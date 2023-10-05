No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.



The Estadio Olímpico (with the athletics track) is shite for watching football but it seems to be the mayor's pet project to make it profitable. There have been several major finals there in the last few years and there are concerts and festivals on every weekend at the moment. Source: I can see it from my balcony.The Betis stadium is a shithole but they have a plan to completely modernise it by 2026 (see picture above). But until that gets off the ground it's hard to predict if it will really be ready before 2030. The Sevilla has had a face-lift in the last few years but is still quite old but apparently there is a plan for a new ground that won't be ready by 2030 so I guess it's out of the running.