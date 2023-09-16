We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.



Nah, I'm not having that. Not after all the negativity we had to endure all off-season long.I've had enough.He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for.We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him? Klopp had an easy choice- start a staple of the first team or Quansah.He wasn't FORCED at all. Jarell could have gotten 10 minutes at the end, but Klopp clearly didn't see it that way, and he was clearly not in a position where his hand was forced. He included the lad in the squad- having seen enough of him last season, so Jarell's assessment would've been made before or at the start of pre-season.In any case, the ice was broken at Newcastle already- after Virgil's red card.There's no way back now for Jarell. The fact he cut it easily with flying colors at Newcastle, down to 10 men, and a full debut against Wolves AWAY, where we were way below sorts for a large part of the first half and recording stats like the below, means we can bring him on in just about any game:- 91 touches- 96% pass completion- accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.- won three out of his four ground duels- made three tackles- two interceptions- only dribbled past onceHe's a first team regular now.