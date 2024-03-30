Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.



But its a very very crude measure to use.



Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhlt





Theres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James. Because the guy is injured more than Thiago.

And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.



And on paper they are their two best players. . What a way to run a club



xG does not factor in the quality of the players taking the shot or facing it.Thst's the difference between them and United. United are shit in their box but efficient in the opposition's box while Chelsea are shit in both boxes. Only Palmer has that quality that's keeping them in midtable.Also, anyone club that signs James is off their head because of his wages and injury record. You are right.Basically, they've been reset to what they used to be. They are just hoping that their big money flops will come good.