shame. I think it started as a Liverpool football club forum but its evolved into something so much more. Just my opinion.
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:09:16 am »
If the parameters for closing down a thread is based on peoples vital contributions to solving complex issues, then you might as well close down dozens of threads. Or the News & Current Affairs sub-forum altogether.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 am »
Yeah. I only made a couple of posts to that thread because I appreciate the difficulty of the situation and my lack of authority, but simply wiping out the lot is disappointing. Not sure what moderation tools are available but if there are commands such as "delete all posts by user X in thread Y" then that would have IMO been a better way to flush out some of the nasty labeling that was going on. Also, encouraging people to join Twitter is a war crime.
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,437
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:43:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 06:07:28 am
Yeah. I only made a couple of posts to that thread because I appreciate the difficulty of the situation and my lack of authority, but simply wiping out the lot is disappointing. Not sure what moderation tools are available but if there are commands such as "delete all posts by user X in thread Y" then that would have IMO been a better way to flush out some of the nasty labeling that was going on. Also, encouraging people to join Twitter is a war crime.

It really isn't as in all things in life its what you do on there that matters. There are many good people on twitter.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,577
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:09:13 am »
As I said, we will be discussing this and things may change.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • IFWT
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 am »
I really hope you reconsider this decision.  Quite a lot of us, me included have neither twitter or facebook.

Thanks.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:20:39 am »
I can understand you all not wanting to moderate such a topic. And it's true, we will "solve" nothing. But I do think that thread was playing a useful role in naturally moderating opinions and viewpoints, which can be so polarised on this subject. For the most part (and I know there was a certain level of antagonistic argument) it looked to me like people were there to learn, and listen, as well as express their own thoughts and feelings. Anything that helps us listen to each other can only be a good thing?
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 12, 2023, 10:32:54 pm



The roots of the problem combine all of the worst aspects of politics, colonialism, racism, tribalism, religious bigotry, conspiracy theories and every other shit thing that humans manage to do to each other.



Thanks.

I agree with the above Alan, however - as a socialist football club, we've always been at the front of issues that affect everybody. I'm proud our great supporter base by and large arrives at decisions that look after everybody. It would be a great shame if a website that reflects our brilliant values - cannot and will not, be driving those values.

Liverpool has always been more than *just* a football club, we embody a socialist ideology, where we care about more than just our own aims and ambitions. It seems wrong to me, that we cannot discuss and arrive at a by and large consensus of how people are affected in an awful conflict - without compassion and control in our words.

I appreciate it's hard work to monitor and manage those emotions - on a what is volunteer basis of moderation. But come on, we're bigger and better than this, through discussion you get all points of view - some unsavory, but it is through discussion that we are able to persuade and change opinions.

It would be a shame if we as football club, a forum - that has had players represent us on both sides of this fence, unable to rise above and be better than the shit show that is Twitter etc.....

Let's have some collective empathy in what is a very difficult situation - through discussion, and trust the volume of supporters who understand our values of a football club can come together and arrive at more collective understanding.

Peace out guys, love you all - but feel this response is weak and we're bigger and better than avoiding the big questions that are happening in our world.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 am »
I can't say I blame you for this.

It's one of the most polarising topics in the News Forum, and the nature of the issue means passions are very much inflamed. The two general opposing viewpoints are universes apart and entrenched.

There were some brilliant points raised and some historical detail explained. Ironically a neutral, if they had the patience to cut through the punch-swinging, could have learned a lot. But many are emotionally too close to this and had/have very closed minds on the issue and cannot/will not see other perspectives.

Given the warning issued this morning in the news, it's only going to get more fraught - and people's anger is only going to grow as the body count does.

It will be a shame to not have an arena here to comment on this, but I wouldn't blame the [unpaid volunteer] Mods if they decided the topic was too incendiary to effectively moderate.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,851
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 am »
The thread was a good read for me as I know very little about what's going on over there, but I get why it was locked.  While half the posters were engaging with each other and talking through the points, the other half were effectively just propaganda bots for either side and not getting involved with any conversation, just posting reports (verified or unverified) that they think justify actions from their side in the conflict and saying how outraged they are at the other side.  People understandably get arsey about that and it just snowballs.

