« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 489617 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,531
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 09:53:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:19:09 am
To be fair, I remember when we were awesome and they were shite and they quite often beat us. They are like Leicester - always had a hoodoo over us - weird that you get certain teams that are fairly poor and yet you often get stopped or beaten by them.

I totally get that. But its not like we never beat them, we have done so a lot under Klopp and therefore all this stuff about them having a curse over us doesnt wash. Their record at Anfield is atrocious since Ferguson left and yet we never beat them at home this season either.

There was mitigation and I understand in these sorts of games this can happen. But no way can I accept that a good side allows it to happen three times in a season. We have to win there in a couple of weeks.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:44:21 pm
Johnno, can I ask you why all these chants that we heard yesterday are so prevalent inside the United fan base, what do you think the reason is? It appeared to be such a large volume of people singing about Hillsborough yesterday. While I know it's gone on in the past it was never that loud before. I really worry about much more bitter this fixture is going to become unless it's sorted out, but no one wants to confront the problem. Are we all going to wait until to gets so bad that something happens? Be thankful for your thoughts on it.

I'm from and lived in Greater Manchester all my life and over the years I've heard Hillsborough slurs and come to blows with friends over their drunk insults. This dramatically shifted when the verdict came out to discussion and understanding around how badly wronged the fans were and it was ignorance driven by our media to perpetuate the lies. So there was a definite shift within the circle of people I know, and pre-verdict I'd say it was used with ignorance and no understanding of the actual impact of what happened, not that that was right and I made my feelings known at the time.

My point above is that for the "normal" fan I do believe there is better understanding and I think what we are now seeing are the marginals of fans getting greater voice as a reflection of society as a whole.

Since Brexit there is a shift in politics to this cesspit of Trumpism lies leading to hate rippling through society as a whole. Fueled by the right wing media and delivered by the most corrupt and self serving bunch of bastards in power. This has lead to the marginals of society feeling emboldened to speak out on their core nasty and hate spewing beliefs. You can see this in the amount of trouble happening in football, "away day yobs" getting coked up and fighting, it's not about football it's about being a c*nt, and c*nts then push on with the weak sheep following their lead. There is no consequence, they will blame someone else and it will just get worse as it's left unchecked.

The fix has always needed to come from above but I don't see any appetite for it in the current climate, it's why I can never ever understand a Liverpool fan being a tory.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:17:49 am
They were upset in Cardiff because there were mobs of Cardiff fans going from pub to pub.

If you were Liverpool, they'd be 'Have a great game lads and enjoy yourselves' - knocked seven bells out of the Mancs though. They really hated them, not sure if that was because of previous or something? But I went to every game at the Millenium and the Cardiff lads were great with us.

Wonderful City and a fantastic stadium. Used to love going there. Much, much better than Wembley and London (Though I do like sightseeing/museum trips when I'm down there)

Agreed about Cardiff, great stadium and city. Theyve rebuilt the wembley area but its all a bit fake.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 