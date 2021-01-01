Plays like an old head. Pretty much any young defender coming in you expect to see the getting over excited and losing focus at some point in the game. He does the basics well and he looks after the ball. Think there was something where he misplaced only a single pass in that travesty of a first half we had as a team. Positionally can improve a little, especially when defending counters, but its something that is probably already being worked on with him and isnt a major problem. I have no problem with him being 5th choice and if he keeps doing well, then he might save us a good 50-60 million if we go by offers for Colwill.