Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 2, 2024, 06:07:14 pm
Chelsea fans not happy:

Chelsea fans are chanting Jose Mourinho (@NizaarKinsella) #CFC

🚨 Chelsea fans are going for Poch now. F*** off Mauricio (@NizaarKinsella) #CFC

Chelsea fans are losing it in the away end. Boehly, Boehly, youre a c*** (@OMyles90)

per @CFCPys on Twitter
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 2, 2024, 06:09:28 pm
If they're not careful, Boehly might get the hump and flog the club back to Ken Bates for a quid.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 2, 2024, 07:55:53 pm
chelsea fans singing for mourinho to come back today  ;D ;D , if that happens not only would they be shite, but they would be shite to watch aswell
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 2, 2024, 11:17:09 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  2, 2024, 06:07:14 pm
Chelsea fans not happy:

Chelsea fans are chanting Jose Mourinho (@NizaarKinsella) #CFC

🚨 Chelsea fans are going for Poch now. F*** off Mauricio (@NizaarKinsella) #CFC

Chelsea fans are losing it in the away end. Boehly, Boehly, youre a c*** (@OMyles90)

per @CFCPys on Twitter

Same songs different names.

At least they're good at recycling.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 2, 2024, 11:24:43 pm
Such a classy fanbase, not.  ::)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:47:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March  2, 2024, 06:09:28 pm
If they're not careful, Boehly might get the hump and flog the club back to Ken Bates for a quid.

Or worse, bring back Frankie De Tory again.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:55:29 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  2, 2024, 11:24:43 pm
Such a classy fanbase, not.  ::)
Boehly has reset them to what they used to be. It's funny to hear their Johnny-come-lately fans saying that this is the worst they've been in their history.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 09:34:55 am
This video is fantastic viewing.

With a Rory Jennings timeline from Summer to early February of his Poch love fest to eventually despising him. :lmao

A Spurs fan made it.

https://x.com/ProudN17/status/1754850218200211929?s=20
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 09:57:21 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2024, 09:34:55 am
This video is fantastic viewing.

With a Rory Jennings timeline from Summer to early February of his Poch love fest to eventually despising him. :lmao

A Spurs fan made it.

https://x.com/ProudN17/status/1754850218200211929?s=20

I liked, "Merry Christmas you Tottenham lemon."
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:18:15 pm
To get the fans off his back, Boehly will probably sack Pochettino. A new manager will be hired in the summer who will bring in players who suit his style of football. This will mean that that Chelsea have to sell some of the players brought in my Pochettino, Potter/Tuchel/Fat Frank/Sarri to make room in the squad. As most will be on long and bloated contracts, it is doubtful any will be sold for a decent proffit.

The imbalanced squad will inevitably underperform and the new manager will get the boot. The scenario in the paragraph above will then repeat its self until they run out of money. Think Everton but with Cockneys as fans.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:21:46 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on March  3, 2024, 12:18:15 pm
To get the fans off his back, Boehly will probably sack Pochettino. A new manager will be hired in the summer who will bring in players who suit his style of football. This will mean that that Chelsea have to sell some of the players brought in my Pochettino, Potter/Tuchel/Fat Frank/Sarri to make room in the squad. As most will be on long and bloated contracts, it is doubtful any will be sold for a decent proffit.

The imbalanced squad will inevitably underperform and the new manager will get the boot. The scenario in the paragraph above will then repeat its self until they run out of money. Think Everton but with Cockneys as fans.
They look like they could get relegated in the near future if they go on like this. They'll keep selling players and the standards will keep dropping.

Now they are a midtable team with Gallagher as one of their best players. Do you think they'll improve if they sell him?
« Last Edit: March 3, 2024, 12:25:45 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:23:42 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  3, 2024, 09:34:55 am
This video is fantastic viewing.

With a Rory Jennings timeline from Summer to early February of his Poch love fest to eventually despising him. :lmao

A Spurs fan made it.

https://x.com/ProudN17/status/1754850218200211929?s=20

Haha thats brilliant. How quickly it can turn.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:24:19 pm
Back to reality for these lot and the Bumstead years.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:24:20 pm
Chelsea reverting back to their 90s league table standings is something I did not expect but am totally here for.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 12:25:29 pm
They simulated a few seasons on manager mode in Fifa, ranked the best young players in the world by 'potential' and then bought them all. Staggering that such a genius recruitment strategy hasn't worked out.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 01:35:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  3, 2024, 12:21:46 pm
They look like they could get relegated in the near future if they go on like this. They'll keep selling players and the standards will keep dropping.

