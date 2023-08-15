« previous next »
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm
So you won't be happy until you have seen my dogs murdered & on & on & on.


What's your suggested solution?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:40:50 pm
If it wasn't the XL it'd be any one of the others breeds that people demanded be outlawed. But you're right about the twats who own them, they've no idea how to raise a dog and then go and get the biggest & baddest looking one that they can find.

Deal with those pricks.
The XL is in the news because of recents attacks, some of which have resulted in deaths. The problem with your argument is these pricks will always exist. You cant just say deal with the bad owners and expect the risk of dogs attacks to go away. Its impossible to police the way a dog is trained. SoIf theres a specific breed thats causing issues (and the stats suggest there is) they need banning, otherwise more and more pricks will get hold of them and more attacks will happen. Its a shame for all the many responsible owners out there, but thats not reason enough to not ban them. Children being mauled to death kind of trumps that.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm

What's your suggested solution?

Still waiting for my answer, happy for you to answer it though.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm
What's your suggested solution?
Of course your question was not targeted at me. And some of my comments to this thread have been a little tongue-in-cheek. But I'll take a stab at it.
  • All dogs are registered and licensed.
  • All registered dogs are chipped.
  • All dogs are NDA profiled
  • All dog breading is licensed
  • All dog breading is inspected.
  • All dogs for sale must be chipped, DNA profiled and registered
  • Dog wardens will carry mobile chip scanners, will wear unlinked body cams, and the authority to stop and dog and owner to carry out on-the-spot checks.
  • All dogs must be muzzled.
  • All dogs (outside of designated areas) must be on a short leash and always under control of the owner.
  • The owner will be held liable for the actions of the dogs as though they had committed the action themselves.
  • Dogs who wander the street or escape will be put down and the owner fined (and imprisoned if the dog's roaming is wilful)
  • Some breads will be banned
Any failure results in:
  • The dog being put down.
  • The owner being fined and imprisoned
  • The DNA being checked for the dogs parents and the breeder investigated for possible illegal breading
  • Illegal dog breading of dangerous breads will result in life sentence.
This will be paid for though dog licenses. If an owner complains about why they should be held liable for the actions of the dog, I'd respond with, if you are so certain that your dog is and/or you have full control over it, what are worried about.

OK. Maybe some of the points in my lists are unnecessary or over the top. But if dogs are chipped, DNA profiled, licensed, we have properly equipped dog wardens, and there are massive penalties for illegal breading or ownership, most of the problems go away. And by banning certain breads and blood lines, their illegal progeny (through DNA profiling) will automatically be dreamed illegal. None of these arguments about if the dog is a particular bread or not. If a direct ancestor was illegal, so is the dig under scrutiny.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
The XL is in the news because of recents attacks, some of which have resulted in deaths. The problem with your argument is these pricks will always exist. You cant just say deal with the bad owners and expect the risk of dogs attacks to go away. Its impossible to police the way a dog is trained. SoIf theres a specific breed thats causing issues (and the stats suggest there is) they need banning, otherwise more and more pricks will get hold of them and more attacks will happen. Its a shame for all the many responsible owners out there, but thats not reason enough to not ban them. Children being mauled to death kind of trumps that.

No, the problem with my "argument" is that people are unwilling to answer the basic questions and accept that the dickhead owners would just move onto another breed.

Those of you who want them banned have made the same mistake with every breed that I've ever owned, going back to when I got my first dog for my 3rd birthday, he was a German Shep.

Labradors are some of the worst for biting people.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm »
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
No, the problem with my "argument" is that people are unwilling to answer the basic questions and accept that the dickhead owners would just move onto another breed.

Those of you who want them banned have made the same mistake with every breed that I've ever owned, going back to when I got my first dog for my 3rd birthday, he was a German Shep.

Labradors are some of the worst for biting people.
Okay, I do get your point. So your saying theyd just move on to something not banned, say for instance, Labs (unlikely but lets use them as an example as theyre popular and also generally seen as soft as shite) and train them to be aggressive.

I still think the XL should be banned but I need to think it through a bit more. But not now as Im knackered and up at 5.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.

In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm
Okay, I do get your point. So your saying theyd just move on to something not banned, say for instance, Labs (unlikely but lets use them as an example as theyre popular and also generally seen as soft as shite) and train them to be aggressive.

I still think the XL should be banned but I need to think it through a bit more. But not now as Im knackered and up at 5.

