A World Cup of 10 teams is a bit shit isn't it?



Its a bit crap in terms of growing the game. Can feel like a closed shop although the West Indies failed to qualify. As have Ireland who made the few. The Netherlands made it this time although 9 games as probably whipping boys might lose its appeal. Afghanistan will be looking to build from the last WC.Bit damned if you do, damned if you dont. People are complaining about the rugby World Cup having 20 teams and there being loads of boring one sided games. If you chucked in more countries here youd probably get that too.I can see both sides of the argument. I do quite like this format in that you can afford a couple of defeats so not every game feels like if you make one mistake you could be going home.