Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 491336 times)

Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,544
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:19:09 am
To be fair, I remember when we were awesome and they were shite and they quite often beat us. They are like Leicester - always had a hoodoo over us - weird that you get certain teams that are fairly poor and yet you often get stopped or beaten by them.

I totally get that. But its not like we never beat them, we have done so a lot under Klopp and therefore all this stuff about them having a curse over us doesnt wash. Their record at Anfield is atrocious since Ferguson left and yet we never beat them at home this season either.

There was mitigation and I understand in these sorts of games this can happen. But no way can I accept that a good side allows it to happen three times in a season. We have to win there in a couple of weeks.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,051
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9081 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 18, 2024, 01:44:21 pm
Johnno, can I ask you why all these chants that we heard yesterday are so prevalent inside the United fan base, what do you think the reason is? It appeared to be such a large volume of people singing about Hillsborough yesterday. While I know it's gone on in the past it was never that loud before. I really worry about much more bitter this fixture is going to become unless it's sorted out, but no one wants to confront the problem. Are we all going to wait until to gets so bad that something happens? Be thankful for your thoughts on it.

I'm from and lived in Greater Manchester all my life and over the years I've heard Hillsborough slurs and come to blows with friends over their drunk insults. This dramatically shifted when the verdict came out to discussion and understanding around how badly wronged the fans were and it was ignorance driven by our media to perpetuate the lies. So there was a definite shift within the circle of people I know, and pre-verdict I'd say it was used with ignorance and no understanding of the actual impact of what happened, not that that was right and I made my feelings known at the time.

My point above is that for the "normal" fan I do believe there is better understanding and I think what we are now seeing are the marginals of fans getting greater voice as a reflection of society as a whole.

Since Brexit there is a shift in politics to this cesspit of Trumpism lies leading to hate rippling through society as a whole. Fueled by the right wing media and delivered by the most corrupt and self serving bunch of bastards in power. This has lead to the marginals of society feeling emboldened to speak out on their core nasty and hate spewing beliefs. You can see this in the amount of trouble happening in football, "away day yobs" getting coked up and fighting, it's not about football it's about being a c*nt, and c*nts then push on with the weak sheep following their lead. There is no consequence, they will blame someone else and it will just get worse as it's left unchecked.

The fix has always needed to come from above but I don't see any appetite for it in the current climate, it's why I can never ever understand a Liverpool fan being a tory.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9082 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:17:49 am
They were upset in Cardiff because there were mobs of Cardiff fans going from pub to pub.

If you were Liverpool, they'd be 'Have a great game lads and enjoy yourselves' - knocked seven bells out of the Mancs though. They really hated them, not sure if that was because of previous or something? But I went to every game at the Millenium and the Cardiff lads were great with us.

Wonderful City and a fantastic stadium. Used to love going there. Much, much better than Wembley and London (Though I do like sightseeing/museum trips when I'm down there)

Agreed about Cardiff, great stadium and city. Theyve rebuilt the wembley area but its all a bit fake.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:45:24 am
Theyre not normal. I remember I went to cardiff for the cup final 2005 and the coach dropped me in the wrong part of town, the designated united side, i was wearing an arsenal shirt and on my own,trying to take a short cut to avoid the crowds i ended up outside some back street pub full of united fans, I was walking past it and they cornered me like in a circle, then closed in, about 7 of them, grown men. I thought here we go, id get a punch in at least before Id get battered. But they didnt get violent, just screamed all sorts of abuse , they looked very angry , got right up to my face, spitting as they screamed, I just stood there looking at them, eventually they opened up and walked off. I still have no idea what the fuck was all that about. Had a few other incidents, all back when the rivalry was big, strange lot.

They are a strange lot

I see other sides fans get frustrated and allow the banter to spill over and go too far but none like them, its always a whole different level with them
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 12:19:42 pm »
They've never really evolved from their Bay City Rollers phase in the seventies. They've always been a bunch of bandwagon jumping weirdos with a lower league mentality.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,419
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm »
Mainoo called up to England squad.

Apparently, he nominated our midfield on Sunday.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,627
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 02:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
Mainoo called up to England squad.

Apparently, he nominated our midfield on Sunday.


For what award?


I think Mainoo is a decent player but it's still a knee jerk, if we had won Quansah would have been called up
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,419
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 02:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:37:03 pm

For what award?


I think Mainoo is a decent player but it's still a knee jerk, if we had won Quansah would have been called up

The hype is off the scale on social media.

The usual journalists never learn.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 04:07:54 pm »
I love it when these get all giddy. The inevitable fall is always beautiful to witness.

They never, ever learn.  ;D
Offline tonysleft

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,466
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm »
Never doubted you Antony

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 04:19:47 pm »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*



Ban him  ;D
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,347
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 04:23:02 pm »
They should put 6th on their crest.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,627
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm »
All that to get stuffed 4-0 by neighbours City on the big stage (or, more hopefully beaten by Coventry)




Since the Semi finals moved to Wembley it's taken the shine off getting to the final. Even Coventry were claiming they had reached wembley (which technically is correct) but they haven't in the sense it used to mean.
Offline Redley

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,163
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm »
Part of me quite wants them to get into the CL next season. After what Copenhagen and Galatasaray did to them this season, can you imagine them having 8 games against better sides than that? It'd be like Ole x Seven Hag x Ragnick. Could be epic.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 05:27:00 pm »
Long term beating Liverpool could be the worst result for Man Utd. If sir Jim and Dave B decide ten hag gets another year on the back of it ,and theyll lose the final to city anyway.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 46,127
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9095 on: Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm
Never doubted you Antony



He's still fucking shite :wave
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 111,071
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9096 on: Yesterday at 05:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
Mainoo called up to England squad.

