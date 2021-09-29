« previous next »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:20:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:17:02 pm
So you won't be happy until you have seen my dogs murdered & on & on & on.


What's your suggested solution?
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:40:50 pm
If it wasn't the XL it'd be any one of the others breeds that people demanded be outlawed. But you're right about the twats who own them, they've no idea how to raise a dog and then go and get the biggest & baddest looking one that they can find.

Deal with those pricks.
The XL is in the news because of recents attacks, some of which have resulted in deaths. The problem with your argument is these pricks will always exist. You cant just say deal with the bad owners and expect the risk of dogs attacks to go away. Its impossible to police the way a dog is trained. SoIf theres a specific breed thats causing issues (and the stats suggest there is) they need banning, otherwise more and more pricks will get hold of them and more attacks will happen. Its a shame for all the many responsible owners out there, but thats not reason enough to not ban them. Children being mauled to death kind of trumps that.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:20:10 pm

What's your suggested solution?

Still waiting for my answer, happy for you to answer it though.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:20:10 pm
What's your suggested solution?
Of course your question was not targeted at me. And some of my comments to this thread have been a little tongue-in-cheek. But I'll take a stab at it.
  • All dogs are registered and licensed.
  • All registered dogs are chipped.
  • All dogs are NDA profiled
  • All dog breading is licensed
  • All dog breading is inspected.
  • All dogs for sale must be chipped, DNA profiled and registered
  • Dog wardens will carry mobile chip scanners, will wear unlinked body cams, and the authority to stop and dog and owner to carry out on-the-spot checks.
  • All dogs must be muzzled.
  • All dogs (outside of designated areas) must be on a short leash and always under control of the owner.
  • The owner will be held liable for the actions of the dogs as though they had committed the action themselves.
  • Dogs who wander the street or escape will be put down and the owner fined (and imprisoned if the dog's roaming is wilful)
  • Some breads will be banned
Any failure results in:
  • The dog being put down.
  • The owner being fined and imprisoned
  • The DNA being checked for the dogs parents and the breeder investigated for possible illegal breading
  • Illegal dog breading of dangerous breads will result in life sentence.
This will be paid for though dog licenses. If an owner complains about why they should be held liable for the actions of the dog, I'd respond with, if you are so certain that your dog is and/or you have full control over it, what are worried about.

OK. Maybe some of the points in my lists are unnecessary or over the top. But if dogs are chipped, DNA profiled, licensed, we have properly equipped dog wardens, and there are massive penalties for illegal breading or ownership, most of the problems go away. And by banning certain breads and blood lines, their illegal progeny (through DNA profiling) will automatically be dreamed illegal. None of these arguments about if the dog is a particular bread or not. If a direct ancestor was illegal, so is the dig under scrutiny.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:40:50 pm
The XL is in the news because of recents attacks, some of which have resulted in deaths. The problem with your argument is these pricks will always exist. You cant just say deal with the bad owners and expect the risk of dogs attacks to go away. Its impossible to police the way a dog is trained. SoIf theres a specific breed thats causing issues (and the stats suggest there is) they need banning, otherwise more and more pricks will get hold of them and more attacks will happen. Its a shame for all the many responsible owners out there, but thats not reason enough to not ban them. Children being mauled to death kind of trumps that.

No, the problem with my "argument" is that people are unwilling to answer the basic questions and accept that the dickhead owners would just move onto another breed.

Those of you who want them banned have made the same mistake with every breed that I've ever owned, going back to when I got my first dog for my 3rd birthday, he was a German Shep.

Labradors are some of the worst for biting people.
Offline Huyrob

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:59:37 pm »
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:04:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:49:16 pm
No, the problem with my "argument" is that people are unwilling to answer the basic questions and accept that the dickhead owners would just move onto another breed.

Those of you who want them banned have made the same mistake with every breed that I've ever owned, going back to when I got my first dog for my 3rd birthday, he was a German Shep.

Labradors are some of the worst for biting people.
Okay, I do get your point. So your saying theyd just move on to something not banned, say for instance, Labs (unlikely but lets use them as an example as theyre popular and also generally seen as soft as shite) and train them to be aggressive.

I still think the XL should be banned but I need to think it through a bit more. But not now as Im knackered and up at 5.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 10:59:37 pm
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.

In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Okay, I do get your point. So your saying theyd just move on to something not banned, say for instance, Labs (unlikely but lets use them as an example as theyre popular and also generally seen as soft as shite) and train them to be aggressive.

I still think the XL should be banned but I need to think it through a bit more. But not now as Im knackered and up at 5.

They would mate because that's what they've always done.  I'm heading to the land of nod myself because I'm a shit dog owner and only sent them into the garden tonight  ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 10:59:37 pm
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.

Probably because theres more Labradors then compared to more dangerous breeds of which theres fewer.
Offline classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:05:44 pm
In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.
No recorded fatalities from a labrador, it appears
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_Kingdom

By the way, if people jump down to 2020 section, you get a pretty clear indication of the disproportionate problem (without even needing to do any complicated statistical analysis)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_Kingdom#2020%E2%80%93present

Laws will be changed to handle the increased risk to humans caused by american bully xls (hopefully among others). whether people like it or not, the public has now passed the watershed I think.

People might say 'well where does it stop, why not neuter x or y other breed' and all I'd say is it's been 30 years since the dangerous dog act and I haven't noticed that kind of encroachment towards banning/regulating all dogs (if anything it's got too lax).

I'd also gladly take a bit of upheaval once with laws every 30 years if it helps get these new dangerous breeds under control (until the next one comes along another couple of decades later). if it upsets breeders and they feel they're wasting their time, that's an added bonus
Offline thejbs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:18:20 pm
Probably because theres more Labradors then compared to more dangerous breeds of which theres fewer.

All I could find is a stat published by one uk dog insurer regarding personal injury claims. It doesnt adjust to consider the amount of labradors now the severity of the attack. Its pretty much a useless stat. Proper studies consistently show pit bulls to be the deadliest and most aggressive.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:28:52 pm »
Not in the UK maybe but they have and do.
When not loved, exercised and trained.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:29:41 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:27:11 pm
All I could find is a stat published by one uk dog insurer regarding personal injury claims. It doesnt adjust to consider the amount of labradors now the severity of the attack. Its pretty much a useless stat. Proper studies consistently show pit bulls to be the deadliest and most aggressive.

Staffordshire Pitbulls ?
Offline thejbs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:35:54 pm »
American, I think.

Im pretty sure that in Ireland the bully breed has to be muzzled and on a short lead when in public.
