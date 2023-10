A World Cup of 10 teams is a bit shit isn't it?



It’s a bit crap in terms of growing the game. Can feel like a closed shop although the West Indies failed to qualify. As have Ireland who made the few. The Netherlands made it this time although 9 games as probably whipping boys might lose its appeal. Afghanistan will be looking to build from the last WC.Bit damned if you do, damned if you don’t. People are complaining about the rugby World Cup having 20 teams and there being loads of boring one sided games. If you chucked in more countries here you’d probably get that too.I can see both sides of the argument. I do quite like this format in that you can afford a couple of defeats so not every game feels like if you make one mistake you could be going home.