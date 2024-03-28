« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11680 on: March 28, 2024, 10:21:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 28, 2024, 08:57:55 pm
Blown into the dock  ;D

I lived just down from there for years. Its windy at times but not blown into a dock windy!

We've been getting some right storms recently though mate
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11681 on: March 28, 2024, 10:33:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2024, 02:30:48 pm
As everyone is saying, I've found it horrible down there too in winter. I used to drop and collect trailers from the Dublin Ferry at Brocklebank Dock and the Belfast Ferry up at the Freeport and in winter it was fucking grim, freezing cold and the wind howling in off the Mersey/Irish Sea blwoing you all over the dock.

We also had a branch on Derby Road that overlooked the docks, I worked there one and off in 97/98 and the wind used to blow the doors open all the time and batter the building, you could hear the walls and the roof cladding rattling and the draughts made the place freezing.

What fucking idiot thought a hemmed in dock, next to a shit works, was a sound place to build a stadium?

Robby used to work on the docks.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11682 on: March 28, 2024, 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 28, 2024, 10:33:07 pm
Robby used to work on the docks.
Unions been on strike tho.
Hes down on his luck. Its tough.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11683 on: Yesterday at 12:05:35 am »
Quote from: 4pool on March 28, 2024, 07:57:30 pm
It begs the question as to how much money is the place losing?
Rent
Compensation to Staff
Few customers.

Only ego and supporter blue fewm if they close the place keeping it open.
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11684 on: Yesterday at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:05:35 am
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.

Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11685 on: Yesterday at 12:39:22 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 12:29:57 am
Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.
I've never seen that many in there.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11686 on: Yesterday at 04:18:57 am »
Still no ratification of the 777 takeover.
I assume EFC have taken another payday loan to cover March. these are mounting up.
There was something about the Premier League approving the takeover subject to about 4 conditions my reading is Im not sure 777 can meet the PL requirements ..
In any case I think these are fucked either way up takeover just pushes their problems into the long grass.. no takeover its admin
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11687 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:05:35 am
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.

If the range of products in their shop is anything like that in their web shop, a market stall outside Woodison would do the job.

Seemingly they only sell two different types of mug https://evertondirect.evertonfc.com/en/everton-home-and-office-mugs-glasses-and-cups-gifts-and-accessories/t-19988976+d-1216984893-786825+c-24088+z-9-2676065235?_ref=p-CLP:m-SIDE_NAV
Justice for the 96!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11688 on: Yesterday at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 12:29:57 am
Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.

Please don't use binary, it confuses me.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11689 on: Yesterday at 09:40:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 28, 2024, 08:10:29 pm
I can see loads being blown into the dock in bad weather. I wonder how many games will get postponed when we have a windy day?
They've talked up the location as a massive plus when the downsides are huge.
It's NOT the Pier Head iconic location.
It will be bleak in the winter and smelly in the summer.
The Mersey is not blue; it's brown due to local geology and fast moving tides.
It's an expensive site to develop and maintain due to the need to fill in the dock and the marine environment.
It's constrained, so expansion will be limited.
It's massively exposed to the elements and at risk from rising sea levels.
Due to the river and sewage works, access will at best be on two sides and is currently only on one. There won't be a direct ferry service. There are a vast number of transport projects required by the city for use 365 days a year. There is absolutely no business case for a new BMD ferry terminal that will be used on average 19 times a year (for every extra cup game there will be days when the ferries don't run due to fog or high winds or extremes of tide).
The heritage status made planning difficult and caused delays which have hit them big time. 
As many have said, it's a vanity project designed to make them feel good. Had they applied a smidgen of common sense they could probably be in a completed stadium somewhere else without the level of debt or accompanying problems. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11690 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:16:47 am
Please don't use binary, it confuses me.

01000010 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11691 on: Yesterday at 10:15:45 am »
Reported ^^

Those sorts of comment have no place in modern society
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11692 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 am »
 This is New Brighton, imagine waves like that hitting the dock wall outside BMD on a match day

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11693 on: Yesterday at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:18:57 am
Still no ratification of the 777 takeover.
I assume EFC have taken another payday loan to cover March. these are mounting up.
There was something about the Premier League approving the takeover subject to about 4 conditions my reading is Im not sure 777 can meet the PL requirements ..
In any case I think these are fucked either way up takeover just pushes their problems into the long grass.. no takeover its admin

the funny thing is that the grass isn't even that long.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11694 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 28, 2024, 08:10:29 pm
These are from my lads first flying lesson last June, you can just see the stadium in the middle of the shot, it gets lost in all the other buildings. Imagine the wind howling down the river in the winter

I used to live down there and the wind is an absolute joke. Going to be grim as fuck going to the game November - February.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11695 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:34:38 am
I used to live down there and the wind is an absolute joke. Going to be grim as fuck going to the game November - February.
Dont worry, theyre used to it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11696 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:28:30 am
This is New Brighton, imagine waves like that hitting the dock wall outside BMD on a match day


You should have seen it the day it carried off New Brighton's massive outdoor swimming pool (lido)!
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11697 on: Yesterday at 11:54:52 am »
No problem with BMD.. :P

Was just on the Liver Building tour. Excellent thing to do if you haven't and don't mind climbing 135 steps up a winding staircase. You stop about halfway for a video in the clock room.

Anyway, I asked one of the tour guides at what point do you not do the tour due to high wind. She said they were good up to 70 mph winds. Lol. She said she did a tour when the wind was 53 mph and it was brutal.  ;D

So piss of piss for BMD stadium.. :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11698 on: Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm »
To be fair, they wont be that close the the wild Mersey.  Theres 30-40 m between them.


But their south stand opens right onto another dock.  Got to be an eventuality that someone ends up in there from time to time.

