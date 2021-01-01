Johnno, can I ask you why all these chants that we heard yesterday are so prevalent inside the United fan base, what do you think the reason is? It appeared to be such a large volume of people singing about Hillsborough yesterday. While I know it's gone on in the past it was never that loud before. I really worry about much more bitter this fixture is going to become unless it's sorted out, but no one wants to confront the problem. Are we all going to wait until to gets so bad that something happens? Be thankful for your thoughts on it.



I'm from and lived in Greater Manchester all my life and over the years I've heard Hillsborough slurs and come to blows with friends over their drunk insults. This dramatically shifted when the verdict came out to discussion and understanding around how badly wronged the fans were and it was ignorance driven by our media to perpetuate the lies. So there was a definite shift within the circle of people I know, and pre-verdict I'd say it was used with ignorance and no understanding of the actual impact of what happened, not that that was right and I made my feelings known at the time.My point above is that for the "normal" fan I do believe there is better understanding and I think what we are now seeing are the marginals of fans getting greater voice as a reflection of society as a whole.Since Brexit there is a shift in politics to this cesspit of Trumpism lies leading to hate rippling through society as a whole. Fueled by the right wing media and delivered by the most corrupt and self serving bunch of bastards in power. This has lead to the marginals of society feeling emboldened to speak out on their core nasty and hate spewing beliefs. You can see this in the amount of trouble happening in football, "away day yobs" getting coked up and fighting, it's not about football it's about being a c*nt, and c*nts then push on with the weak sheep following their lead. There is no consequence, they will blame someone else and it will just get worse as it's left unchecked.The fix has always needed to come from above but I don't see any appetite for it in the current climate, it's why I can never ever understand a Liverpool fan being a tory.