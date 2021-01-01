SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race

Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time .

Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.



Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less.