Apparently, he nominated our midfield on Sunday.

I thought the new Seedorf was Dutch.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 111,071
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9097 on: Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Part of me quite wants them to get into the CL next season. After what Copenhagen and Galatasaray did to them this season, can you imagine them having 8 games against better sides than that? It'd be like Ole x Seven Hag x Ragnick. Could be epic.

They lost at home to Galatassarrary who lost over two legs to Sparta Prague. Blimey.
Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,207
  • Six times...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9098 on: Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm »
Im quite looking forward to the reversion to the mean that will happen post internationals. The pendulum will swing as quickly back the other way with the fans and media. Theyll always have the famous victory over us to look back on fondly, while they remain, overall, an irrelevance in the scheme of things.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 76,427
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9099 on: Yesterday at 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm
Never doubted you Antony

I'm still sore but that tickled me, you bastard ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 46,127
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9100 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Part of me quite wants them to get into the CL next season. After what Copenhagen and Galatasaray did to them this season, can you imagine them having 8 games against better sides than that? It'd be like Ole x Seven Hag x Ragnick. Could be epic.

Fuck that, don't want this lot anywhere near the competition, let them stay in the Europa or even better the Conference League
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,543
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9101 on: Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm »
Southgate in
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,051
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9102 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm »


Guess who..
Offline dimitri

  • Kopite
  Posts: 804
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9103 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
Between Ten Hag or Ferguson??
Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,207
  • Six times...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9104 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm


Guess who..

Got to be Rashford?
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,274
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9105 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
The hype around Mainoo is insane. This is what happens when United get a player who isnt shite.

Could also be Southgate buttering them up for the job though.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 76,427
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9106 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm »
Offline elbow

  • grease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,847
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9107 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Mainoo in the England squad? I don't watch them apart from our games, so I'm guessing Southgate must have clocked dozens of previous stand-out performances. Right?

Cos he sure as shit wasn't any good Sunday. He ran around a bit and punted the ball straight out of play a dozen times. That was it.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,355
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9108 on: Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm
The hype around Mainoo is insane. This is what happens when United get a player who isnt shite.

Could also be Southgate buttering them up for the job though.
He's slower than molasses and not nearly physical enough.
Offline whtwht

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,822
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9109 on: Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Mainoo in the England squad? I don't watch them apart from our games, so I'm guessing Southgate must have clocked dozens of previous stand-out performances. Right?

Cos he sure as shit wasn't any good Sunday. He ran around a bit and punted the ball straight out of play a dozen times. That was it.

Mate all the Yanited fans I know say he dominated our midfield. I'm not watching it back to check to be honest.. let the young Seedorf become the new Engerland Saviour.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,273
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9110 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm
The hype around Mainoo is insane. This is what happens when United get a player who isnt shite.

Could also be Southgate buttering them up for the job though.
Favourite for the job, surely they wouldn't be that stupid.

Would they?
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9111 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
It's now the 11 o'clock news on sky sports, and they're still headlining with the Mainoo England squad news, followed by reels of him in action, accompanied with stats about him.
This has been going on all evening.
Earlier, they then went on to the story about the Ajax v Chelsea ladies game, before going back to Utd. This time 2 presenters discussing about Ratcliffe's plan for the wembley of the north, about the area around it, about the fact he doesn't want people to just go to the game and then go home. He wants them to go early, get something to eat, make a day of it etc. Really? Is he completely unaware of the behaviour of a large portion of their fans?
They also made the point that whilst they have the area around the ground to develop this, the big stumbling block is the cost.....
I swear I think Sky are only a few days away from organising a telethon for stadium funds for them! They are desperate for them to succeed.
And this renewed vigor is all because of a win in a cup match, lol.
I sincerely hope we stop with the complacency and put them to the sword early on, in our league game.
Offline Jimmy Raggatip

  • Boys Pen
  Posts: 7
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 12:13:42 am »
Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,963
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 01:52:36 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 18, 2024, 01:44:21 pm
Johnno, can I ask you why all these chants that we heard yesterday are so prevalent inside the United fan base, what do you think the reason is? It appeared to be such a large volume of people singing about Hillsborough yesterday. While I know it's gone on in the past it was never that loud before. I really worry about much more bitter this fixture is going to become unless it's sorted out, but no one wants to confront the problem. Are we all going to wait until to gets so bad that something happens? Be thankful for your thoughts on it.

I have to say these days that I'm a stay-at-home fan watching games in my bowling club or not bothering at all - it really has got that effing bad. I hate to hear Troglodyte no-brainers chanting disgraceful filth! For me, ANYONE at it ought to be banned sine die full stop. But I'm an old bastard of 78 so too many of today's alleged "fans" have no concept of respect nor any awareness of their disgusting behaviours. Hateful times sorry to say.
