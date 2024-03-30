All the data I've looked at (the league table) says that Chelsea are shite.
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.But its a very very crude measure to use.Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhltTheres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James. Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.And on paper they are their two best players. . What a way to run a club
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Imagine what Southgate could do with James, Gallagher, Mount and Rashy and the new Zidane/Mathaus. They'll run away with the league. Be afraid everyone MU supporters, be very afraid.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]