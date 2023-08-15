How though? And who will police it?



These dogs get passed around from owner to owner more frequently than a spliff.



They're hardly likely to register them, train them, insure them, chip them or attempt to control them.



The police can't even manage to make road use safer despite the laws already available to them to prosecute those criminally responsible for their use.



Most aren't emotionally involved with the animal so won't regret them being put down. They aren't bought as pets, they're status symbols to boost little penis's ego's.



I agree far more legislation is needed to protect against these attacks but it's absolutely pointless spending hours putting legislation together if the resources aren't there to actually follow it through.



Breeders, trainers, the kennel club, the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities all have some responsibility too.



In all these major dog-mauling cases, the owners - or at least keepers - are identified.At worst they get a brief or suspended prison sentence for allowing their dog to be dangerously out of control.Send the bastards down for GBH or, in the case of death, manslaughter.Jiminy listed a whole list of measures, most of which I agree with. A large proportion of funding could be obtained by having a proper dog licence costed around £250-£500. Any dog caught without a chip - confiscation & destroyed. Any dog found to be sold without changing ownership details: confiscated and destroyed.At present, the pieces of shit who get these dogs to use to project menace/make themselves look 'ard, along with scum backyard breeders (often organised criminal gangs or a certain *mobile community*) are acting with total impunity, knowing that legislation is so weak they can easily get away with doing what they do.The victims are not just the people maules by these hell-hounds, but ordinary dog owners (like me) who have nice, soft dogs and who get terrified when confronted by a bounding huge and snarling dog that some utter wanker has let run free and wants to kill my cavachon.