Think if it's reopened there needs to be rules on contributions to the thread.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:42:47 am »
Maybe make it more like the old roundtable threads where one liner type posts are banned.  For me they seem more antagonistic than thought provoking. 

We all know there's been despicable shit from both towards the other over the centuries so make the discussion about the here and now as only the future can be changed 👍
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 am »
I understand why it went, but I think it's a terrible decision.
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:42:47 am
......as only the future can be changed 👍

Love that Debs and echo your sentiment.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:22:18 am
The thread was a good read for me as I know very little about what's going on over there, but I get why it was locked.  While half the posters were engaging with each other and talking through the points, the other half were effectively just propaganda bots for either side and not getting involved with any conversation, just posting reports (verified or unverified) that they think justify actions from their side in the conflict and saying how outraged they are at the other side.  People understandably get arsey about that and it just snowballs.

Think if it's reopened there needs to be rules on contributions to the thread.

I agree mate and also most of what Nobby and Debs said.

Its good to discuss and understand whats going on, like the Ukraine thread, but some are so entrenched its impossible to do that and why on the other side I completely get why the mods cant be arsed with it.

If it ever reopened maybe treating it like the transfer thread was at some point the other month with a hard and fast rule, if you chat shit thats deemed off limits you get a week ban or thread banned (if possible), then you come in at your own risk and mods can chuck people out at will.
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,523
    • @hartejack
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 am »
Totally appreciate that that particular thread must be a nightmare to moderate, but agree with those making the point that RAWK has value far beyond its football discussions. I've learned an awful lot about a wide-range of topics from these pages and (and it's not unreasonable to question the wisdom of this!) it's often one of the first places I'll come after taking in the news in order to gain a wider range of perspectives.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,131
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:54:30 am »
I was also disappointed to see the thread go. I never posted in it, but I read pretty much the entire thread. Thankfully, I didn't have to moderate it or any other part of the forum for that matter. I've been asked to be a moderator on other forums and always declined because I know it's a minefield and you can never please everyone. I've never needed the hassle. Hats off to you mods that stick in there and do the job.

To be honest, I thought the thread mirrored the subject. Deeply emotional. Deeply polarized. Deeply frustrating and with some deeply entrenched viewpoints. I never posted because my own views on the subject are so incredibly difficult to put into words on a screen. I have so much revulsion for the actions of both sides in the overall scheme of things, yet so much empathy for both sides too.

Just reading the thread helped me try to process this unimaginably tragic past week and also the bigger picture too. I don't have Twitter or Facebook. To be honest, I prefer to hear what my fellow RAWKites think and feel, because I really like and respect so many of the people on here and I like hearing their views. We can't always agree, but so long as we disagree with respect, I think that's fine.

Regarding solving issues on here. We solve nothing and never can. We're all just pissing in the wind really. We can't solve Thiago's injury by discussing it. We can't fix Henderson's conscience. We never fixed the midfield issue and we'll not fix our recent defensive frailties by endlessly talking about it on RAWK, but we still talk anyway. We aren't in a position to fix anything. We are only in a position to discuss and process the things that happen and matter to us. We're all just background noise, be it on LFC, the cost of living crisis, the weather thread or on topics like this one. We solve nothing. We change nothing. But talking about it can be cathartic. Things can still be learned. Some eyes can still be opened. Some viewpoints can change.

Like others have said previously, I see RAWK as more than just a football site. Maybe it isn't, and maybe I need to rethink my idea of what RAWK really is, but that's how I see it, anyway. The people on here make it more than just a football site. We aren't just football fans or words on a computer/phone screen, we are real, living, breathing human beings with a connection. People with real feelings and emotions on so much more than our common interest in football.

