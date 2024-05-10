I feel like weve been saying this for years though and they always pull it out the bag. They have one of the worst squads in the league and 2 points deductions and stayed up comfortably



That 2 points for a repeat offence is a cheater's charter.



Why the hell should Forest reign in their spending now?

Just go hog wild and you'll only get another two points taken away.



Absolute madness.



They're a bottom half team but is anyone in the bottom half much better?Palace have got a bit more quality but otherwise it's much of a muchness. The likes of Pickford, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucore, Calvert Lewin would probably start for a lot of them.The gap is between the bottom 3 and the rest because they've barely got a PL level player between them.I'd actually say Everton's team is lower-mid table on paper. It's lacking in squad depth, but they never seem to get many injuries. Their issue would be if they sold a few of the above and didn't replace with PL level players.Whereas if the promoted clubs go for it (like Forest had to when they came up) they'll get a big deduction, so are less inclined to bother and will pocket the PL money and go back down with parachute money like Luton and Sheffield United. It's never been easier to stay up now for the non-promoted teams, Forest won't even need to spend.