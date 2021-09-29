What's your suggested solution?



All dogs are registered and licensed.

All registered dogs are chipped.

All dogs are NDA profiled

All dog breading is licensed

All dog breading is inspected.

All dogs for sale must be chipped, DNA profiled and registered

Dog wardens will carry mobile chip scanners, will wear unlinked body cams, and the authority to stop and dog and owner to carry out on-the-spot checks.

All dogs must be muzzled.

All dogs (outside of designated areas) must be on a short leash and always under control of the owner.

The owner will be held liable for the actions of the dogs as though they had committed the action themselves.

Dogs who wander the street or escape will be put down and the owner fined (and imprisoned if the dog's roaming is wilful)

Some breads will be banned

The dog being put down.

The owner being fined and imprisoned

The DNA being checked for the dogs parents and the breeder investigated for possible illegal breading

Illegal dog breading of dangerous breads will result in life sentence.

Of course your question was not targeted at me. And some of my comments to this thread have been a little tongue-in-cheek. But I'll take a stab at it.Any failure results in:This will be paid for though dog licenses. If an owner complains about why they should be held liable for the actions of the dog, I'd respond with, if you are so certain that your dog is and/or you have full control over it, what are worried about.OK. Maybe some of the points in my lists are unnecessary or over the top. But if dogs are chipped, DNA profiled, licensed, we have properly equipped dog wardens, and there are massive penalties for illegal breading or ownership, most of the problems go away. And by banning certain breads and blood lines, their illegal progeny (through DNA profiling) will automatically be dreamed illegal. None of these arguments about if the dog is a particular bread or not. If a direct ancestor was illegal, so is the dig under scrutiny.