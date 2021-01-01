« previous next »
Author Topic: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco  (Read 2024 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
Not anymore. Argentina is currently in World Cup qualifying
Offline Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:04:30 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.

That got stopped a while ago mate. I think France in 2002 were the last to get that special treatment.
Online Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:22:16 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Doesn't the previous winner qualify also?  Could have 7 spots taken already.
They got rid of that starting in 2006.

But hey, on the plus side, for 2034 there'll be 47 qualification places.
Online PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  4, 2023, 05:26:43 pm
Even Portugal don't have that many really big stadiums, the one they play the Portuguese cup final in is a joke and looks exactly the same as when Celtic won the European Cup there in 1967. You need at least a 50 thousand seater I'd imagine?

True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:29:01 am »
Shambles of a decision.

It's like they are trying to ruin the game. I can't remember the last time i looked forward to a world cup, then again i am Irish  :P
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:41:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on October  4, 2023, 05:36:10 pm
It also means that Saudi Arabia have a clear shot to host 2034 (unless the Aussies want to get involved).

It stinks to high heaven.

Australia should be automatically given the 2034 world cup if they want it, due to missing out on the last one as a result
of backhanders and brown envelopes
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:25:13 am
True, Portugal has only got three ready to go/no change needed, UEFA 4 star stadiums:

Porto's Estádio do Dragão with capacity of 50,033
Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade with a capacity of 50,095
Benfica's Estádio da Luz with a capacity of 64,642

The Stadiums in Aveiro and Faro are next biggest but they are only low 30K stadiums so wouldn't be suitable, would need work to expand. The problem in Portugal is outside the big 3 the stadium attendances are very low so they don't expand.

Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:56:54 am
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.
Online PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:56:54 am
Which other stadiums did they use for Euro 2004? Didnt they build lots of new stadiums for that? I guess capacities probably didnt need to be as big.

Just did some research, below is the list of what was build back home, with pics, for 2004, Fuck Greece btw  :'(

https://www.stadiumguide.com/tournaments/uefa-euro-2004/

The Euro stadium requirements which Portugal fulfilled/still has, capacity wise are below with a note showing the diff between WC and Euros...

1 stadium with 60,000 seats (for World Cup this is 80,000)
1 stadium (preferably 2) with 50,000 seats (2-4 of 60,000 seaters needed for QF stage)
4 stadiums with 40,000 seats (this is the minimum capacity for ALL WC stadiums at any stage of the comp)
3 stadiums with 30,000 seats  (wouldn't be allowed, too low capacity)
Online PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:03:36 pm
No, they wouldn't have needed to have been as big for a Euros tournament. In fact, it's only a 30000 seater needed to host a match in Germany 2024 (Wikipedia: Germany had a wide choice of stadiums that satisfied UEFA's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 seats for European Championship matches.)

Think Braga's stadium was used in that one and they built a purpose made one where Portugal and Gibraltar still use to this day. I can't imagine they'd be able to use more than the three stadiums listed above with 50k+ capacities. Spain will have plenty and I imagine Morocco have a few themselves. For the 2026 tournament most of them are in America while Canada and Mexico only have a 2/3 each.

Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2030_FIFA_World_Cup

Online Ray K

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:08:33 pm
Here are the list of Stadiums for 2030, Portugal literally only using their 3 big ones and nothing else, Morocco putting up 5 stadiums (a brand new one in Casablanca which will be 80-93,000 seater aka massive white elephant post WC as their average attendance is 9-10,000) and Spain leading with 15

Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:24:14 pm
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

No need for that at all. The athletics one looks like a rubbish place to watch a big game of football whereas Betis have a modern looking 60 thousand seater.
Online PhilV

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:24:14 pm
Sid Lowe points out that Spain have chosen for the Sevilla stadium their useless one with the athletics track used for the 2003 UEFA Cup final and Euro 2021, rather than the rather excellent Sevilla FC or Real Betis stadiums.

Side note that the design picked for the improvement of the Real Betis stadium is very cool:

