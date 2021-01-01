Surprised to see no thread for this.



Four years on from the crazy game, holders England open up against runners up New Zealand. Hard to see past hosts India but if anyone is going to stop them then youd fancy it to be England. Not expecting much from Pakistan, theyll go from the sublime to the ridiculous in no time. Aussies will likely be there or there abouts and perennial chokers South Africa will surely find a way to balls things up (sorry Chakan).



Some of my predictions below,



Winners - India

Most runs - Babar

Most wickets - Bumrah



So, what are your thoughts folks, get your predictions in nice and early.

