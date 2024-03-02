@Matt_Law_DT
BlueCo 22, the company which Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly bought Chelsea and Strasbourg with, has announced a loss of £653m for the period of March 2 2022 through to June 30 2023. They have also announced Chelsea made a loss of £90.1m for the period up to June 30 2023 #cfc
£653m about accounting and irrelevant. But a £90.1m loss after the benefit of £142m of player trading profit is quite something.
This confirms that the Mason Mount sale was in the 22/23 numbers leading to a £142.2m player trading profit in 22/23 and, therefore, an operating loss of more than £230m. Nothing at all to suggest Chelsea can pass 23/24 PSR without a pile of sales before 30 June. On the contrary.
