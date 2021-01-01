« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.
Crimson_Tank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:32:48 am
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 09:01:15 am
Took me a while to work out what it is, Utd should be in 6th

Red Ol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:48:55 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Jeez. You have to question parenting to allow your child to wear a city top!  :)
But youre right. In a world where the most idiotic soulless nonentities from reality tv or social media can attract millions of followers, then unfortunately its somewhat inevitable that theyll attract followers too.

I expect for many of them itll be short lived because theyll move on as soon as the trophies dry up. They wont have older family members or friends, or a local extended and knowledgable fan base to inform them. They wont be educated on common shared values like social justice or anything meaningful. Theyll just be on-brand lap dogs with petrodollar collars on a short boring leash. I bet a lot of the shirt wearers dont even watch matches. And those that do have more of a genuine interest will be poisoned by their wretched ignorant forums and paid bots.

But, nevertheless, the numbers of supporters is of course growing and thats all that they care about. Sadly the cheating has enabled them to grow and thats why City will always be as utterly artificial as any of the new fans they attract.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:50:24 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Started seeing city tops on kids on holiday too, mainly foreign kids though, not English kids.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:19:16 am
Still find it hilarious how the Abu Dhabi fans think they went from basically Stockport County to biggest club in the world in just a few years, with more income than Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona andBayern Munich ,because of a superior business model. :lmao.
Cheating bastards.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:27:43 am
I know a few, work and the pub, who believe that shit, they're not dumb fucks, one is the finance business partner between IT and group finance at work, so they're either brainwashed or lying bastards,  I'll let RAWK decide which one they are ;D
Knight

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:49:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:04:14 am
What's wrong with that?

Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:16:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:49:37 am
Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.

not really. Its a Liverpool forum, actual Liverpool supporters who know the backstory of Man City have zero reason to have any respect for anyone or anything to do with the team.  It isnt some broadsheet newspaper calling him a sewer rat, its tribalistic fans who have spent years seeing their team lose out on titles due to another teams endless cheating. It really isnt that deep.  Im sure he wouldnt give a shit.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:16:17 am
not really. Its a Liverpool forum, actual Liverpool supporters who know the backstory of Man City have zero reason to have any respect for anyone or anything to do with the team.  It isnt some broadsheet newspaper calling him a sewer rat, its tribalistic fans who have spent years seeing their team lose out on titles due to another teams endless cheating. It really isnt that deep.  Im sure he wouldnt give a shit.
Defending Abu Dhabi sewer rats on RAWK does seem quite odd tho.
Saltashscouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:39:34 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:49:37 am
Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.
Suppose you think Bernado Silva is a jolly decent chap too ?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:45:27 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Yeah i suppose it is inevitable but you have to question the parenting though. What Abu Dhabi are doing is no different to what Ben Johnson or Lance Armstrong did as in cheat to achieve success and i mean would you let your kid have either of those as their idol's?