Now they are a midtable team with Gallagher as one of their best players. Do you think they'll improve if they sell him?


Gallagher is a mid table player at best. Selling him wont make much difference.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 01:41:23 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on March  3, 2024, 01:35:36 pm

Gallagher is a mid table player at best. Selling him wont make much difference.
He's a midtable player that's the best player for a midtable club. If a midtable club sells it's best players then that's a recipe for a relegation battle.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 3, 2024, 01:42:04 pm
I think Gallagher would be a good signing for let's say Tottenham. Especially the way they play too.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 4, 2024, 06:26:08 am
I'd be OK seeing him playing for us in a backup, late-sub role.  works hard, good engine, skilled, good footie sense.

that said, I wouldn't swap him for anyone in our squad now, including the kids.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 11:06:31 am
@Matt_Law_DT
BlueCo 22, the company which Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly bought Chelsea and Strasbourg with, has announced a loss of £653m for the period of March 2 2022 through to June 30 2023. They have also announced Chelsea made a loss of £90.1m for the period up to June 30 2023 #cfc

@slbsn
£653m about accounting and irrelevant. But a £90.1m loss after the benefit of £142m of player trading profit is quite something.

This confirms that the Mason Mount sale was in the 22/23 numbers leading to a £142.2m player trading profit in 22/23 and, therefore, an operating loss of more than £230m. Nothing at all to suggest Chelsea can pass 23/24 PSR without a pile of sales before 30 June. On the contrary.
***
Ha ha ha, they're absolutely fucked.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 11:34:12 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:06:31 am
@Matt_Law_DT
BlueCo 22, the company which Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly bought Chelsea and Strasbourg with, has announced a loss of £653m for the period of March 2 2022 through to June 30 2023. They have also announced Chelsea made a loss of £90.1m for the period up to June 30 2023 #cfc

@slbsn
£653m about accounting and irrelevant. But a £90.1m loss after the benefit of £142m of player trading profit is quite something.

This confirms that the Mason Mount sale was in the 22/23 numbers leading to a £142.2m player trading profit in 22/23 and, therefore, an operating loss of more than £230m. Nothing at all to suggest Chelsea can pass 23/24 PSR without a pile of sales before 30 June. On the contrary.
***
Ha ha ha, they're absolutely fucked.
They are not a profitable business and they haven't been for over two decades. It's a selling club i.e they need to sell to balance the books. Before they had a loan army that they used to flog every year.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:08:53 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if they just accept that they'll get a points deduction and assume that they'll be fine regardless.

Only problem is that Everton and Forest haven't (arguably) just fragrantly broke PSR, they've both at least shown signs of trying to get within limits. If Chelsea don't do the same then their punishment should be much larger.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:21:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:08:53 pm


Only problem is that Everton and Forest haven't (arguably) just fragrantly broke PSR

Flagrantly? Or did the duo splash on a bit of Köln?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:26:31 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Flagrantly? Or did the duo splash on a bit of Köln?

 ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:10:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:34:12 am
They are not a profitable business and they haven't been for over two decades. It's a selling club i.e they need to sell to balance the books. Before they had a loan army that they used to flog every year.
They still have.  Currently 21 players out on loan (for context, we have six).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chelsea_F.C.#Out_on_loan

Lewis Hall is already sold as Newcastle are obliged to make the loan permanent for £28mn (+£7mn).  They also agreed to sell Ian Maatsen to Burnley for £31mn in the summer but the player refused.  I doubt they'd get that for him in the current market.

Kepa, Ziyech, Broja and Lukaku are all senior players but if they value Broja at £50mn then they're going to struggle to move them on!

Like always I think they will infuriatingly come through this fine as there's always somebody willing to sign one of their players for big money - Havertz and Mount come to mind - and if all else fails they can shuffle a few off to Saudi Arabia.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 02:12:09 pm
I will take Colwill, he can maybe see what a beast Quansah is already compared to him.
