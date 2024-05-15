do you really think the US government feels a need to funnel money to an athlete via the Post Office to - possibly, maybe - improve their image abroad?



USPS was the de facto national pro cycling team and the reason for the sponsorship was to raise the profile of the USA in the sport. Being sponsored by the posties gave it a romantic veneer but it was unequivocally state sponsorship for political reasons.Dont forget the USA had virtually no profile at the top level of pro cycling before the 90s. Sure, they had Andy Hampsten and Greg Lemond who both won grand tours in the 80s but they were one-offs and had to join a French team to get anywhere. USPS/Armstrong were so successful because they were vastly more powerful financially than the other teams and could buy up all the best riders. It was impossible for other teams to compete. Does that sound at all familiar?Cycling didnt have FFP rules at the time so they werent doing anything illegal in that respect but the team used their vast (relative to other teams) resources to orchestrate a massive doping regime. I recommend reading Tyler Hamiltons book The Secret Race if you want to get an idea of the extent of what they were doing. (Until the 90s, doping in cycling was mostly an individual affair and teams officially turned a blind eye to it, but big money meant doping became much more organised and systematic for those who could afford it.)The main differences between USPS and Man City are a) the much bigger scale of the money involved in the City case (football is a much richer sport); and b) the fact that the US government ostensibly didnt approve of the shenanigans once they found out what was going on at USPS - they sued Armstrong for fraudulent use of public money. Although they must think were stupid if they expect us to believe they had no idea where their money was going because it was obvious to anyone who followed the sport (I never liked Armstrong).