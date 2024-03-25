« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

rob1966

  Reply #11680
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:21:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:57:55 pm
Blown into the dock  ;D

I lived just down from there for years. Its windy at times but not blown into a dock windy!

We've been getting some right storms recently though mate
PaulF

Reply #11681
Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2024, 02:30:48 pm
As everyone is saying, I've found it horrible down there too in winter. I used to drop and collect trailers from the Dublin Ferry at Brocklebank Dock and the Belfast Ferry up at the Freeport and in winter it was fucking grim, freezing cold and the wind howling in off the Mersey/Irish Sea blwoing you all over the dock.

We also had a branch on Derby Road that overlooked the docks, I worked there one and off in 97/98 and the wind used to blow the doors open all the time and batter the building, you could hear the walls and the roof cladding rattling and the draughts made the place freezing.

What fucking idiot thought a hemmed in dock, next to a shit works, was a sound place to build a stadium?

Robby used to work on the docks.
JRed

Reply #11682
Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Robby used to work on the docks.
Unions been on strike tho.
Hes down on his luck. Its tough.
Son of Spion

Reply #11683
Today at 12:05:35 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
It begs the question as to how much money is the place losing?
Rent
Compensation to Staff
Few customers.

Only ego and supporter blue fewm if they close the place keeping it open.
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.
elbow

Reply #11684
Today at 12:29:57 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:05:35 am
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.

Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.
Son of Spion

Reply #11685
Today at 12:39:22 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:29:57 am
Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.
I've never seen that many in there.
Brain Potter

Reply #11686
Today at 04:18:57 am
Still no ratification of the 777 takeover.
I assume EFC have taken another payday loan to cover March. these are mounting up.
There was something about the Premier League approving the takeover subject to about 4 conditions my reading is Im not sure 777 can meet the PL requirements ..
In any case I think these are fucked either way up takeover just pushes their problems into the long grass.. no takeover its admin
MrGrumpy

Reply #11687
Today at 09:05:39 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:05:35 am
They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.

If the range of products in their shop is anything like that in their web shop, a market stall outside Woodison would do the job.

Seemingly they only sell two different types of mug https://evertondirect.evertonfc.com/en/everton-home-and-office-mugs-glasses-and-cups-gifts-and-accessories/t-19988976+d-1216984893-786825+c-24088+z-9-2676065235?_ref=p-CLP:m-SIDE_NAV
PaulF

Reply #11688
Today at 09:16:47 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:29:57 am
Ive been back to Liverpool three times in the last 5 years, Ive never seen more than 10 people in there at the absolute max.

Please don't use binary, it confuses me.
LuverlyRita

Reply #11689
Today at 09:40:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:10:29 pm
I can see loads being blown into the dock in bad weather. I wonder how many games will get postponed when we have a windy day?
They've talked up the location as a massive plus when the downsides are huge.
It's NOT the Pier Head iconic location.
It will be bleak in the winter and smelly in the summer.
The Mersey is not blue; it's brown due to local geology and fast moving tides.
It's an expensive site to develop and maintain due to the need to fill in the dock and the marine environment.
It's constrained, so expansion will be limited.
It's massively exposed to the elements and at risk from rising sea levels.
Due to the river and sewage works, access will at best be on two sides and is currently only on one. There won't be a direct ferry service. There are a vast number of transport projects required by the city for use 365 days a year. There is absolutely no business case for a new BMD ferry terminal that will be used on average 19 times a year (for every extra cup game there will be days when the ferries don't run due to fog or high winds or extremes of tide).
The heritage status made planning difficult and caused delays which have hit them big time. 
As many have said, it's a vanity project designed to make them feel good. Had they applied a smidgen of common sense they could probably be in a completed stadium somewhere else without the level of debt or accompanying problems. 
FiSh77

Reply #11690
Today at 09:46:25 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:16:47 am
Please don't use binary, it confuses me.

01000010 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111 01101111
