I was also disappointed to see the thread go. I never posted in it, but I read pretty much the entire thread. Thankfully, I didn't have to moderate it or any other part of the forum for that matter. I've been asked to be a moderator on other forums and always declined because I know it's a minefield and you can never please everyone. I've never needed the hassle. Hats off to you mods that stick in there and do the job.



To be honest, I thought the thread mirrored the subject. Deeply emotional. Deeply polarized. Deeply frustrating and with some deeply entrenched viewpoints. I never posted because my own views on the subject are so incredibly difficult to put into words on a screen. I have so much revulsion for the actions of both sides in the overall scheme of things, yet so much empathy for both sides too.



Just reading the thread helped me try to process this unimaginably tragic past week and also the bigger picture too. I don't have Twitter or Facebook. To be honest, I prefer to hear what my fellow RAWKites think and feel, because I really like and respect so many of the people on here and I like hearing their views. We can't always agree, but so long as we disagree with respect, I think that's fine.



Regarding solving issues on here. We solve nothing and never can. We're all just pissing in the wind really. We can't solve Thiago's injury by discussing it. We can't fix Henderson's conscience. We never fixed the midfield issue and we'll not fix our recent defensive frailties by endlessly talking about it on RAWK, but we still talk anyway. We aren't in a position to fix anything. We are only in a position to discuss and process the things that happen and matter to us. We're all just background noise, be it on LFC, the cost of living crisis, the weather thread or on topics like this one. We solve nothing. We change nothing. But talking about it can be cathartic. Things can still be learned. Some eyes can still be opened. Some viewpoints can change.



Like others have said previously, I see RAWK as more than just a football site. Maybe it isn't, and maybe I need to rethink my idea of what RAWK really is, but that's how I see it, anyway. The people on here make it more than just a football site. We aren't just football fans or words on a computer/phone screen, we are real, living, breathing human beings with a connection. People with real feelings and emotions on so much more than our common interest in football.



We are more than just football fans. There's humanity here on RAWK that goes beyond our interest in the game. That's one reason why I've stayed with this site for as long as I have. My interest in football itself decreases with every passing season and every bizarre refereeing decision, but my interest in RAWK and those who post here on a wide range of topics never wanes.



I found much value in the now deleted thread. It gave the chaos whirling around in my head on this topic somewhere to go. Somewhere to focus while I tried to process something that's virtually impossible to process. And that was even without posting in it once.



The thread overall simply mirrored its subject.







