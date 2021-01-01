« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
Cricket World Cup 2023
« on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm »
Surprised to see no thread for this.

Four years on from the crazy game, holders England open up against runners up New Zealand. Hard to see past hosts India but if anyone is going to stop them then youd fancy it to be England. Not expecting much from Pakistan, theyll go from the sublime to the ridiculous in no time. Aussies will likely be there or there abouts and perennial chokers South Africa will surely find a way to balls things up (sorry Chakan).

Some of my predictions below,

Winners - India
Most runs - Babar
Most wickets - Bumrah

So, what are your thoughts folks, get your predictions in nice and early.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,251
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm »
Last four: India, England, Australia Pakistan

Winners: England

Leading run scorer: Malan

Leading wicket taker: Harris Rauf

Not sure I believe that but will mix it up a bit! 5 Asian teams out of 10. Think we will definitely see a few upsets but in this format there is some margin for error and the best sides will probably make it through. A few of the warm up games seem to have been rain affected though. Could that be a problem?

Good game to start tomorrow. NZ always a threat and will probably make my predictions look silly as usual. South Africa seem quite fancied this time as we. Should be a good tournament.
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm »
Time starts are we looking at? Am I having to get up before work? Or are they conveniently work timed?
Logged
AHA!

Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,251
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
Time starts are we looking at? Am I having to get up before work? Or are they conveniently work timed?

Perfect for working hours really. Tomorrows game starts at 9.30. Does India span a few time zones? I bet theyll all be day nighters so should all start at a good time for UK TV viewing.
Logged

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,354
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:43:12 am »
Bloody 4:30am starts for me, 1am if there are 2 games on at the same time.

FFS

I'm hoping for the best but expecting the worst.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,140
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:58 am »
A World Cup of 10 teams is a bit shit isn't it?
Logged
