2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco

Offline RedG13

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #80 on: October 5, 2023, 11:48:23 pm
Quote from: vblfc on October  5, 2023, 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
Not anymore. Argentina is currently in World Cup qualifying
Offline Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #81 on: October 6, 2023, 12:04:30 am
Quote from: vblfc on October  5, 2023, 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.

That got stopped a while ago mate. I think France in 2002 were the last to get that special treatment.
Online Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #82 on: October 6, 2023, 12:22:16 am
Quote from: vblfc on October  5, 2023, 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
They got rid of that starting in 2006.

But hey, on the plus side, for 2034 there'll be 47 qualification places.
Offline PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #83 on: October 6, 2023, 11:25:13 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  4, 2023, 05:26:43 pm
Even Portugal don't have that many really big stadiums, the one they play the Portuguese cup final in is a joke and looks exactly the same as when Celtic won the European Cup there in 1967. You need at least a 50 thousand seater I'd imagine?

True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #84 on: October 6, 2023, 11:29:01 am
Shambles of a decision.

It's like they are trying to ruin the game. I can't remember the last time i looked forward to a world cup, then again i am Irish  :P
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #85 on: October 6, 2023, 11:41:44 am
Quote from: Ray K on October  4, 2023, 05:36:10 pm
It also means that Saudi Arabia have a clear shot to host 2034 (unless the Aussies want to get involved).

It stinks to high heaven.

Australia should be automatically given the 2034 world cup if they want it, due to missing out on the last one as a result
of backhanders and brown envelopes
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #86 on: October 6, 2023, 11:56:54 am
Quote from: PhilV on October  6, 2023, 11:25:13 am
True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.

Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.
Online disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #87 on: October 6, 2023, 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:56:54 am
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.
Offline PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #88 on: October 6, 2023, 12:05:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  6, 2023, 11:56:54 am
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

Just did some research, below is the list of what was build back home, with pics, for 2004, Fuck Greece btw  :'(

https://www.stadiumguide.com/tournaments/uefa-euro-2004/

The Euro stadium requirements which Portugal fulfilled/still has, capacity wise are below with a note showing the diff between WC and Euros...

1 stadium with 60,000 seats (for World Cup this is 80,000)
1 stadium (preferably 2) with 50,000 seats (2-4 of 60,000 seaters needed for QF stage)
4 stadiums with 40,000 seats (this is the minimum capacity for ALL WC stadiums at any stage of the comp)
3 stadiums with 30,000 seats  (wouldn't be allowed, too low capacity)
Offline PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #89 on: October 6, 2023, 12:08:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  6, 2023, 12:03:36 pm
No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.

Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2030_FIFA_World_Cup

Online Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #90 on: October 6, 2023, 12:24:14 pm
Quote from: PhilV on October  6, 2023, 12:08:33 pm
Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.
Online disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #91 on: October 6, 2023, 12:46:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  6, 2023, 12:24:14 pm
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.
Offline PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #92 on: October 6, 2023, 02:12:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  6, 2023, 12:24:14 pm
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

Side note that the design picked for the improvement of the Real Betis stadium is very cool:

Offline Party Phil

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #93 on: October 6, 2023, 03:43:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  6, 2023, 12:46:30 pm
No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.

The Estadio Olímpico (with the athletics track) is shite for watching football but it seems to be the mayor's pet project to make it profitable. There have been several major finals there in the last few years and there are concerts and festivals on every weekend at the moment. Source: I can see it from my balcony.

The Betis stadium is a shithole but they have a plan to completely modernise it by 2026 (see picture above). But until that gets off the ground it's hard to predict if it will really be ready before 2030. The Sevilla has had a face-lift in the last few years but is still quite old but apparently there is a plan for a new ground that won't be ready by 2030 so I guess it's out of the running.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #94 on: October 6, 2023, 05:25:51 pm
Australia were given 25 days to prepare a bid for a World Cup 11 years away? Seems legit.
Offline thejbs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #95 on: October 6, 2023, 11:28:04 pm
Thank Christ Ill have likely lost interest in football by 2034. Can spend that summer Christmas doing something else.
Offline Party Phil

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #96 on: October 9, 2023, 07:06:05 am
Fifas relaxed stadium rule clears path for Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/09/fifa-stadium-rule-relaxed-saudi-arabia-world-cup-2034

Well at least FIFA can't be accused of not being transparent about the selection process for 2034.
Offline Zlen

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #97 on: October 9, 2023, 07:21:21 am
It's beyond obvious.
Anyone planning to watch this shitshow at this stage is complicit. Don't come around and complain about Saudis and Abu Dhabi buying the league, then turn around and casually enjoy your World Cup built on blod money. Ah it only comes around every four years. It's just a bit of fun anyway. It's what I've always done. Yeah, no. Watching the World Cup at this point in time is supporting despotic regimes and rewarding corruption. So don't.
Offline Legs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #98 on: October 9, 2023, 11:11:22 am
Quote from: Zlen on October  9, 2023, 07:21:21 am
It's beyond obvious.
Anyone planning to watch this shitshow at this stage is complicit. Don't come around and complain about Saudis and Abu Dhabi buying the league, then turn around and casually enjoy your World Cup built on blod money. Ah it only comes around every four years. It's just a bit of fun anyway. It's what I've always done. Yeah, no. Watching the World Cup at this point in time is supporting despotic regimes and rewarding corruption. So don't.

Agreed I didnt watch a single minute of Qatar but I guess it helps if like me you arent that bothered about international footy.

Its obvious its already a done deal maybe this time people can "educate" them on HR we'll hear about that dance again but when it comes to it radio silence.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:51:30 am
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #100 on: Today at 07:58:46 am
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 07:51:30 am
Australia pulled out of hosting the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

In breaking news 'Australia has signed a $34b deal to supply eskys to the Neom Project',
Online Dull Tools

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:25:29 am
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 07:51:30 am
Australia pull out of bidding for the 2034 World Cup... leaving Saudi as the only potential hosts left in the running...

They were saying before about the reason Aus/NZ would pull out would be because they didn't have enough stadiums. Wonder what the reason will be now.
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:13:46 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:25:29 am
They were saying before about the reason Aus/NZ would pull out would be because they didn't have enough stadiums. Wonder what the reason will be now.

Brown envelopes.
Offline Fromola

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #103 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm
Does this mean another winter World Cup?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Reply #104 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:12:45 pm
Does this mean another winter World Cup?
Hell yeah
Online Geezer08

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
Reply #105 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm
