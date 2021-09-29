I remember back in the day (I must have been about 10 years old) we were at my cousins who had a German Shepherd, a very nice placid dog generally, theyd had the dog for about 8 years by this time. The reason they had the dog was because my dad actually bought it for them originally, they were going to India and my dad was going to mind the shop for about a month and decided he was going to buy a dog to keep him company as he was staying there by himself, when they came back from India they decided to keep the dog and then we bought another one for us. Anyways, Im at cousins, and another one of my cousins is there too (she lived near by so was there a lot and dog would have met her hundreds of times), she would have been about 6-7 years old at the time and shes messing around with the cousin whose dog it is (he would have been about 18 and she very lightly hits him in a very playful manner and thats it, the dogs gone for her, luckily she was wearing quite loose leggings so when it went for her it grabbed hold of them and missed her actual leg.



My step gran got bitten on the ankle by a dog, my brother once walked out of a corner shop (it was actually the 7 year old cousins dads shop) and literally out of no where someones dog jumped up to bite him, again luckily it grabbed hold of the jacket rathe then his actual arm, my best mate got bitten by a dog when one of his mates opened the door to him and the dog ran up and bit him on the thigh, and my brother in law got bitten on the arse by one of his cousins dogs. Those are just the people that I know that have been attacked by dogs, none of them bad enough that the police got involved or anything like that because in most cases the person attacked knew the owner but it does also make you think how many attacks like that go unreported and whether its a bigger issue then people think.