We are more than just football fans. There's humanity here on RAWK that goes beyond our interest in the game. That's one reason why I've stayed with this site for as long as I have. My interest in football itself decreases with every passing season and every bizarre refereeing decision, but my interest in RAWK and those who post here on a wide range of topics never wanes.

I found much value in the now deleted thread. It gave the chaos whirling around in my head on this topic somewhere to go. Somewhere to focus while I tried to process something that's virtually impossible to process. And that was even without posting in it once.

The thread overall simply mirrored its subject.



If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:54:30 am
I was also disappointed to see the thread go. I never posted in it, but I read pretty much the entire thread. Thankfully, I didn't have to moderate it or any other part of the forum for that matter. I've been asked to be a moderator on other forums and always declined because I know it's a minefield and you can never please everyone. I've never needed the hassle. Hats off to you mods that stick in there and do the job.

To be honest, I thought the thread mirrored the subject. Deeply emotional. Deeply polarized. Deeply frustrating and with some deeply entrenched viewpoints. I never posted because my own views on the subject are so incredibly difficult to put into words on a screen. I have so much revulsion for the actions of both sides in the overall scheme of things, yet so much empathy for both sides too.

Just reading the thread helped me try to process this unimaginably tragic past week and also the bigger picture too. I don't have Twitter or Facebook. To be honest, I prefer to hear what my fellow RAWKites think and feel, because I really like and respect so many of the people on here and I like hearing their views. We can't always agree, but so long as we disagree with respect, I think that's fine.

Regarding solving issues on here. We solve nothing and never can. We're all just pissing in the wind really. We can't solve Thiago's injury by discussing it. We can't fix Henderson's conscience. We never fixed the midfield issue and we'll not fix our recent defensive frailties by endlessly talking about it on RAWK, but we still talk anyway. We aren't in a position to fix anything. We are only in a position to discuss and process the things that happen and matter to us. We're all just background noise, be it on LFC, the cost of living crisis, the weather thread or on topics like this one. We solve nothing. We change nothing. But talking about it can be cathartic. Things can still be learned. Some eyes can still be opened. Some viewpoints can change.

Like others have said previously, I see RAWK as more than just a football site. Maybe it isn't, and maybe I need to rethink my idea of what RAWK really is, but that's how I see it, anyway. The people on here make it more than just a football site. We aren't just football fans or words on a computer/phone screen, we are real, living, breathing human beings with a connection. People with real feelings and emotions on so much more than our common interest in football.

We are more than just football fans. There's humanity here on RAWK that goes beyond our interest in the game. That's one reason why I've stayed with this site for as long as I have. My interest in football itself decreases with every passing season and every bizarre refereeing decision, but my interest in RAWK and those who post here on a wide range of topics never wanes.

I found much value in the now deleted thread. It gave the chaos whirling around in my head on this topic somewhere to go. Somewhere to focus while I tried to process something that's virtually impossible to process. And that was even without posting in it once.

The thread overall simply mirrored its subject.


Typically excellent post, SoS  :thumbup
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm »
There was something truly awful posted in there which most of you wont have seen because Alan dealt with it quickly. The poster has been banned. But the fact that the thread prompted something like that, I fully understand why the thread was deleted. On another day, wed be getting all sorts of pelters because we didnt delete something like that fast enough.

Well discuss this in the Staff Room as Alan said. But understand that you almost never see the whole story for why decisions like this are made.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm
There was something truly awful posted in there which most of you wont have seen because Alan dealt with it quickly. The poster has been banned. But the fact that the thread prompted something like that, I fully understand why the thread was deleted. On another day, wed be getting all sorts of pelters because we didnt delete something like that fast enough.

Well discuss this in the Staff Room as Alan said. But understand that you almost never see the whole story for why decisions like this are made.

Completely fair enough.
Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • IFWT
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:29:00 pm »
Brilliant post SOS.

"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:54:30 am


You've pretty much perfectly summed up my thoughts on this with far better words than I could have ever come up with.
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm
There was something truly awful posted in there which most of you wont have seen because Alan dealt with it quickly. The poster has been banned. But the fact that the thread prompted something like that, I fully understand why the thread was deleted. On another day, wed be getting all sorts of pelters because we didnt delete something like that fast enough.

