Talk of administration is just wishful thinking now. If they had been taken over by 777, sure, but no 777 means they will sell whoever they can to clear immediate debts and to remove risk of more points deductions, then they will probably be bought by some minor member of an oil state or some US investment company thinking theyre getting them on the cheap as for a couple of hundred mill they might get the club and the stadium. Neither type of buyer are likely to bad enough to sink them.