All the data I've looked at (the league table) says that Chelsea are shite.
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.But its a very very crude measure to use.Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhltTheres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James. Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.And on paper they are their two best players. . What a way to run a club
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Imagine what Southgate could do with James, Gallagher, Mount and Rashy and the new Zidane/Mathaus. They'll run away with the league. Be afraid everyone MU supporters, be very afraid.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Cheats should NEVER prosper.
Players costing £592m were sold for £203m, although accounting rules mean that generated a profit of £63m.
Surely thats grounds for a charge
theres no way the regulations havent catered for this scenario
