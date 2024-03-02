To get the fans off his back, Boehly will probably sack Pochettino. A new manager will be hired in the summer who will bring in players who suit his style of football. This will mean that that Chelsea have to sell some of the players brought in my Pochettino, Potter/Tuchel/Fat Frank/Sarri to make room in the squad. As most will be on long and bloated contracts, it is doubtful any will be sold for a decent proffit.



The imbalanced squad will inevitably underperform and the new manager will get the boot. The scenario in the paragraph above will then repeat its self until they run out of money. Think Everton but with Cockneys as fans.