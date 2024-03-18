It's now the 11 o'clock news on sky sports, and they're still headlining with the Mainoo England squad news, followed by reels of him in action, accompanied with stats about him.
This has been going on all evening.
Earlier, they then went on to the story about the Ajax v Chelsea ladies game, before going back to Utd. This time 2 presenters discussing about Ratcliffe's plan for the wembley of the north, about the area around it, about the fact he doesn't want people to just go to the game and then go home. He wants them to go early, get something to eat, make a day of it etc. Really? Is he completely unaware of the behaviour of a large portion of their fans?
They also made the point that whilst they have the area around the ground to develop this, the big stumbling block is the cost.....
I swear I think Sky are only a few days away from organising a telethon for stadium funds for them! They are desperate for them to succeed.
And this renewed vigor is all because of a win in a cup match, lol.
I sincerely hope we stop with the complacency and put them to the sword early on, in our league game.