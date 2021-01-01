« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5480 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm
City are just hoping everyone involves dies of old age whilst they stall, cease and desist and avoid
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5481 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5482 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5483 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm
*️⃣
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5484 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm
*️⃣
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5485 on: Today at 03:29:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:21:09 pm
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
genuinely some clown on blue loon, comparing Hillsborough and the boycott of the s-n to their 115 charges

Serves me right for looking there I spose
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5486 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:43:56 am
And to think we haven't even gone to 18-19 season onwards charges yet.

Absolutely mate. And fair play to Swiss Ramble - he certainly broke down the events so far clearly and concisely on his twitter post.