They would mate because that's what they've always done.  I'm heading to the land of nod myself because I'm a shit dog owner and only sent them into the garden tonight  ;D
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm
Labradors are some of the worst for biting people. 

Interesting, where did you find this fact?
Sounds bollocks but prepared to be proved wrong.

Probably because theres more Labradors then compared to more dangerous breeds of which theres fewer.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.
No recorded fatalities from a labrador, it appears
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_Kingdom

By the way, if people jump down to 2020 section, you get a pretty clear indication of the disproportionate problem (without even needing to do any complicated statistical analysis)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_Kingdom#2020%E2%80%93present

Laws will be changed to handle the increased risk to humans caused by american bully xls (hopefully among others). whether people like it or not, the public has now passed the watershed I think.

People might say 'well where does it stop, why not neuter x or y other breed' and all I'd say is it's been 30 years since the dangerous dog act and I haven't noticed that kind of encroachment towards banning/regulating all dogs (if anything it's got too lax).

I'd also gladly take a bit of upheaval once with laws every 30 years if it helps get these new dangerous breeds under control (until the next one comes along another couple of decades later). if it upsets breeders and they feel they're wasting their time, that's an added bonus
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Probably because theres more Labradors then compared to more dangerous breeds of which theres fewer.

All I could find is a stat published by one uk dog insurer regarding personal injury claims. It doesnt adjust to consider the amount of labradors now the severity of the attack. Its pretty much a useless stat. Proper studies consistently show pit bulls to be the deadliest and most aggressive.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm »
Not in the UK maybe but they have and do.
When not loved, exercised and trained.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
All I could find is a stat published by one uk dog insurer regarding personal injury claims. It doesnt adjust to consider the amount of labradors now the severity of the attack. Its pretty much a useless stat. Proper studies consistently show pit bulls to be the deadliest and most aggressive.

Staffordshire Pitbulls ?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
American, I think.

Im pretty sure that in Ireland the bully breed has to be muzzled and on a short lead when in public.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:05:07 am »
Muzzle every dog in public, they soon get used to them once they know that the muzzle = walkies.

I've never neutered any of my dogs but that would be a way to stop the dickheads getting hold of them, just allow the breeders to keep two from each litter that they can only sell to other breeders and sell the rest after they've been done. I don't agree with it and I am talking about every breed but it would help.

Most but not all breeders are very selective about who and where they allow their pups go.I

If folks had gotten their way over the years we'd have none of these

German Shepards
Dobermans
All Mastiffs
Cane Corsos
Rottweilers
Staffies
Chow Chows
Great Danes
English bull terrier
And a long list of others.

Five of those breeds are the most loving, loyal, obedient and safest with children and babies in existence.

The scrotes are what need dealing with not the breeds.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
At the absolute rock bottom minimum all dogs should be on leads at all times and not left to wander around because the owner thinks they have perfect control over them (and all other dogs, children and anything else in the area to boot).

Ban any breed that consistently shows to be killing and attacking people, not sure why anyone would have an issue with that. If that ends up meaning bad owners teach teacup Yorkies to go for the throat and kill many children then they get banned too, but I dont think even those in denial would predict it would go anywhere near that far.

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:15:57 am »
Like I said, you would've wanted all of those that I listed banned.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:27:38 am »
in the 90's it used to be German Shepherds, then it was rottweilers, then Staffy's, now it's XL's. Whatever the trend of the absolute knobhead Ch.av is will be the dog thats generally the most dangerous, because they train it to be that way (intentionally or not).

If you think the answer is to ban a breed of dog/put down any of that particular breed, you have very little understanding of the situation.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:50:19 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
Of course your question was not targeted at me. And some of my comments to this thread have been a little tongue-in-cheek. But I'll take a stab at it.
  • All dogs are registered and licensed.
  • All registered dogs are chipped.
  • All dogs are NDA profiled
  • All dog breading is licensed
  • All dog breading is inspected.
  • All dogs for sale must be chipped, DNA profiled and registered
  • Dog wardens will carry mobile chip scanners, will wear unlinked body cams, and the authority to stop and dog and owner to carry out on-the-spot checks.
  • All dogs must be muzzled.
  • All dogs (outside of designated areas) must be on a short leash and always under control of the owner.
  • The owner will be held liable for the actions of the dogs as though they had committed the action themselves.
  • Dogs who wander the street or escape will be put down and the owner fined (and imprisoned if the dog's roaming is wilful)
  • Some breads will be banned
Any failure results in:
  • The dog being put down.
  • The owner being fined and imprisoned
  • The DNA being checked for the dogs parents and the breeder investigated for possible illegal breading
  • Illegal dog breading of dangerous breads will result in life sentence.
This will be paid for though dog licenses. If an owner complains about why they should be held liable for the actions of the dog, I'd respond with, if you are so certain that your dog is and/or you have full control over it, what are worried about.

