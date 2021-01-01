Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.



No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.