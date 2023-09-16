« previous next »
Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 17845 times)

Online farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #200 on: September 16, 2023, 08:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2023, 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D
Can he play half-and-half in an England-Scotland game?  ;D
Offline End Product

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #201 on: September 16, 2023, 09:22:07 pm »
Delightful pass to jota first half.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #202 on: September 16, 2023, 09:44:50 pm »
I stopped keeping an eye on the youth teams a while ago so this young man has come out of nowhere for me. Good to see so many can vouch for his development.

He looks mature and assured. Lovely passer of the ball from the short time I've seen him. Reads the game well, strong as an ox. Looking forward to seeing more, I have no doubt we will.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #203 on: September 16, 2023, 09:53:32 pm »
Plays like an old head. Pretty much any young defender coming in you expect to see the getting over excited and losing focus at some point in the game. He does the basics well and he looks after the ball. Think there was something where he misplaced only a single pass in that travesty of a first half we had as a team. Positionally can improve a little, especially when defending counters, but its something that is probably already being worked on with him and isnt a major problem. I have no problem with him being 5th choice and if he keeps doing well, then he might save us a good 50-60 million if we go by offers for Colwill.
Offline mattD

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #204 on: September 16, 2023, 10:47:52 pm »
His composure and presence is incredible. Got speed too.

Only 20 but he looks a real unit of a defender, in the typical mould of Liverpool greats like Ron Yeats, Hyypia and Virgil. Not to put pressure on the lad! But physically, he looks the part and can only get stronger.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #205 on: September 16, 2023, 10:50:54 pm »
You could tell in pre-kick off that he didn't give a shit that he was playing in the Premier league.

Massive talent.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #206 on: September 16, 2023, 10:52:04 pm »
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #207 on: September 16, 2023, 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 16, 2023, 10:52:04 pm
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Don't think he was injured, just absolutely knackered!
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #208 on: September 16, 2023, 11:14:39 pm »
The kid looks great. Looking forward to see how will he develop, but all the tools are there ...
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 12:25:19 am »
Well in lad!
Offline MNAA

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 am »
Happy for Quansah. Great full debut. Great composure especially in the 1st half when even Matip and Gomez were all over the place. With all due respect to Rhys Williams, Jarrell is a different breed and he is here to stay.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2023, 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D

Please don't pick Ghana, can't be doing with losing another player to AFCON in the middle of the season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 06:14:55 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:03:37 am
Happy for Quansah. Great full debut. Great composure especially in the 1st half when even Matip and Gomez were all over the place. With all due respect to Rhys Williams, Jarrell is a different breed and he is here to stay.

He really is, the kid was our best defender right up until he got cramp.

So excited to see how he develops, people need to cut him some slack though because there will be times where he fucks up.
Online RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
Please don't pick Ghana, can't be doing with losing another player to AFCON in the middle of the season.
He provisionally cap tied to England
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:26:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:24:20 am
He provisionally cap tied to England

I'd prefer him to pick Scotland, fewer games  ;D
Offline Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 am »
Quote from: keyop on September 16, 2023, 07:23:50 pm
Very calm and composed for such a young player, and did really well under a lot of Wolves pressure first half. Playing in a changed defence away from home isn't easy, and he didn't look out of place at all.

Maybe Jurgen decided to put his faith in him instead of buying a CB in the summer. So far it's certainly not been the defensive crisis some were expecting this season.

We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.
Offline jepovic

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 07:21:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:24:20 am
He provisionally cap tied to England
Ah, like Ibe
Offline Jono69

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:42:59 am
We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.

Main thing is he played really well and we won

Crisis  ;D  Not sure having 1 player injured and 1 suspended is really a crisis though
Offline SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 01:47:33 pm »
any clarity on his cramp / injury / whatever?

he looked to me to go down because he saw Konate ready to come on, and wanted to help Klopp get that done.  but the comm I had (on Fubo) said he had been having trouble running.

??
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2023, 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D
So you're saying if he doesn't declare for a particular country, no one can call him up, and FIFA can do fuck all about it? Interesting...
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm »
Looks like a prospect. Didnt look out of place at all.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:51:28 am
Main thing is he played really well and we won

Crisis  ;D  Not sure having 1 player injured and 1 suspended is really a crisis though
There's no satisfaction like finding a crisis wherever one looks
Offline Reeves

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm »
How fast is he?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 16, 2023, 02:51:35 pm
His technique has never been in doubt. What's great is that he's improved physically as well.
Ive never watched him before to be honest.  He passed the ball really really well, was really good being on  the front foot and he seemed to read the game well.

My concerns are that he looks a little slow not Rhys Williams slow, but not rapid wither. He also didnt seem great in the air either

Dont know whether any of this is valid after seeing him once though
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
Ive never watched him before to be honest.  He passed the ball really really well, was really good being on  the front foot and he seemed to read the game well.

My concerns are that he looks a little slow not Rhys Williams slow, but not rapid wither. He also didnt seem great in the air either

Dont know whether any of this is valid after seeing him once though

He did well with the header when he was being fouled, showed a strength that I didn't realise he had.
Offline Raid

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm »
What a player he has to learn from in the left centre back slot. Looks an excellent talent and is blessed to be learning from the very best in that role.

