I can see loads being blown into the dock in bad weather. I wonder how many games will get postponed when we have a windy day?



They've talked up the location as a massive plus when the downsides are huge.It's NOT the Pier Head iconic location.It will be bleak in the winter and smelly in the summer.The Mersey is not blue; it's brown due to local geology and fast moving tides.It's an expensive site to develop and maintain due to the need to fill in the dock and the marine environment.It's constrained, so expansion will be limited.It's massively exposed to the elements and at risk from rising sea levels.Due to the river and sewage works, access will at best be on two sides and is currently only on one. There won't be a direct ferry service. There are a vast number of transport projects required by the city for use 365 days a year. There is absolutely no business case for a new BMD ferry terminal that will be used on average 19 times a year (for every extra cup game there will be days when the ferries don't run due to fog or high winds or extremes of tide).The heritage status made planning difficult and caused delays which have hit them big time.As many have said, it's a vanity project designed to make them feel good. Had they applied a smidgen of common sense they could probably be in a completed stadium somewhere else without the level of debt or accompanying problems.