OK. Maybe some of the points in my lists are unnecessary or over the top. But if dogs are chipped, DNA profiled, licensed, we have properly equipped dog wardens, and there are massive penalties for illegal breading or ownership, most of the problems go away. And by banning certain breads and blood lines, their illegal progeny (through DNA profiling) will automatically be dreamed illegal. None of these arguments about if the dog is a particular bread or not. If a direct ancestor was illegal, so is the dig under scrutiny.

I agree with most of those.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:17:41 am »
Maybe they could put the owner down, not the dog. That would solve the problem much quicker.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:27:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:17:41 am
Maybe they could put the owner down, not the dog. That would solve the problem much quicker.
Dickhead owners exist with every breed and yet its the Bully XL thats responsible for a majority of dog attacks and in particular fatal dog attacks.

How many kids or people need to die before people accept something needs to be done about the breed? Personally I think one death is too many but Im wondering where we draw the line like. As has been said multiple times already, a shit owner with a Lab is unlikely to result in a fatality - a Bully XL though? Good luck. And even then the assumption is being made that all these attacks are only due to shit owners and not the breed itself being more prone to aggressive behaviour.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:30:45 am »
Why don't you care about the minority ?

And the XL is no more prone to agression , that's the same bullshit argument that has been made about all those other breeds.

« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:45:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:30:45 am
Why don't you care about the minority ?

And the XL is no more prone to agression , that's the same bullshit argument that has been made about all those other breeds.

This breed seems to be more problematic.  But, rather than just targeting certain breeds, there needs to be across the board legislation.

Some of the dogs we've bred for looks etc., can hardly breathe ffs.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:57:12 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Funny but can you answer the question.

Didn't realise you were being serious the first time. Having read up a bit more about it, I'm now not completely sold on the idea of killing/banning them so I take it back. Also, we aren't talking about 100's of deaths in the UK each year from them. The last year I can see stats on there were 2 in 2019.

I would focus more on the 2nd part of my post in regards to licensing and making it harder for people to own and breed dogs without passing certain restrictions. I'd also bring back the death penalty for any owners who can't pick up their own shite!
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:00:41 am »
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
Of course your question was not targeted at me. And some of my comments to this thread have been a little tongue-in-cheek. But I'll take a stab at it.
  • All dogs are registered and licensed.
  • All registered dogs are chipped.
  • All dogs are NDA profiled
  • All dog breading is licensed
  • All dog breading is inspected.
  • All dogs for sale must be chipped, DNA profiled and registered
  • Dog wardens will carry mobile chip scanners, will wear unlinked body cams, and the authority to stop and dog and owner to carry out on-the-spot checks.
  • All dogs must be muzzled.
  • All dogs (outside of designated areas) must be on a short leash and always under control of the owner.
  • The owner will be held liable for the actions of the dogs as though they had committed the action themselves.
  • Dogs who wander the street or escape will be put down and the owner fined (and imprisoned if the dog's roaming is wilful)
  • Some breads will be banned
Any failure results in:
  • The dog being put down.
  • The owner being fined and imprisoned
  • The DNA being checked for the dogs parents and the breeder investigated for possible illegal breading
  • Illegal dog breading of dangerous breads will result in life sentence.
This will be paid for though dog licenses. If an owner complains about why they should be held liable for the actions of the dog, I'd respond with, if you are so certain that your dog is and/or you have full control over it, what are worried about.

OK. Maybe some of the points in my lists are unnecessary or over the top. But if dogs are chipped, DNA profiled, licensed, we have properly equipped dog wardens, and there are massive penalties for illegal breading or ownership, most of the problems go away. And by banning certain breads and blood lines, their illegal progeny (through DNA profiling) will automatically be dreamed illegal. None of these arguments about if the dog is a particular bread or not. If a direct ancestor was illegal, so is the dig under scrutiny.


Agree with most of this - I think the key is making owners criminally responsible for the actions of their dogs. It's something I've banged on about

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:55:43 am

Agree with most of this - I think the key is making owners criminally responsible for the actions of their dogs. It's something I've banged on about

How though?  And who will police it?

These dogs get passed around from owner to owner more frequently than a spliff. 

