Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 16015 times)

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D
Can he play half-and-half in an England-Scotland game?  ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Delightful pass to jota first half.
No time for caution.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
I stopped keeping an eye on the youth teams a while ago so this young man has come out of nowhere for me. Good to see so many can vouch for his development.

He looks mature and assured. Lovely passer of the ball from the short time I've seen him. Reads the game well, strong as an ox. Looking forward to seeing more, I have no doubt we will.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »
Plays like an old head. Pretty much any young defender coming in you expect to see the getting over excited and losing focus at some point in the game. He does the basics well and he looks after the ball. Think there was something where he misplaced only a single pass in that travesty of a first half we had as a team. Positionally can improve a little, especially when defending counters, but its something that is probably already being worked on with him and isnt a major problem. I have no problem with him being 5th choice and if he keeps doing well, then he might save us a good 50-60 million if we go by offers for Colwill.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:47:52 pm »
His composure and presence is incredible. Got speed too.

Only 20 but he looks a real unit of a defender, in the typical mould of Liverpool greats like Ron Yeats, Hyypia and Virgil. Not to put pressure on the lad! But physically, he looks the part and can only get stronger.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
You could tell in pre-kick off that he didn't give a shit that he was playing in the Premier league.

Massive talent.
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Don't think he was injured, just absolutely knackered!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
The kid looks great. Looking forward to see how will he develop, but all the tools are there ...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Well in lad!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:03:37 am »
Happy for Quansah. Great full debut. Great composure especially in the 1st half when even Matip and Gomez were all over the place. With all due respect to Rhys Williams, Jarrell is a different breed and he is here to stay.
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur
