Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 16596 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D
Can he play half-and-half in an England-Scotland game?  ;D
Online End Product

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Delightful pass to jota first half.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
I stopped keeping an eye on the youth teams a while ago so this young man has come out of nowhere for me. Good to see so many can vouch for his development.

He looks mature and assured. Lovely passer of the ball from the short time I've seen him. Reads the game well, strong as an ox. Looking forward to seeing more, I have no doubt we will.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »
Plays like an old head. Pretty much any young defender coming in you expect to see the getting over excited and losing focus at some point in the game. He does the basics well and he looks after the ball. Think there was something where he misplaced only a single pass in that travesty of a first half we had as a team. Positionally can improve a little, especially when defending counters, but its something that is probably already being worked on with him and isnt a major problem. I have no problem with him being 5th choice and if he keeps doing well, then he might save us a good 50-60 million if we go by offers for Colwill.
Offline mattD

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:47:52 pm »
His composure and presence is incredible. Got speed too.

Only 20 but he looks a real unit of a defender, in the typical mould of Liverpool greats like Ron Yeats, Hyypia and Virgil. Not to put pressure on the lad! But physically, he looks the part and can only get stronger.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
You could tell in pre-kick off that he didn't give a shit that he was playing in the Premier league.

Massive talent.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
Just hope any injury is minor and he can make the LASK game.
Don't think he was injured, just absolutely knackered!
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
The kid looks great. Looking forward to see how will he develop, but all the tools are there ...
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Well in lad!
Offline MNAA

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:03:37 am »
Happy for Quansah. Great full debut. Great composure especially in the 1st half when even Matip and Gomez were all over the place. With all due respect to Rhys Williams, Jarrell is a different breed and he is here to stay.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:11:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:46 pm
He's eligible to represent England, Ghana and...Scotland.  ;D

Please don't pick Ghana, can't be doing with losing another player to AFCON in the middle of the season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:14:55 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 06:03:37 am
Happy for Quansah. Great full debut. Great composure especially in the 1st half when even Matip and Gomez were all over the place. With all due respect to Rhys Williams, Jarrell is a different breed and he is here to stay.

He really is, the kid was our best defender right up until he got cramp.

So excited to see how he develops, people need to cut him some slack though because there will be times where he fucks up.
Offline RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:24:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:11:43 am
Please don't pick Ghana, can't be doing with losing another player to AFCON in the middle of the season.
He provisionally cap tied to England
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:26:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:24:20 am
He provisionally cap tied to England

I'd prefer him to pick Scotland, fewer games  ;D
Online Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:42:59 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm
Very calm and composed for such a young player, and did really well under a lot of Wolves pressure first half. Playing in a changed defence away from home isn't easy, and he didn't look out of place at all.

Maybe Jurgen decided to put his faith in him instead of buying a CB in the summer. So far it's certainly not been the defensive crisis some were expecting this season.

We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.
Offline jepovic

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:21:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:24:20 am
He provisionally cap tied to England
Ah, like Ibe
Offline Jono69

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:51:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:42:59 am
We were forced into playing him at CB 5 games in, that lack of depth if exactly the sort of 'crisis' people expected. As for it being a crisis on the pitch, agreed, given we had 3/4 of our first choice defence out we did ok. Th xg we coughed up first half wasn't ideal but then we totally shut up shop 2nd half, if I recall correctly, and turned it round. I'd be concerned about the first half defensive performance if it was a sign of things to come mind.

Main thing is he played really well and we won

Crisis  ;D  Not sure having 1 player injured and 1 suspended is really a crisis though
Online SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #218 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
any clarity on his cramp / injury / whatever?

he looked to me to go down because he saw Konate ready to come on, and wanted to help Klopp get that done.  but the comm I had (on Fubo) said he had been having trouble running.

??
