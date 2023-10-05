« previous next »
2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco

RedG13

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 5, 2023, 11:48:23 pm
vblfc:
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
Not anymore. Argentina is currently in World Cup qualifying
Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:04:30 am
vblfc:
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.

That got stopped a while ago mate. I think France in 2002 were the last to get that special treatment.
Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:22:16 am
vblfc:
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
They got rid of that starting in 2006.

But hey, on the plus side, for 2034 there'll be 47 qualification places.
PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 11:25:13 am
disgraced cake:
Even Portugal don't have that many really big stadiums, the one they play the Portuguese cup final in is a joke and looks exactly the same as when Celtic won the European Cup there in 1967. You need at least a 50 thousand seater I'd imagine?

True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 11:29:01 am
Shambles of a decision.

It's like they are trying to ruin the game. I can't remember the last time i looked forward to a world cup, then again i am Irish  :P
Booze And Glory

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 11:41:44 am
Ray K:
It also means that Saudi Arabia have a clear shot to host 2034 (unless the Aussies want to get involved).

It stinks to high heaven.

Australia should be automatically given the 2034 world cup if they want it, due to missing out on the last one as a result
of backhanders and brown envelopes
Crosby Nick 128

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 11:56:54 am
PhilV:
True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.

Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.
disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:03:36 pm
Crosby Nick 128:
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.
PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:05:35 pm
Crosby Nick 128:
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

Just did some research, below is the list of what was build back home, with pics, for 2004, Fuck Greece btw  :'(

https://www.stadiumguide.com/tournaments/uefa-euro-2004/

The Euro stadium requirements which Portugal fulfilled/still has, capacity wise are below with a note showing the diff between WC and Euros...

1 stadium with 60,000 seats (for World Cup this is 80,000)
1 stadium (preferably 2) with 50,000 seats (2-4 of 60,000 seaters needed for QF stage)
4 stadiums with 40,000 seats (this is the minimum capacity for ALL WC stadiums at any stage of the comp)
3 stadiums with 30,000 seats  (wouldn't be allowed, too low capacity)
PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:08:33 pm
disgraced cake:
No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.

Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2030_FIFA_World_Cup

Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:24:14 pm
PhilV:
Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.
disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 12:46:30 pm
Ray K:
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.
PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 02:12:21 pm
Ray K:
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

Side note that the design picked for the improvement of the Real Betis stadium is very cool:

Party Phil

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 03:43:16 pm
disgraced cake:
No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.

The Estadio Olímpico (with the athletics track) is shite for watching football but it seems to be the mayor's pet project to make it profitable. There have been several major finals there in the last few years and there are concerts and festivals on every weekend at the moment. Source: I can see it from my balcony.

The Betis stadium is a shithole but they have a plan to completely modernise it by 2026 (see picture above). But until that gets off the ground it's hard to predict if it will really be ready before 2030. The Sevilla has had a face-lift in the last few years but is still quite old but apparently there is a plan for a new ground that won't be ready by 2030 so I guess it's out of the running.
Brian Blessed

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 05:25:51 pm
Australia were given 25 days to prepare a bid for a World Cup 11 years away? Seems legit.
thejbs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 6, 2023, 11:28:04 pm
Thank Christ Ill have likely lost interest in football by 2034. Can spend that summer Christmas doing something else.
Party Phil

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 9, 2023, 07:06:05 am
Fifas relaxed stadium rule clears path for Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/09/fifa-stadium-rule-relaxed-saudi-arabia-world-cup-2034

Well at least FIFA can't be accused of not being transparent about the selection process for 2034.
Zlen

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 9, 2023, 07:21:21 am
It's beyond obvious.
Anyone planning to watch this shitshow at this stage is complicit. Don't come around and complain about Saudis and Abu Dhabi buying the league, then turn around and casually enjoy your World Cup built on blod money. Ah it only comes around every four years. It's just a bit of fun anyway. It's what I've always done. Yeah, no. Watching the World Cup at this point in time is supporting despotic regimes and rewarding corruption. So don't.
Legs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
October 9, 2023, 11:11:22 am
Zlen:
It's beyond obvious.
Anyone planning to watch this shitshow at this stage is complicit. Don't come around and complain about Saudis and Abu Dhabi buying the league, then turn around and casually enjoy your World Cup built on blod money. Ah it only comes around every four years. It's just a bit of fun anyway. It's what I've always done. Yeah, no. Watching the World Cup at this point in time is supporting despotic regimes and rewarding corruption. So don't.

Agreed I didnt watch a single minute of Qatar but I guess it helps if like me you arent that bothered about international footy.

Its obvious its already a done deal maybe this time people can "educate" them on HR we'll hear about that dance again but when it comes to it radio silence.
AllyouneedisRush

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 07:51:30 am
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...
Last Edit: Today at 07:57:24 am by AllyouneedisRush
BarryCrocker

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 07:58:46 am
AllyouneedisRush:
Australia pulled out of hosting the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

In breaking news 'Australia has signed a $34b deal to supply eskys to the Neom Project',
Dull Tools

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 10:25:29 am
AllyouneedisRush:
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

They were saying before about the reason Aus/NZ would pull out would be because they didn't have enough stadiums. Wonder what the reason will be now.
Theoldkopite

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 11:13:46 am
Dull Tools:
They were saying before about the reason Aus/NZ would pull out would be because they didn't have enough stadiums. Wonder what the reason will be now.

Brown envelopes.
Fromola

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 01:12:45 pm
Does this mean another winter World Cup?
TepidT2O

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 01:20:22 pm
Fromola:
Does this mean another winter World Cup?
Hell yeah
Geezer08

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 02:00:50 pm
So obviously corrupt that no one basically gives a fuck any more - no media attention, no public uproar. Fucking sad and depressing
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 03:35:07 pm
Geezer08:
So obviously corrupt that no one basically gives a fuck any more - no media attention, no public uproar. Fucking sad and depressing

Is it only people on this forum that ever discuss such matters?

I just get ignored or given a strange look if I ever mention sport washing or dodgy regimes owning football clubs.
Legs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 03:40:22 pm
AllyouneedisRush:
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

No point them bidding when its a done deal.

At least Aussies/NZ have been smart enough to pull out instead of wasting millions.

Glad a country with a rich history of sport has got it get ready for 2038 in North Korea !
thaddeus

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 03:46:53 pm
Geezer08:
So obviously corrupt that no one basically gives a fuck any more - no media attention, no public uproar. Fucking sad and depressing
Finger in the dam stuff now.

A good proportion of elite golfers tried but were ultimately sold out by the organisation they were trying to protect.  Footballers that seem to give a shit are few and far between (or at least those willing to speak out are few and far between).  All the rent-a-gobs that have so much to say every time a microphone is put under their nose had nothing to say when it came to the Qatar World Cup beyond a bit of moaning that it was going to be held in the winter.  As Eddie Howe demonstrated earlier today, there are so many high profile people involved in football on the Saudi payroll that we're going to get endless scripted bollocks about what great news this is.

I am very careful not to click through to any articles on the Saudi league or now the 2034 World Cup as I don't want to be another number in the ad clicks or the trend metrics.  Beyond that there's naff all I can do but bellyache on here.
oojason

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 04:00:33 pm
AllyouneedisRush:
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

So sad to see.


'Australia opts not to bid for 2034 World Cup in boost for Saudi Arabia hopes':-

FA out of running after taking all factors into consideration
Interest in 2026 Womens Asian Cup and 2029 Club World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/31/australia-2034-fifa-world-cup-no-bid-declines-football-australia & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67271423





'A growing international bloc had thrown its weight behind a Saudi Arabia bid since Fifa announced the process for the 2034 tournament earlier this month. The tournament in 11 years will be hosted by a country in the Asian confederation, of which Australia is a part.

Within hours of Fifas announcement, Saudi Arabia issued its declaration of interest, and the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, expressed his support for the countrys bid soon after.

Since then various federations have issued public statements of support, including Australias neighbour Indonesia. The AFC held its extraordinary congress where associations including Japan, Uzbekistan and India backed the Saudi bid.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino addressed the same meeting and called for unity among members. You have a responsibility in this respect, you play an important role in this unity of the world, so I count on you in this respect, he said.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has declared it now has support from over 100 of Fifas 211 member associations, which will vote to determine the host next year if a second bidder does emerge.'



'Saudi Arabia confirmed as sole bidder for 2034 mens football World Cup':-

Fifa urged to pull plug if human rights commitments not met
Second World Cup in the Gulf in 12 years all but a formality

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/31/saudi-arabia-2034-mens-world-cup-human-rights





'Saudi Arabia was confirmed on Tuesday as the sole bidder to host the 2034 mens World Cup, raising concerns over Fifas ability to deliver on its human rights commitments.

After Australia decided against a bid, having been given a 25-day deadline by Fifa to express interest after the deadline was unexpectedly brought forward to 4pm GMT on Tuesday, the prospect of a second World Cup in the Gulf within 12 years is all but a formality. The lack of a competitive tender and the alacrity with which the process has been conducted, however, have prompted alarm among human rights groups. Amnesty International called on Fifa to pull the plug if human rights commitments were not fulfilled.

Human rights commitments must be agreed with potential hosts before final decisions on holding the tournaments are made, Steve Cockburn, Amnestys head of economic and social justice, said. Fifa must now make clear how it expects hosts to comply with its human rights policies. It must also be prepared to halt the bidding process if serious human rights risks are not credibly addressed.

The best chance for Fifa to obtain binding guarantees to protect workers rights, ensure freedom of expression and prevent discrimination linked to the World Cup is during the host selection process  not after the hosts have been confirmed and tournament preparation has begun.'




This despite the recent revelations that Saudi border guards have engaged in an ongoing campaign of torture, rape, and killings of people attempting to cross it's border...

www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-mass-killings-migrants-yemen-border
www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230821-crimes-beyond-imagination-saudi-border-guards-killed-hundreds-of-migrants-hrw-report-says
www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/saudi-border-guards-killed-hundreds-ethiopian-migrants-hrw-says-2023-08-21
www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians
www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-human-rights-watch-yemen-ethiopia
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/21/middleeast/saudi-yemen-border-ethiopian-migrants-hrw-mime-intl/index.html

Sportswashing in action. Unquestioned and unopposed. Enabled and sanctioned by FIFA.

Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 06:09:47 pm
FIFA  are fuckin' so desperate for money.


Next World Cup hosts:

2026  United States, Mexico, Canada

2030  Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay

2034  Saudi Arabia
CortexVortex

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 06:35:44 pm
Its just disgusting. Oh well, another World Cup Im not gonna watch means more time for other hobbies.
I've been a good boy

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Today at 06:38:13 pm
2038 - North Korea