Well discuss this in the Staff Room as Alan said. But understand that you almost never see the whole story for why decisions like this are made.

Thanks for providing some context, as like you said, myself and probably most others thankfully missed what was posted.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • blazed
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm »
While I am not one to ever argue with moderating decisions, I must express my disappointment on the decision. I made a grand total of two posts on that thread since it all blew up, but I was following the thread with interest.

There have been all kinds of controversial threads in the News section, very few of them have been binned.

While it is an emotive issue, Israel's actions need to be highlighted for the benefit of many in our fanbase, especially the younger followers, to understand the level of atrocities being committed in the name of security, independence and self defence. Not to mention blatant disregard for all international customary laws.

I understand moderating it is a nightmare, but the pros and cons of banning discussion on the topic needs to be considered, which I am sure you guys are doing it already.

At the very least, we can consider a thread for purely news articles and op-eds without any discussion, just so that people who do not frequent Reddit etc can keep up and form their own opinions.

Phuk yoo

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,851
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm
While it is an emotive issue, Israel's actions need to be highlighted for the benefit of many in our fanbase, especially the younger followers, to understand the level of atrocities being committed in the name of security, independence and self defence. Not to mention blatant disregard for all international customary laws.

Comments like this aren't going to get the thread back up.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm

While it is an emotive issue, Israel's actions need to be highlighted for the benefit of many in our fanbase to understand the level of atrocities being committed in the name of security, independence and self defence. Not to mention blatant disregard for all international customary laws.


I dare say it, but it's seemingly unbalanced comments like these, even in a feedback and questions topic, is one reason we get to this stage.

I don't blame mods one bit if they don't want to spend their free time routing through tit for tat garbage from people who for, goodness knows what reason, can't be objective about something most know little about. Instead of discussing openly and civilly. Most do that and have very clear empathy for both sides in an utterly complex situation, but some have clear internet warrior objectives that become very spiky and nasty very quickly.

I really would like to see it reinstated but in all honesty some people just can't help themselves, so if it does go back it should only be on a very strict way with mods carte blanche on when and why they chuck people out.


Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm
Comments like this aren't going to get the thread back up.

Literally just saw this after writing my post, but yeah agreed.
Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm
There was something truly awful posted in there which most of you wont have seen because Alan dealt with it quickly. The poster has been banned. But the fact that the thread prompted something like that, I fully understand why the thread was deleted. On another day, wed be getting all sorts of pelters because we didnt delete something like that fast enough.

Well discuss this in the Staff Room as Alan said. But understand that you almost never see the whole story for why decisions like this are made.

I did happen to be viewing the thread when those posts were made - well done for deleting so quickly and banning that poster.

Not going to judge moderators actions as it's surely a tough and fairly thankless job.

Having said that, I thought the thread was fractious (as would be expected) but largely fairly respectful on the whole with some naturally quite divergent viewpoints.

The danger of course is that any extremist like that poster can come in and shut down debate and conversation completely. Best to simply ban them. But completely understand that if it becomes a nightmare to moderate then it's just makes more sense to remove the topic completely.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:43:03 pm

Having said that, I thought the thread was fractious (as would be expected) but largely fairly respectful on the whole with some naturally quite divergent viewpoints.

Considering the topic, I thought it was amazingly respectful.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm »
I only just saw the thread was down. It's obviously a subject that's extremely important, but also one that has that combination of being polarising and very personal to a lot of people in a life and death way. I'm pretty sure the trans thread was shut for similar reasons - it can be hard to engage in discussion without it becoming hurtful to some people in a very personal way, and it just ends up causing division and ill feeling among a community that should be unified.

