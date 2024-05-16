« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 12:36:34 pm
City are just hoping everyone involves dies of old age whilst they stall, cease and desist and avoid
aarf, aarf, aarf.

JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 01:21:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm
SSN trying to big up the exciting last day finish to the PL title race :lmao
Including Ped talking about squeaky bum time :lmao .
Always amazes me how that cheating c*nt keeps a straight face when talking about football.
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 02:22:17 pm
*️⃣
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5484 on: Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
*️⃣
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5485 on: Yesterday at 03:29:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:21:09 pm
Yesterday he was asked before the match about the possibility of Spurs rolling over to them because they wouldn't want Arsenal to have a chance of winning the league and he went mental.
Saying "Spurs would be 'offended' by claim they don't want to win crucial match"

Well, you bald fraud, we should all be offended that your Abu Dhabi 115 charges massive cheats are hoovering all the trophies up through cheating. Nothing more, nothing less. 
genuinely some clown on blue loon, comparing Hillsborough and the boycott of the s-n to their 115 charges

Serves me right for looking there I spose
oojason

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 03:42:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:56 am
And to think we haven't even gone to 18-19 season onwards charges yet.

Absolutely mate. And fair play to Swiss Ramble - he certainly broke down the events so far clearly and concisely on his twitter post.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm
Quote from: smutchin on May 14, 2024, 07:16:40 pm
He was. That was the biggest difference between him and all the other cheats - he had the financial muscle of state backing.

They did it at arms length but it was still state backing - theres no difference between being sponsored by the US Postal Service and being sponsored by Etihad.
you must be joking.

the UAE are desperate to improve their global image and are sportswashing ruthlessly and blatantly to make it happen, breaking every damn rule they can think of to succeed.

do you really think the US government feels a need to funnel money to an athlete via the Post Office to - possibly, maybe - improve their image abroad?  :)
stockdam

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5488 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Lets just make it very clear. Here are the timelines.

Cheating started in 2009/2010 season.

Premier League (old 1st Division).
Pre cheating, City won in in 1936/37 and 1967/68.

So they won it a grand total of twice in their history from 1880 to 2009. So twice in 119 years.
Then after starting cheating in 2009 they won the title 2 years later then came 2nd then won it then came 2nd then have only came 2nd (to us) once in 6 seasons, winning the other 5. They will probably make it 4 wins in a row this season.

Youll see a similar pattern if you look at the FA Cup although they did win it 4 times pre cheating but their previous win was 41 years in the past pre cheating.
So they had basically won nothing in over 40 years (one League Cup trophy in 1975/76 was their only trophy in those 40 barren years).

So the correlation between cheating and winning is clear to see. They won the FA Cup one season after the cheating began and the league a season after that.


Where did the money come from to fund the new success as they had basically won nothing for 40 years then suddenly they come from nowhere. Obviously we know why and their failure to provide clear financial records aligns perfectly with their success.

Its the most blatant cheating and so obvious. It was so obvious that they had to hide their records.

The City fans are obviously loving it but some of them must be wondering how they went from zero to world champions overnight.


There is no other outcome that can be tolerated other than all trophies since 2009 being removed.

smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5489 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm
do you really think the US government feels a need to funnel money to an athlete via the Post Office to - possibly, maybe - improve their image abroad?  :)

USPS was the de facto national pro cycling team and the reason for the sponsorship was to raise the profile of the USA in the sport. Being sponsored by the posties gave it a romantic veneer but it was unequivocally state sponsorship for political reasons.

Dont forget the USA had virtually no profile at the top level of pro cycling before the 90s. Sure, they had Andy Hampsten and Greg Lemond who both won grand tours in the 80s but they were one-offs and had to join a French team to get anywhere. USPS/Armstrong were so successful because they were vastly more powerful financially than the other teams and could buy up all the best riders. It was impossible for other teams to compete. Does that sound at all familiar?

Cycling didnt have FFP rules at the time so they werent doing anything illegal in that respect but the team used their vast (relative to other teams) resources to orchestrate a massive doping regime. I recommend reading Tyler Hamiltons book The Secret Race if you want to get an idea of the extent of what they were doing. (Until the 90s, doping in cycling was mostly an individual affair and teams officially turned a blind eye to it, but big money meant doping became much more organised and systematic for those who could afford it.)

The main differences between USPS and Man City are a) the much bigger scale of the money involved in the City case (football is a much richer sport); and b) the fact that the US government ostensibly didnt approve of the shenanigans once they found out what was going on at USPS - they sued Armstrong for fraudulent use of public money. Although they must think were stupid if they expect us to believe they had no idea where their money was going because it was obvious to anyone who followed the sport (I never liked Armstrong).
stockdam

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5490 on: Yesterday at 11:51:58 pm
Let's look at the period from 2009 through to 2018 which is when the 115 charges arise. There will be more I'm sure but for now just focus on what we know.

I'll look at City's league positions but will go back to 2000/2001 to get a better picture of the pattern.








So they were relegated from the top tier at the end of the 2000/2001 season and then won the Championship in season 2001/2002.

For the next 7 seasons from 2002/03 to 2008/09 they bounced around mid to lower table from 8th place at best to 16th at worst.

Then magically in 2009/2010 when the first charge is based, they came 5th. A bit of a coincidence maybe but the next season they came 3rd and then in 2011/12 they came first. So the previous 7 seasons prior to 2009/10 they were a mid lower table team but suddenly from nowhere they came 5th, 3rd and then 1st. From 2009/10 to 2017/18 they were 1st three times, 2nd twice, 3rd twice, and a 4th and a 5th place.


That's just looking at the league but it is so clear that their "form" took a remarkable turn for the better just as the first season of investigation starts and they continued the "good form" through the period.

For the 7 seasons from 2002/2003 onwards their average position was about 11.6.
From 2009/10 to 2017/2028 it jumped to an average of 2.4..........pretty suspicious.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm by stockdam »
oojason

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5491 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm

'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S

paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5492 on: Today at 02:59:36 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S


How can he present city with a title Arsenal will win anyway ;)
oojason

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5493 on: Today at 03:00:14 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:59:36 pm
How can he present city with a title Arsenal will win anyway ;)

;D
Ray K

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5494 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S


#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5495 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:00:50 pm
#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5496 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:00:50 pm
#ProfilesInCourage

Ederson will miss the last league game and the cup final - he got a small fracture of the eye socket in that clash with Romero on Wednesday.
I was saying a few hours ago in the fantasy football thread, Ortega would be worth looking at as I didnt think Ederson would play

I thought it was more of a concussion, he shouldnt have been let back on after it, didnt he fall over a minute later?

I know an eye problem and concussion are entirely different but the points stands, he should have been subbed immediately
The North Bank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5497 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:05:47 pm
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.

Haha love that
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5498 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:05:47 pm
Be funny if the stand in keeper makes a mistake that costs them the title. Spurs will have then helped Arsenal win it by putting Ederson out.
be ironic after that statue Villa used in 2022
RJH

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5499 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:57:13 pm
'Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will attend Arsenal vs. Everton on Sunday. This means Masters will avoid the scenario of again presenting #MCFC with the #PL trophy when they have been charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play rules.' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1791090160957862281


'Premier League CEO Richard Masters to attend Arsenal vs Everton on final day of the season':-

www.nytimes.com/athletic/5498485/2024/05/16/richard-masters-arsenal - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/anC5S



Imagine being the guy in charge of the Premier League, deciding the scenario of presenting the trophy to a club with 115 rule-breaking charges still pending against them is rather awkward, and then figuring it's fine, so long as it isn't personally awkward for him. Cowardly shit bag.
