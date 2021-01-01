The opposition to GM vit A enhanced rice is based on fairly good science around the risks of contamination of non-GM crops, with associated risks to non-GM farmer's livelihoods, and the reduction of biosecurity because of a reduction in genetic diversity; their opposition is accompanied by a series of alternative and entirely practical solutions (which have already worked elsewhere) rather than "promoting" childhood blindness in any way.



https://www.greenpeace.org/southeastasia/publication/1073/golden-rice/#:~:text=GE%20'Golden'%20rice%20is%20highly,would%20negatively%20impact%20rural%20livelihoods.

That's all well and good, and it's a nice quote in their report - even if it's lacking a citation - but given Greenpeace's legal challenge has meant that farmers have had to stop all planting of the crops it feels a bit hollow of them.So in actual fact, Greenpeace's actions have actively caused the exact harm that they claimed was a reason to oppose the rice - rice farmers "will lose their markets, especially export markets, which would negatively impact rural livelihoods" - and as a fun addendum have ensured that the burden of vitamin A deficiency (and blindness and other ill-health that causes) on the children of Phillipines and importing countries.So can we both agree that Greenpeace's stated concern for the livelihood of the farmers is at best a minimal afterthought given the reality of their legal challenge (or at worst, and more realistically, entirely feigned - purely to support their agenda)