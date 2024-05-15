« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 383574 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5480 on: May 15, 2024, 12:36:34 pm »
City are just hoping everyone involves dies of old age whilst they stall, cease and desist and avoid
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5481 on: May 15, 2024, 01:07:58 pm »
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,665
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5482 on: May 15, 2024, 01:21:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 15, 2024, 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,495
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5483 on: May 15, 2024, 02:22:17 pm »
*️⃣
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5484 on: May 15, 2024, 02:39:55 pm »
*️⃣
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5485 on: May 15, 2024, 03:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 15, 2024, 01:21:09 pm
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
genuinely some clown on blue loon, comparing Hillsborough and the boycott of the s-n to their 115 charges

Serves me right for looking there I spose
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5486 on: May 15, 2024, 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 15, 2024, 11:43:56 am
And to think we haven't even gone to 18-19 season onwards charges yet.

Absolutely mate. And fair play to Swiss Ramble - he certainly broke down the events so far clearly and concisely on his twitter post.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5487 on: May 15, 2024, 06:19:13 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on May 14, 2024, 07:16:40 pm
He was. That was the biggest difference between him and all the other cheats - he had the financial muscle of state backing.

They did it at arms length but it was still state backing - theres no difference between being sponsored by the US Postal Service and being sponsored by Etihad.
you must be joking.

the UAE are desperate to improve their global image and are sportswashing ruthlessly and blatantly to make it happen, breaking every damn rule they can think of to succeed.

do you really think the US government feels a need to funnel money to an athlete via the Post Office to - possibly, maybe - improve their image abroad?  :)
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5488 on: May 15, 2024, 11:14:34 pm »
Lets just make it very clear. Here are the timelines.

Cheating started in 2009/2010 season.

Premier League (old 1st Division).
Pre cheating, City won in in 1936/37 and 1967/68.

So they won it a grand total of twice in their history from 1880 to 2009. So twice in 119 years.
Then after starting cheating in 2009 they won the title 2 years later then came 2nd then won it then came 2nd then have only came 2nd (to us) once in 6 seasons, winning the other 5. They will probably make it 4 wins in a row this season.

Youll see a similar pattern if you look at the FA Cup although they did win it 4 times pre cheating but their previous win was 41 years in the past pre cheating.
So they had basically won nothing in over 40 years (one League Cup trophy in 1975/76 was their only trophy in those 40 barren years).

So the correlation between cheating and winning is clear to see. They won the FA Cup one season after the cheating began and the league a season after that.


Where did the money come from to fund the new success as they had basically won nothing for 40 years then suddenly they come from nowhere. Obviously we know why and their failure to provide clear financial records aligns perfectly with their success.

Its the most blatant cheating and so obvious. It was so obvious that they had to hide their records.

The City fans are obviously loving it but some of them must be wondering how they went from zero to world champions overnight.


There is no other outcome that can be tolerated other than all trophies since 2009 being removed.

Logged
#JFT97

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5489 on: May 15, 2024, 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 15, 2024, 06:19:13 pm
do you really think the US government feels a need to funnel money to an athlete via the Post Office to - possibly, maybe - improve their image abroad?  :)

USPS was the de facto national pro cycling team and the reason for the sponsorship was to raise the profile of the USA in the sport. Being sponsored by the posties gave it a romantic veneer but it was unequivocally state sponsorship for political reasons.

Dont forget the USA had virtually no profile at the top level of pro cycling before the 90s. Sure, they had Andy Hampsten and Greg Lemond who both won grand tours in the 80s but they were one-offs and had to join a French team to get anywhere. USPS/Armstrong were so successful because they were vastly more powerful financially than the other teams and could buy up all the best riders. It was impossible for other teams to compete. Does that sound at all familiar?

Cycling didnt have FFP rules at the time so they werent doing anything illegal in that respect but the team used their vast (relative to other teams) resources to orchestrate a massive doping regime. I recommend reading Tyler Hamiltons book The Secret Race if you want to get an idea of the extent of what they were doing. (Until the 90s, doping in cycling was mostly an individual affair and teams officially turned a blind eye to it, but big money meant doping became much more organised and systematic for those who could afford it.)

The main differences between USPS and Man City are a) the much bigger scale of the money involved in the City case (football is a much richer sport); and b) the fact that the US government ostensibly didnt approve of the shenanigans once they found out what was going on at USPS - they sued Armstrong for fraudulent use of public money. Although they must think were stupid if they expect us to believe they had no idea where their money was going because it was obvious to anyone who followed the sport (I never liked Armstrong).
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5490 on: May 15, 2024, 11:51:58 pm »
Let's look at the period from 2009 through to 2018 which is when the 115 charges arise. There will be more I'm sure but for now just focus on what we know.

I'll look at City's league positions but will go back to 2000/2001 to get a better picture of the pattern.








So they were relegated from the top tier at the end of the 2000/2001 season and then won the Championship in season 2001/2002.

For the next 7 seasons from 2002/03 to 2008/09 they bounced around mid to lower table from 8th place at best to 16th at worst.

Then magically in 2009/2010 when the first charge is based, they came 5th. A bit of a coincidence maybe but the next season they came 3rd and then in 2011/12 they came first. So the previous 7 seasons prior to 2009/10 they were a mid lower table team but suddenly from nowhere they came 5th, 3rd and then 1st. From 2009/10 to 2017/18 they were 1st three times, 2nd twice, 3rd twice, and a 4th and a 5th place.


That's just looking at the league but it is so clear that their "form" took a remarkable turn for the better just as the first season of investigation starts and they continued the "good form" through the period.

For the 7 seasons from 2002/2003 onwards their average position was about 11.6.
From 2009/10 to 2017/2028 it jumped to an average of 2.4..........pretty suspicious.