And their cladding is full of holes, I mean, is it a good idea to let the wind in when its as windy as it is down there?

 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11699 on: Yesterday at 12:28:44 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:05:39 am
If the range of products in their shop is anything like that in their web shop, a market stall outside Woodison would do the job.

Seemingly they only sell two different types of mug https://evertondirect.evertonfc.com/en/everton-home-and-office-mugs-glasses-and-cups-gifts-and-accessories/t-19988976+d-1216984893-786825+c-24088+z-9-2676065235?_ref=p-CLP:m-SIDE_NAV

1995 FA Cup Winners Shirt - Mug

 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11700 on: Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
To be fair, they wont be that close the the wild Mersey.  Theres 30-40 m between them.
Didn't the Morrisons in New Brighton get flooded a decade or so ago? It must be a similar distance away from the water. It just takes the wrong combination of high tide and low pressure.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11701 on: Yesterday at 12:47:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm
Didn't the Morrisons in New Brighton get flooded a decade or so ago? It must be a similar distance away from the water. It just takes the wrong combination of high tide and low pressure.
Yeah, flooding must have been considered surely??? But on a paper a concern
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11702 on: Yesterday at 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:18:57 am
Still no ratification of the 777 takeover.
I assume EFC have taken another payday loan to cover March. these are mounting up.
There was something about the Premier League approving the takeover subject to about 4 conditions my reading is Im not sure 777 can meet the PL requirements ..
In any case I think these are fucked either way up takeover just pushes their problems into the long grass.. no takeover its admin

Earlier in the week The i reported that they had taken out another 777 loan, but frankly, the article was devoid of any details or quotes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11703 on: Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:46:25 am
01000010 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111
That's one of those  magic eye things, isn't it.

If you look really hard, you can see '1995' in there. 🤓
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11704 on: Yesterday at 02:01:12 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm
Didn't the Morrisons in New Brighton get flooded a decade or so ago? It must be a similar distance away from the water. It just takes the wrong combination of high tide and low pressure.

It certainly did was closed for a few days while they were getting rid of the water! That was one high tide!  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11705 on: Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
To be fair, they wont be that close the the wild Mersey.  Theres 30-40 m between them.


And their cladding is full of holes, I mean, is it a good idea to let the wind in when its as windy as it is down there?

If they don't have holes, it'll blow over.  The holes are to relieve the dynamic pressure on the wall(s).
TheMissionary
YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11706 on: Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 26, 2024, 01:49:38 pm

Were these parked nearby?




Deffo Criccieth that, Castle top left, Caerwylan hotel top right. Bit colder here today though. 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11707 on: Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm
Didn't the Morrisons in New Brighton get flooded a decade or so ago? It must be a similar distance away from the water. It just takes the wrong combination of high tide and low pressure.
There was a bit of a nightclub in the Lido. There was a great photo in the local papers of a car on the dancefloor. A wave had picked it up and thrown it through the window. But that wasn't the big storm. After the big storm you could walk under the foundations of the swimming pool. The whole Lido had snapped in half like a big cake.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11708 on: Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on March 26, 2024, 06:05:17 pm
Is there enough demand for corporate hosptality in the North West and Merseyside for Everton to cash in here?

I think so and obviously the likes of Liverpool and United would be able to charge a premium so it would depend on your budget if you were thinking about the return on investment when entertaining clients. If I was in the market and on a budget then I'd be thinking of corporate opportunities at the likes of St Helens RL or Lancashire CC, who both have really good hospitality facilities and clubs are associated with reasonable amount of success! Then there are places like Haydock Park races which is always a good day out and for one off events you'd be thinking about Aintree, the Golf Open or the Test Match at Old Trafford. I'm just not sure Everton is that appealing, even the Emptihad is more attractive.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11709 on: Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
If they don't have holes, it'll blow over.  The holes are to relieve the dynamic pressure on the wall(s).

I thought they were to let the pressure from the boooooooos out?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11710 on: Yesterday at 02:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm
I think so and obviously the likes of Liverpool and United would be able to charge a premium so it would depend on your budget if you were thinking about the return on investment when entertaining clients. If I was in the market and on a budget then I'd be thinking of corporate opportunities at the likes of St Helens RL or Lancashire CC, who both have really good hospitality facilities and clubs are associated with reasonable amount of success! Then there are places like Haydock Park races which is always a good day out and for one off events you'd be thinking about Aintree, the Golf Open or the Test Match at Old Trafford. I'm just not sure Everton is that appealing, even the Emptihad is more attractive.
That just aint hospitality! It would be a case of, "Sorry mate, I can't make it that day, I'm having an ironing board delivered".
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11711 on: Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
I thought they were to let the pressure from the boooooooos out?
the holes are for fewmigation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11712 on: Yesterday at 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
I thought they were to let the pressure from the boooooooos out?

Without the holes they have to balance the wind with the boos to keep the walls up.   I don't think there's enough wind and it's certainly not as consistent or predictable as the boos.
TheMissionary
YNWA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11713 on: Yesterday at 04:45:03 pm »
If they can't strike a balance between the wind and the boos, then it's likely this will happen.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11714 on: Yesterday at 05:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:45:03 pm
If they can't strike a balance between the wind and the boos, then it's likely this will happen.



Big boom...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11715 on: Yesterday at 05:45:03 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11716 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
I thought they were to let the pressure from the boooooooos out?
One interesting design fault with the new stadium is that, by designing it as a cauldrum of noise (a sensible thing to do), it will also create a cauldrum of boos when things go badly. Imagine that noise at full volume at BMD.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11717 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
Funny, I imagine supporting Everton to be a lot like that 'here's Radiohead' scene in Father Ted.

I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
