« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 182666 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,573
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2720 on: March 30, 2024, 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on March 30, 2024, 09:29:34 pm
All the data I've looked at (the league table) says that Chelsea are shite.
Turn the table upside down, and they should be top four had Ev and Forest not docked points.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,935
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2721 on: March 30, 2024, 10:50:27 pm »
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.

But its a very very crude measure to use.

Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhlt


Theres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James.  Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. 
And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.

And on paper they are their two best players.  :lmao. What a way to run a club
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2722 on: March 30, 2024, 10:53:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 30, 2024, 10:50:27 pm
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.

But its a very very crude measure to use.

Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhlt


Theres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James.  Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. 
And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.

And on paper they are their two best players.  :lmao. What a way to run a club
xG does not factor in the quality of the players taking the shot or facing it.

Thst's the difference between them and United. United are shit in their box but efficient in the opposition's box while Chelsea are shit in both boxes. Only Palmer has that quality that's keeping them in midtable.

Also, anyone club that signs James is off their head because of his wages and injury record. You are right.

Basically,  they've been reset to what they used to be. They are just hoping that their big money flops will come good.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2723 on: March 31, 2024, 02:24:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 30, 2024, 10:50:27 pm
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.

But its a very very crude measure to use.

Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhlt


Theres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James.  Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. 
And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.

And on paper they are their two best players.  :lmao. What a way to run a club
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2724 on: March 31, 2024, 12:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on March 31, 2024, 02:24:40 am
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there  ;D
Gallagher to MU is almost certain to happen imo.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2725 on: April 2, 2024, 07:40:12 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on March 31, 2024, 02:24:40 am
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there  ;D
Imagine what Southgate could do with James, Gallagher, Mount and Rashy and the new Zidane/Mathaus. They'll run away with the league. Be afraid everyone, be very afraid.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2726 on: April 2, 2024, 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on April  2, 2024, 07:40:12 am
Imagine what Southgate could do with James, Gallagher, Mount and Rashy and the new Zidane/Mathaus. They'll run away with the league. Be afraid everyone MU supporters, be very afraid.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2727 on: April 5, 2024, 04:47:25 pm »
Every time I see a highlight of Caicedo, he's making a mistake, lol. I can't believe they paid £115m for him.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,935
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 10:27:46 am »
So. Their accounts show that they made PSR. By selling their hotel (which is part of one of their stands) to.er.. themselves


Utterly corrupt.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,935
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
Here you go



Otherwise theyd have missed PSR by a huuuuuge margin
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 12:00:33 pm »
Surely thats grounds for a chargetheres no way the regulations havent catered for this scenario
Logged
Believer

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Cheats should NEVER prosper.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:08:23 pm
Cheats should NEVER prosper.

They do in football.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68805247
Players costing £592m were sold for £203m, although accounting rules mean that generated a profit of £63m.
:butt
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:00:33 pm
Surely thats grounds for a chargetheres no way the regulations havent catered for this scenario
Clubs didn't vote on it

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1779096710876151814?t=RGhg8pxnJ9V9UgItCvxQUw&s=19
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 