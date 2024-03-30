The whole deal to sell Chelsea once UK sanctions kicked in has been as corrupt as fuck. From the terms of the sale, to the destination of the money raised by the sale, to the terms of ownership, to the funding of the ownership, and now the avoidance of PSR sanctions by some of history's most creative of accounting.
Then again, what did we expect once Johnson's Tory government got involved?
I've been banging this drum for ages, hoping that one of the, still world leading, investigative journalists we have in this country will get involved. The wait continues.