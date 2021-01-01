One analysis on TV has just said Labour won't win a majority based on the local election results. months ago some were saying Labour are loosing the Muslim vote and this will cost them seats at the election, this wasn't said as a observation, it was said as a threat, what they never considered was the far rights rection to what they are saying, they are saying the Muslim vote can now determine the results of a election, that's basically what the racists argued back in the 60s.
So your pissed off that the far right can now claim Muslims have the "whip hand"
Ill make a few points, not to counter yours, just observations.
Labour will win a majority
To claim that 6% of the population will decide the election is daft, it means were putting an obligation on Muslims to vote a certain way
Non Muslims will not vote Labour for the same reason as the Muslims wont
Groups with a larger numbers will have much more influence than Muslims on the GE. Its maths
Labour made their own bed