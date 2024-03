It begs the question as to how much money is the place losing?

Rent

Compensation to Staff

Few customers.



Only ego and supporter blue fewm if they close the place keeping it open.



They definitely don't need the shop in town. I don't know if you remember, but they had one years ago but it closed down. The only reason they opened this one is because their fans were outraged when we opened our second shop in town. They were crying because they had no presence in the city centre and we had not one, but two shops, so the club caved in and open this one.