Europa isnt where we want to be but its going to give this lad great exposure this year, far beyond what hed have learned in the League Cup
Offline Redcap

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
Ive never watched him before to be honest.  He passed the ball really really well, was really good being on  the front foot and he seemed to read the game well.

My concerns are that he looks a little slow not Rhys Williams slow, but not rapid wither. He also didnt seem great in the air either

Dont know whether any of this is valid after seeing him once though

Looking at videos of him, I'd say he's not slow. I'd go as far as saying he's not as fast as Konate or Joe Gomez, but he's faster than Matip or VvD (now), which I guess is good enough to not be a liability. We won't be able to rely on him for searing recovery speed like we could with the prime VvD-Gomez pairing, but I don't know that there's ever been as fast a pair of CBs as we had then.
Online RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #227 on: Today at 01:01:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
Ive never watched him before to be honest.  He passed the ball really really well, was really good being on  the front foot and he seemed to read the game well.

My concerns are that he looks a little slow not Rhys Williams slow, but not rapid wither. He also didnt seem great in the air either

Dont know whether any of this is valid after seeing him once though
I want to see more of him but pace doesnt seem to be an issue
I mean he has size to be good in the air and he size to be dominate in the air. I think he was really good at it in the youth team, dont have any stats on it from Bristol Rovers.
He was 2 for 4 in aerial duel last game. He going to fill out and get his conditioning up should be able to be 70% aerial duel player. He was listed at 6'3(1.90 Meters for England in the U20 World Cup)
Offline Asam

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:00:53 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:02:19 am
Looking at videos of him, I'd say he's not slow. I'd go as far as saying he's not as fast as Konate or Joe Gomez, but he's faster than Matip or VvD (now), which I guess is good enough to not be a liability. We won't be able to rely on him for searing recovery speed like we could with the prime VvD-Gomez pairing, but I don't know that there's ever been as fast a pair of CBs as we had then.

he reads the game well enough that i dont think pace will be a hindrance, his concentration is
good so that gives him half a yard
Online the_red_pill

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:14:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:42:59 am
We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.
Nah, I'm not having that. Not after all the negativity we had to endure all off-season long.
I've had enough.

He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.
Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for. We just knew better.

We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.
Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him? Klopp had an easy choice- start a staple of the first team or Quansah.
He wasn't FORCED at all. Jarell could have gotten 10 minutes at the end, but Klopp clearly didn't see it that way, and he was clearly not in a position where his hand was forced. He included the lad in the squad- having seen enough of him last season, so Jarell's assessment would've been made before or at the start of pre-season.

In any case, the ice was broken at Newcastle already- after Virgil's red card.
There's no way back now for Jarell. The fact he cut it easily with flying colors at Newcastle, down to 10 men, and a full debut against Wolves AWAY, where we were way below sorts for a large part of the first half and recording stats like the below, means we can bring him on in just about any game:

- 91 touches
- 96% pass completion
- accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.
- won three out of his four ground duels
- made three tackles
- two interceptions
- only dribbled past once

He's a first team regular now.
Online farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #230 on: Today at 06:27:55 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:14:00 am
Nah, I'm not having that.
He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.
Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for. We just knew better.

We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.
Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him?
I think this is messed up a bit, mate, a bit backwards. We will have to rely on Quansah because we didn't buy a CB, not the other way around. Though I do agree that he was destined for a debut / breakthrough season, if you will, but not too much in the league, rather in the cups and in Europe maybe.

The reason why Konate didn't play and Klopp chose Quansah is because Konate had just two training sessions (training, less than game intensity) after a muscle injury. Risk him in a game, and the risk of reinjury is high; we could lose him for another three weeks. What is better, not use him in one game, or lose him for all the games in the next three weeks? It's a clear choice, innit?

None of this is to downgrade what Quansah does, he seems to be a very exciting prospect, and I'm excited to see him progress! But we should not rush him, give him the time to develop and enjoy him in the next decade and more.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #231 on: Today at 06:31:09 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:14:00 am
Nah, I'm not having that. Not after all the negativity we had to endure all off-season long.
I've had enough.

He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.
Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for. We just knew better.

We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.
Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him? Klopp had an easy choice- start a staple of the first team or Quansah.
He wasn't FORCED at all. Jarell could have gotten 10 minutes at the end, but Klopp clearly didn't see it that way.

In any case, the ice was broken at Newcastle already- after Virgil's red card.
There's no way back now for Jarell. The fact he cut it easily with flying colors at Newcastle, down to 10 men, and a full debut against Wolves AWAY, where we were way below sorts for a large part of the first half and recording stats like the below, means we can bring him on in just about any game:

- 91 touches
- 96% pass completion
- accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.
- won three out of his four ground duels
- made three tackles
- two interceptions
- only dribbled past once

He's a first team regular now.
Good post mate. Need more of this to oppose the miserable nellies who see everything in terms of a failure in something, or a lack or a blame ... or a 'crisis'
