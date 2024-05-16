Let's look at the period from 2009 through to 2018 which is when the 115 charges arise. There will be more I'm sure but for now just focus on what we know.
I'll look at City's league positions but will go back to 2000/2001 to get a better picture of the pattern.
So they were relegated from the top tier at the end of the 2000/2001 season and then won the Championship in season 2001/2002.
For the next 7 seasons from 2002/03 to 2008/09 they bounced around mid to lower table from 8th place at best to 16th at worst.
Then magically in 2009/2010 when the first charge is based, they came 5th. A bit of a coincidence maybe but the next season they came 3rd and then in 2011/12 they came first. So the previous 7 seasons prior to 2009/10 they were a mid lower table team but suddenly from nowhere they came 5th, 3rd and then 1st. From 2009/10 to 2017/18 they were 1st three times, 2nd twice, 3rd twice, and a 4th and a 5th place.
That's just looking at the league but it is so clear that their "form" took a remarkable turn for the better just as the first season of investigation starts and they continued the "good form" through the period.
For the 7 seasons from 2002/2003 onwards their average position was about 11.6.
From 2009/10 to 2017/2028 it jumped to an average of 2.4..........pretty suspicious.