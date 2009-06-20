« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 304837 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4360 on: March 28, 2024, 10:02:31 pm »
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.
Offline Crimson_Tank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4361 on: March 29, 2024, 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: Mahern on March 28, 2024, 09:01:15 am
Took me a while to work out what it is, Utd should be in 6th

 ;D
Offline Red Ol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4362 on: March 29, 2024, 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 28, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Jeez. You have to question parenting to allow your child to wear a city top!  :)
But youre right. In a world where the most idiotic soulless nonentities from reality tv or social media can attract millions of followers, then unfortunately its somewhat inevitable that theyll attract followers too.

I expect for many of them itll be short lived because theyll move on as soon as the trophies dry up. They wont have older family members or friends, or a local extended and knowledgable fan base to inform them. They wont be educated on common shared values like social justice or anything meaningful. Theyll just be on-brand lap dogs with petrodollar collars on a short boring leash. I bet a lot of the shirt wearers dont even watch matches. And those that do have more of a genuine interest will be poisoned by their wretched ignorant forums and paid bots.

But, nevertheless, the numbers of supporters is of course growing and thats all that they care about. Sadly the cheating has enabled them to grow and thats why City will always be as utterly artificial as any of the new fans they attract.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4363 on: March 29, 2024, 07:50:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 28, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Started seeing city tops on kids on holiday too, mainly foreign kids though, not English kids.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4364 on: March 29, 2024, 08:19:16 am »
Still find it hilarious how the Abu Dhabi fans think they went from basically Stockport County to biggest club in the world in just a few years, with more income than Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona andBayern Munich ,because of a superior business model. :lmao.
Cheating bastards.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4365 on: March 29, 2024, 08:27:43 am »
I know a few, work and the pub, who believe that shit, they're not dumb fucks, one is the finance business partner between IT and group finance at work, so they're either brainwashed or lying bastards,  I'll let RAWK decide which one they are ;D
Online Knight

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4366 on: March 29, 2024, 08:49:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 28, 2024, 08:04:14 am
What's wrong with that?

Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4367 on: March 29, 2024, 09:16:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 29, 2024, 08:49:37 am
Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.

not really. Its a Liverpool forum, actual Liverpool supporters who know the backstory of Man City have zero reason to have any respect for anyone or anything to do with the team.  It isnt some broadsheet newspaper calling him a sewer rat, its tribalistic fans who have spent years seeing their team lose out on titles due to another teams endless cheating. It really isnt that deep.  Im sure he wouldnt give a shit.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4368 on: March 29, 2024, 09:31:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 29, 2024, 09:16:17 am
not really. Its a Liverpool forum, actual Liverpool supporters who know the backstory of Man City have zero reason to have any respect for anyone or anything to do with the team.  It isnt some broadsheet newspaper calling him a sewer rat, its tribalistic fans who have spent years seeing their team lose out on titles due to another teams endless cheating. It really isnt that deep.  Im sure he wouldnt give a shit.
Defending Abu Dhabi sewer rats on RAWK does seem quite odd tho.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4369 on: March 29, 2024, 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 29, 2024, 08:49:37 am
Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.
Suppose you think Bernado Silva is a jolly decent chap too ?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4370 on: March 29, 2024, 09:45:27 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 28, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Yeah i suppose it is inevitable but you have to question the parenting though. What Abu Dhabi are doing is no different to what Ben Johnson or Lance Armstrong did as in cheat to achieve success and i mean would you let your kid have either of those as their idol's?
Offline Hazell

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4371 on: March 29, 2024, 11:07:34 am »
Offline Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4372 on: March 29, 2024, 11:12:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2024, 05:25:19 pm
And Morrissey auditioned for the role of a hapless, unlucky in love binman with retail aspirations in Coronation Street.

 ;D



Offline jambutty

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 12:24:21 pm »
The base of the FFP pyramid has begun with heavy consequences for the lesser offenders.

A cloud of gloom should already be descending on Shitty. Their players should be concerned about their future.




Which is nice.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 12:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 29, 2024, 08:49:37 am
Well it depends. If it's just football rivalry, then nothing. But if it's a genuine belief that one's questionable football career choices make someone a despicable person, well then quite a lot. It sometimes really does appear that people think the world divides into 'good' people and 'bad' people along football lines. Quite odd.

Foden comes from good stock.

https://news.sky.com/video/moment-police-arrest-mother-of-premier-league-footballer-phil-foden-for-being-drunk-and-disorderly-13057018

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9585171/Phil-Fodens-mother-caught-party-brawl-left-one-female-reveller-black-eyes.html
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm »
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 03:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm
Straight from the Joey Barton school of footballers. Would be in prison if he wasn't a footballer.
Roy Keane is angry with this statement.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 05:21:00 pm »
At least we know where the eyebrows came from.
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 05:27:32 pm »
Attacking his upbringing/working class roots seems a bit low to me, lads.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4380 on: Yesterday at 06:19:21 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:27:32 pm
Attacking his upbringing/working class roots seems a bit low to me, lads.

Low?  Like his eyebrows low?  Or do they just look that way due to his hairline - I dunno?!
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4381 on: Yesterday at 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:27:32 pm
Attacking his upbringing/working class roots seems a bit low to me, lads.
Lower than a sewer rat?
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4382 on: Yesterday at 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:54:59 pm
Lower than a sewer rat?
Lower than the eyebrows of a sewer rat.
Offline Only Me

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4383 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:27:32 pm
Attacking his upbringing/working class roots seems a bit low to me, lads.

Fuck me.

Working class does not necessarily mean scum bag.

I lived in a fucking tenny til I was 16 - nobody had a pot to piss in. Most people were lovely and I had a boss childhood. There were some twats ala Foden, but they were a tiny minority.

Hes a scumbag because his fucking family are scumbags. Just because they had no money before he was a footballer doesnt excuse that.

Twats are twats irrespective of socioeconomic class.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4384 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 28, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
City defo popular among kids in Ireland now. Its inevitable. If youve no connection to a club as a kid, you are drawn to the successful teams.

Mainly kids with shit Foden haircuts.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4385 on: Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm »
Have you folks seen the "3 body problem" series on Netflix? One of the characters is a City fan, and only one club is mentioned. Seriously? How much did Abu Dhabi have to pay for that to get into the movie?
Online Elzar

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 12:28:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm
Have you folks seen the "3 body problem" series on Netflix? One of the characters is a City fan, and only one club is mentioned. Seriously? How much did Abu Dhabi have to pay for that to get into the movie?

The actor is a Man United fan :D
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 03:00:07 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:28:39 am
The actor is a Man United fan :D
I didn't know that, but the club on display (logo, player figurine, memorabilia) was Man City. He must have shat glass shards... ;D
Online SK8 Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
I went to the same school as Foden and can assure you he and his family are not rats. Council estate yes, but not rats.
