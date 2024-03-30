« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 184205 times)

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2720 on: March 30, 2024, 09:34:01 pm »
Turn the table upside down, and they should be top four had Ev and Forest not docked points.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2721 on: March 30, 2024, 10:50:27 pm »
Theyre 4th on XG for vs XG against I think.

But its a very very crude measure to use.

Anyway, theyre planning to seek, both James and Gallagher in the summer to avoid breaching PSR.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/chelsea-plan-sell-reece-james-conor-gallagher-summer-62pflrhlt


Theres is no single way that anyone is paying out big money for James.  Because the guy is injured more than Thiago. 
And Gallagher is one year from going on a free.

And on paper they are their two best players.  :lmao. What a way to run a club
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2722 on: March 30, 2024, 10:53:40 pm »
xG does not factor in the quality of the players taking the shot or facing it.

Thst's the difference between them and United. United are shit in their box but efficient in the opposition's box while Chelsea are shit in both boxes. Only Palmer has that quality that's keeping them in midtable.

Also, anyone club that signs James is off their head because of his wages and injury record. You are right.

Basically,  they've been reset to what they used to be. They are just hoping that their big money flops will come good.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2723 on: March 31, 2024, 02:24:40 am »
With reports saying that Sir Rat wants to go more British at United, I wouldn't be surprised to see them both over there  ;D
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2724 on: March 31, 2024, 12:20:53 pm »
Gallagher to MU is almost certain to happen imo.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2725 on: April 2, 2024, 07:40:12 am »
Imagine what Southgate could do with James, Gallagher, Mount and Rashy and the new Zidane/Mathaus. They'll run away with the league. Be afraid everyone, be very afraid.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2726 on: April 2, 2024, 01:09:02 pm »
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2727 on: April 5, 2024, 04:47:25 pm »
Every time I see a highlight of Caicedo, he's making a mistake, lol. I can't believe they paid £115m for him.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2728 on: April 13, 2024, 10:27:46 am »
So. Their accounts show that they made PSR. By selling their hotel (which is part of one of their stands) to.er.. themselves


Utterly corrupt.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2729 on: April 13, 2024, 11:53:07 am »
Here you go



Otherwise theyd have missed PSR by a huuuuuge margin
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2730 on: April 13, 2024, 12:00:33 pm »
Surely thats grounds for a chargetheres no way the regulations havent catered for this scenario
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2731 on: April 13, 2024, 12:08:23 pm »
Cheats should NEVER prosper.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2732 on: April 13, 2024, 12:37:17 pm »
They do in football.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2733 on: April 13, 2024, 01:33:56 pm »
:butt
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2734 on: April 13, 2024, 01:35:44 pm »
Clubs didn't vote on it

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1779096710876151814?t=RGhg8pxnJ9V9UgItCvxQUw&s=19
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2735 on: April 13, 2024, 01:42:01 pm »
and people should never be nasty to other people.  welcome to the world, mate.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2736 on: April 13, 2024, 02:50:45 pm »
The whole deal to sell Chelsea once UK sanctions kicked in has been as corrupt as fuck. From the terms of the sale, to the destination of the money raised by the sale, to the terms of ownership, to the funding of the ownership, and now the avoidance of PSR sanctions by some of history's most creative of accounting.

Then again, what did we expect once Johnson's Tory government got involved?

I've been banging this drum for ages, hoping that one of the, still world leading, investigative journalists we have in this country will get involved. The wait continues.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2737 on: April 14, 2024, 10:01:17 am »
Chelsea got out of FFP as they sold their hotel to themselves.

Appears they have £164m worth of assets left to sell to themselves. This is a farce. The other clubs need to vote to stop this asap.

https://twitter.com/slbsn/status/1779429483004436892?t=JJ0YU7dDD4NKBP7wmRD67Q&s=19
Logged
« Reply #2738 on: April 14, 2024, 10:13:33 am »
That loophole is a huge advantage to London clubs where real estate is bonkers, and often quite shady with so many loopholes already.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2739 on: April 14, 2024, 10:24:06 am »
It's not sustainable. They made their biggest operating loss in a while.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2740 on: April 14, 2024, 10:37:20 am »
They will eventually run out of assets to sell but it will have given them £300m extra moving room. Championship and Uefa banned this loophole but it's not banned in premier league. I suspect and hope there are strong calls to ban it with immediate affect. I suspect Chelsea have already sold their £164m assets to themselves hence why they are not worried about failing FFP this year.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2741 on: April 14, 2024, 10:47:17 am »
The league has been proactive in that respect. Chelsea look desperate to me so I find what they're doing very funny. It's not like the league would have docked them many points for it anyway.

If they qualify for a UEFA competition then they have to comply with tighter rules and they should already be building towards that. Their strategy is a huge failure.
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 10:49:48 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2742 on: April 14, 2024, 10:55:45 am »
I imagine a few clubs will be wanted to change the rules quickly
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 11:30:25 am by clinical »
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2743 on: April 14, 2024, 11:03:12 am »
I hope Everton twat them 5-0 on Monday
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 07:02:30 am »
what on earth was that fight for who takes the penalty?
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 07:12:48 am »
Close
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 07:30:10 am »
They are ripe for a fire sale now.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 07:51:42 am »
Embarrassing that, shows what that locker room really is - schoolboy stuff.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 08:47:25 am »
Not sure what others think but if the team is 4-0 up and you have already scored a hat trick, you would want to be some sort of selfish asshole not to let one of your teammates take the penalty but insist you do it.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 08:51:08 am »
Very much doubt Mo is giving that up in that situation.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 08:52:23 am »
He's on for a golden boot in his first proper season. Can't blame him one bit, personally.

It was the other two that were making a tit of themselves like two kids in the playground.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 08:56:48 am »
He's cracked 20 PL goals and is equal to the freak that his former club spunked a bucket load of cash on instead of giving him a break.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
Not convinced that is good team building.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Tend to think the one who has a strop about not being given a penalty to try and rack up the easy goals when theyre not the regular taker is the one who looks more pathetic in that scenario. But then there were two of them at it! Or was Madueke trying to keep the peace?

At the same time, not sure what to make of the chinless wonder Palmer. Top scorer in the league but has 9 penalties. Even without those that would be a very tidy return in his first season I guess, but I think it will lead to him being slightly overhyped when they talk about England starting line ups etc, not that Im overly bothered by that.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2754 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Didnt see the other gobshytes fighting to to take the late extra time penalty against the Mancs the week before.
Logged
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2755 on: Today at 09:52:36 am »
Anybody else notice when the young lad scored Chelseas 6th goal. He ran to the crowd and some big fat cockney wankah , Razor Ruddock lookalike, had his arms outstretched waiting for an embrace but got ignored , he then started having a go at the player and swearing at him. Made me larf it did.
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2756 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Haha missed that. I did comment about how OTT celebrations were (call the celebration police!) but my son was more charitable. Guess hes a boyhood fan and a big moment for him. Is he any good? Gets a lot of sub appearances but cant say Ive ever seen him do anything. He had about half an hour to put that away last night!
Logged

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2757 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
It was hilarious. I tried to find it on the sky 3 minute highlights but they showed it from different angle so couldnt see it. Never heard of the young lad that scored. That Palmer looks a player tho doesnt he. Just what we need!
Logged
