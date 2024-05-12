That 2 points for a repeat offence is a cheater's charter.



Why the hell should Forest reign in their spending now?

Just go hog wild and you'll only get another two points taken away.



Absolute madness.



Agree with this. If they had showed they were actively curbing spending and trying to get back in line then Id say 2 points is reasonable. Pretty sure they nearly doubled their loss in the next review period (22/23) though so to my mind that deserves a bigger penalty.I think the issue was all the noise around it has made the decision makers lose their nerve and buy into the its the same period theyve already been punished for line.I cant see why say a Newcastle wouldnt take an initial hit and a 2 point deduction every year to build a squad to compete. Then they can say they are a big club, inflate their sponsorships and get back within psr when they choose. 2 points is nothing for a champions league place which is surely their short term goal to consistently hit.