They're hardly likely to register them, train them, insure them, chip them or attempt to control them.

The police can't even manage to make road use safer despite the laws already available to them to prosecute those criminally responsible for their use.

Most aren't emotionally involved with the animal so won't regret them being put down.  They aren't bought as pets, they're status symbols to boost little penis's ego's.

I agree far more legislation is needed to protect against these attacks but it's absolutely pointless spending hours putting legislation together if the resources aren't there to actually follow it through.

Breeders, trainers, the kennel club, the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities all have some responsibility too.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:43:49 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:27:47 am
A shit owner with a Lab is unlikely to result in a fatality - a Bully XL though? Good luck.
As I said above, I do get WAPs point. But this ^^^ is what I keep coming back to when thinking it through. We had a lab when I was a kid and although strong, by the time I was a teenager he wasnt strong enough to kill me (although certainly he was when I was a toddler of course). That thing in the news the other day though. Fuck me. Id want a gun to even up the odds.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:47:27 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:23:53 am
How though?  And who will police it?

These dogs get passed around from owner to owner more frequently than a spliff. 

They're hardly likely to register them, train them, insure them, chip them or attempt to control them.

The police can't even manage to make road use safer despite the laws already available to them to prosecute those criminally responsible for their use.

Most aren't emotionally involved with the animal so won't regret them being put down.  They aren't bought as pets, they're status symbols to boost little penis's ego's.

I agree far more legislation is needed to protect against these attacks but it's absolutely pointless spending hours putting legislation together if the resources aren't there to actually follow it through.

Breeders, trainers, the kennel club, the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities all have some responsibility too.


In all these major dog-mauling cases, the owners - or at least keepers - are identified.

At worst they get a brief or suspended prison sentence for allowing their dog to be dangerously out of control.

Send the bastards down for GBH or, in the case of death, manslaughter.

Jiminy listed a whole list of measures, most of which I agree with. A large proportion of funding could be obtained by having a proper dog licence costed around £250-£500. Any dog caught without a chip - confiscation & destroyed. Any dog found to be sold without changing ownership details: confiscated and destroyed.

At present, the pieces of shit who get these dogs to use to project menace/make themselves look 'ard, along with scum backyard breeders (often organised criminal gangs or a certain *mobile community*) are acting with total impunity, knowing that legislation is so weak they can easily get away with doing what they do.

The victims are not just the people maules by these hell-hounds, but ordinary dog owners (like me) who have nice, soft dogs and who get terrified when confronted by a bounding huge and snarling dog that some utter wanker has let run free and wants to kill my cavachon.

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:09:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:47:27 am

In all these major dog-mauling cases, the owners - or at least keepers - are identified.

At worst they get a brief or suspended prison sentence for allowing their dog to be dangerously out of control.

Send the bastards down for GBH or, in the case of death, manslaughter.

Jiminy listed a whole list of measures, most of which I agree with. A large proportion of funding could be obtained by having a proper dog licence costed around £250-£500. Any dog caught without a chip - confiscation & destroyed. Any dog found to be sold without changing ownership details: confiscated and destroyed.

At present, the pieces of shit who get these dogs to use to project menace/make themselves look 'ard, along with scum backyard breeders (often organised criminal gangs or a certain *mobile community*) are acting with total impunity, knowing that legislation is so weak they can easily get away with doing what they do.

The victims are not just the people maules by these hell-hounds, but ordinary dog owners (like me) who have nice, soft dogs and who get terrified when confronted by a bounding huge and snarling dog that some utter wanker has let run free and wants to kill my cavachon.

Like I say mate I agree with it too but who will police it? 

The police, courts, prisons etc are all overstretched and underfunded as it is.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:17:41 am
Maybe they could put the owner down, not the dog. That would solve the problem much quicker.
Now this I could get onboard with ;)
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:09:26 am
Like I say mate I agree with it too but who will police it? 

The police, courts, prisons etc are all overstretched and underfunded as it is.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:47:27 am
Jiminy listed a whole list of measures, most of which I agree with. A large proportion of funding could be obtained by having a proper dog licence costed around £250-£500. Any dog caught without a chip - confiscation & destroyed. Any dog found to be sold without changing ownership details: confiscated and destroyed.
All the necessary money could be raised through licensing. At the above fee range, for 10+ million dogs (in the UK), that's £2.5-5 billion per year.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #193 on: Today at 10:16:03 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:12:06 am
Now this I could get onboard with ;)
Better: Neuter the owner of an illegal dog or a dog which maims or kills a person.
