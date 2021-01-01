Even Portugal don't have that many really big stadiums, the one they play the Portuguese cup final in is a joke and looks exactly the same as when Celtic won the European Cup there in 1967. You need at least a 50 thousand seater I'd imagine?
True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:
Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642
The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.