For me, I felt I'd spelled out what I thought and decided to stop looking at it or engaging until something fundamental changed, as it felt like the thread was just descending into circular arguments. And the more black and white things become the more susceptible a thread is to going off the rails. I have no idea what someone said to get it nuked, but regardless of which side it was from I hope they were permabanned.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,991
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm
Comments like this aren't going to get the thread back up.

And this highlights another problem- leaping from one thread to another to get your point across, irrespective of the context.

Transfer thread and FSG being prime examples.

I learnt a lot from the frozen thread but I can see why it has become problematic.
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm »
As much as the thread was very useful to someone like me who is completely alienated by social media as a news source (which is a shame given it once was something which in the right areas highlighted news of importance quicker than other news sources), there is absolutely no obligation for a forum dedicated to Liverpool Football Club to keep a thread active which is being riddled with problematic nonsense. I have learned a lot about the world around me from the different points of view that I come across on this forum, but thats just a bonus. Shit that its ended up this way but I dont blame the mods (who volunteer their time to make this place worth visiting) for binning it.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,898
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm
As much as the thread was very useful to someone like me who is completely alienated by social media as a news source (which is a shame given it once was something which in the right areas highlighted news of importance quicker than other news sources), there is absolutely no obligation for a forum dedicated to Liverpool Football Club to keep a thread active which is being riddled with problematic nonsense. I have learned a lot about the world around me from the different points of view that I come across on this forum, but thats just a bonus. Shit that its ended up this way but I dont blame the mods (who volunteer their time to make this place worth visiting) for binning it.
Yeah agree there..


Best left in the bin, because (lets be honest) the mods all have better things to do with their time (such as reading Capons poetry).

No one will ever agree, its the nature of the issue.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,536
  • ....mmm
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm »
Hope it gets reversed.

Don't bother with social media of any sort and enjoy the posts and debates in the News section of RAWK even if I don't post much on there. The non-LFC posts actually make up the majority of RAWK.

It can get heated and need moderation buit it's honestly a credit to the community and mods of RAWK by and large.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm by Kashinoda »
:D

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
Yeah agree there..


Best left in the bin, because (lets be honest) the mods all have better things to do with their time (such as reading Capons poetry).

No one will ever agree, its the nature of the issue.

The sad thing about that thread going is that Capons suggestion that everyone pick a mod and send them poetry every Monday is lost in the abyss.

Have people besides capon been doing that already? Is anyone sending to 24/7?
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
Yeah agree there..


Best left in the bin, because (lets be honest) the mods all have better things to do with their time (such as reading Capons poetry).

No one will ever agree, its the nature of the issue.



The problem with "leaving it in the bin" is that it acts as a disincentive to post in any thread which is about controversial subject matter. It especially discourages posters who might want to put some serious thought into their posts. What's the point? On the other hand it will probably encourage the fly-by-nights, or even those posters who don't like the way the conversations going and now know how to get the  mods to bin the whole thing.

PS the point of RAWK, football or otherwise, is surely not to get everyone to agree. If it were you might as well close down every thread.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm by Yorkykopite »
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:59:15 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm
I dare say it, but it's seemingly unbalanced comments like these, even in a feedback and questions topic, is one reason we get to this stage.

I don't blame mods one bit if they don't want to spend their free time routing through tit for tat garbage from people who for, goodness knows what reason, can't be objective about something most know little about. Instead of discussing openly and civilly. Most do that and have very clear empathy for both sides in an utterly complex situation, but some have clear internet warrior objectives that become very spiky and nasty very quickly.

I really would like to see it reinstated but in all honesty some people just can't help themselves, so if it does go back it should only be on a very strict way with mods carte blanche on when and why they chuck people out.


Literally just saw this after writing my post, but yeah agreed.
Sorry mate but this is a genuinely disgusting post. Nothing in the other post was even remotely controversial, it was factual even and youre talking about balance when white phosphorous bombs are being dropped on childrens hospitals??

I dont blame the staff one bit for wanting nothing to do with the thread when you see war crimes being handwaved away.
Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Israel thread is in the bin.
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:01:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm
Comments like this aren't going to get the thread back up.

10char 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
