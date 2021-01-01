City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.
Jeez. You have to question parenting to allow your child to wear a city top!
But youre right. In a world where the most idiotic soulless nonentities from reality tv or social media can attract millions of followers, then unfortunately its somewhat inevitable that theyll attract followers too.
I expect for many of them itll be short lived because theyll move on as soon as the trophies dry up. They wont have older family members or friends, or a local extended and knowledgable fan base to inform them. They wont be educated on common shared values like social justice or anything meaningful. Theyll just be on-brand lap dogs with petrodollar collars on a short boring leash. I bet a lot of the shirt wearers dont even watch matches. And those that do have more of a genuine interest will be poisoned by their wretched ignorant forums and paid bots.
But, nevertheless, the numbers of supporters is of course growing and thats all that they care about. Sadly the cheating has enabled them to grow and thats why City will always be as utterly artificial as any of the new fans they attract.