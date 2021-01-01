City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.



Jeez. You have to question parenting to allow your child to wear a city top!But youre right. In a world where the most idiotic soulless nonentities from reality tv or social media can attract millions of followers, then unfortunately its somewhat inevitable that theyll attract followers too.I expect for many of them itll be short lived because theyll move on as soon as the trophies dry up. They wont have older family members or friends, or a local extended and knowledgable fan base to inform them. They wont be educated on common shared values like social justice or anything meaningful. Theyll just be on-brand lap dogs with petrodollar collars on a short boring leash. I bet a lot of the shirt wearers dont even watch matches. And those that do have more of a genuine interest will be poisoned by their wretched ignorant forums and paid bots.But, nevertheless, the numbers of supporters is of course growing and thats all that they care about. Sadly the cheating has enabled them to grow and thats why City will always be as utterly artificial as any of the new fans they attract.