« Last Edit: May 15, 2024, 11:58:17 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5491 on: Yesterday at 02:57:13 pm »

'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5492 on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S


How can he present city with a title Arsenal will win anyway ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5493 on: Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm
How can he present city with a title Arsenal will win anyway ;)

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,043
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5494 on: Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S


#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5495 on: Yesterday at 03:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm
#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5496 on: Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm
#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
I was saying a few hours ago in the fantasy football thread, Ortega would be worth looking at as I didnt think Ederson would play

I thought it was more of a concussion, he shouldnt have been let back on after it, didnt he fall over a minute later?

I know an eye problem and concussion are entirely different but the points stands, he should have been subbed immediately
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5497 on: Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:05:47 pm
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.

Haha love that
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5498 on: Yesterday at 03:57:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:05:47 pm
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.
be ironic after that statue Villa used in 2022
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5499 on: Yesterday at 04:08:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S



Imagine being the guy in charge of the Premier League, deciding the scenario of presenting the trophy to a club with 115 rule-breaking charges still pending against them is rather awkward, and then figuring it's fine, so long as it isn't personally awkward for him. Cowardly shit bag.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5500 on: Yesterday at 04:17:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 15, 2024, 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.




3-0 to City at half time, yawn
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5501 on: Yesterday at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:17:22 pm

3-0 to City at half time, yawn
3-0 after 15 minutes.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5502 on: Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S




But, but, but, it's an exciting finale, how can people just assume City will win it? City are playing against a top half team in the most competitive league in the world. It could go either way.




When I say either way I mean up the M6 in a van or up the M1 then across the M62 in a car.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5503 on: Yesterday at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm




But, but, but, it's an exciting finale, how can people just assume City will win it? City are playing against a top half team in the most competitive league in the world. It could go either way.




When I say either way I mean up the M6 in a van or up the M1 then across the M62 in a car.
The league shouldn't bother going down the M1. Deep down they know and they allowed it to happen.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5504 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 04:08:14 pm
Imagine being the guy in charge of the Premier League, deciding the scenario of presenting the trophy to a club with 115 rule-breaking charges still pending against them is rather awkward, and then figuring it's fine, so long as it isn't personally awkward for him. Cowardly shit bag.

Yep god forbid it possibly being a bit awkward situation for the PL top brass and if the matches go as they propably will good thing he's there to offer to offer the Arsenal support some sympathy as they might be a bit miffed.

With the snails pace this investigation's going some of us who'll be left watching footy will still be here in 10 years speculating about their possible future punishment.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,861
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5505 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm »
I've said this before - I'm shocked that the absolutely neurotic and high-strung Guardiola is likely going to outlast Klopp. I mean I get that it's hard to walk away from an unlimited transfer budget and an ownership group that is willing to kill to maintain its innocence - but talk about a guy that you'd expect to have a nervous breakdown any moment.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5506 on: Yesterday at 09:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 15, 2024, 08:31:05 am
Martinez wasnt even ill. fairly sure Gerrard just implied his doctor said he couldnt play at fairly short notice. Wanted to prepare for the Copa America. Dodgy as fuck that one.

I think that game and his absence helped sour things for Gerrard at Villa. The dressing room lost the manager.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5507 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
I've said this before - I'm shocked that the absolutely neurotic and high-strung Guardiola is likely going to outlast Klopp. I mean I get that it's hard to walk away from an unlimited transfer budget and an ownership group that is willing to kill to maintain its innocence - but talk about a guy that you'd expect to have a nervous breakdown any moment.
Im sure we can all hazard a guess at what keeps Ped going.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,253
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5508 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 15, 2024, 08:31:05 am
Martinez wasnt even ill. fairly sure Gerrard just implied his doctor said he couldnt play at fairly short notice. Wanted to prepare for the Copa America. Dodgy as fuck that one.

Funnily enough he missed this seasons 4-1 defeat through a sudden illness 1 hour before kick off
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,046
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5509 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
I've said this before - I'm shocked that the absolutely neurotic and high-strung Guardiola is likely going to outlast Klopp. I mean I get that it's hard to walk away from an unlimited transfer budget and an ownership group that is willing to kill to maintain its innocence - but talk about a guy that you'd expect to have a nervous breakdown any moment.

He sold his soul to the devil, hes going to struggle to get it back even if he wants it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5510 on: Today at 04:47:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
I've said this before - I'm shocked that the absolutely neurotic and high-strung Guardiola is likely going to outlast Klopp. I mean I get that it's hard to walk away from an unlimited transfer budget and an ownership group that is willing to kill to maintain its innocence - but talk about a guy that you'd expect to have a nervous breakdown any moment.

I know what you mean, but when an entire club/sportswashing project has unlimited funds and is designed and set up specifically for you (even before your arrival), then the two jobs simply aren't comparable. Liverpool have constant obstacles and limitations. City do not. Guardiola has had every possible advantage at all times, while Klopp has had to dig deeper than he ever has just to get close to competing.

If a clean cyclist was pushing themselves above and beyond their normal level to compete metre for metre with rivals who were doped up, they'll also probably be far more likely to burn out or break.

Add in the fact that Klopp has been managing for quite a bit longer (again, always competing at a disadvantage), whereas Guardiola has already had a one year sabbatical during the 12-13 season, rather than doing the job pretty much non-stop for 23 years.

Plus I think most of us would agree that Klopp is a far better, more rounded human than Guardiola - part of him deciding enough is enough now is because he needs some of the "normal life" stuff that Guardiola apparently doesn't.. Klopp knows that all those times with friends and family that he's missed are as important as anything he'll do in football. Guardiola is probably way more of a narcissist bellend and workaholic to really care about putting other parts of his life first

Ok, some of that last one was just a dig, but fuck Guardiola  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 