Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #160 on: September 16, 2023, 08:16:06 am »
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Jones MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS 3=0 LFC
FG Diaz
DP: 8
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #161 on: September 16, 2023, 08:30:47 am »
vs Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
@Yvanicuzz

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #162 on: September 16, 2023, 09:40:34 am »
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Jones
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 12
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #163 on: September 16, 2023, 10:01:03 am »
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #164 on: September 16, 2023, 10:03:42 am »
v Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
MacAllister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer : Nunez
Final Score: 0 - 4 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #165 on: September 16, 2023, 10:39:02 am »
v Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer : Nunez
Final Score: 0 - 3 to LFC
DP: 8
[/quote]
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #166 on: September 16, 2023, 08:15:39 pm »
Of course I had to be drawn against someone who predicted 3-1. :no
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #167 on: September 16, 2023, 08:24:18 pm »
The national lottery draw: 07 - 17 - 22 - 24 - 31 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

71722243159 / 34 = 2109477739 remainder 33

remainder + 1 = 34, so we use Round 34 (Round 38 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

BoRed v KeegansPerm 17-22
Buck Pete v redforlife 16-13
Cape_Tear v ollyfrom.tv 14-22
CornerTakenQuickly v RJH 24-16
Garrus v Barneylfc 14-15
joezydudek v bradders1011 15-15
Mivi v Ycuzz 16-15
mushi007 v Kopite1971 23-16
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 13-24
Sinyoro v Vishwa Atma 18-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

089   071   +18   12   KeegansPerm
083   067   +16   12   Barneylfc
093   090   +03   10   CornerTakenQuickly
098   053   +45   09   Garrus
094   071   +23   09   vivabobbygraham
079   081   -02   09   Mivi (1)
097   100   -03   09   Sinyoro
093   096   -03   09   mushi007
071   080   -09   09   Buck Pete
089   070   +19   08   ollyfrom.tv
078   088   -10   07   RJH
079   078   +01   06   Ycuzz
077   084   -07   06   redforlife
086   097   -11   06   Ndeyanka
078   088   -10   05   joezydudek
076   081   -05   04   bradders1011
067   074   -07   04   Cape_Tear
081   099   -18   04   Kopite1971
071   089   -18   03   BoRed
058   080   -22   03   Vishwa Atma (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #168 on: September 16, 2023, 09:45:26 pm »
Frustrating draw because I posted Quansah but bottled it and swapped it for Konate.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #169 on: September 16, 2023, 11:44:39 pm »
vs LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
Van Dijk
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Doak
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #170 on: September 18, 2023, 10:35:42 am »
v LASK

Kelleher
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #171 on: September 18, 2023, 11:11:49 am »
Ah, the Europa League is upon us.

Could well see some 4s and 5s scored in the team line ups  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,342
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #172 on: September 18, 2023, 12:43:24 pm »
v LASK

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 0-1 (LFC win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #173 on: September 18, 2023, 12:54:52 pm »
LFC vs LASK

Kelleher
Gomez
VVD
Quansah
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #174 on: September 18, 2023, 06:04:08 pm »
Vs LASK

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Gravenberch
Jones
Elliott
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #175 on: September 19, 2023, 10:30:55 am »
vs LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
VVD
Quansah
Tsmikas

Endo
Jones
Elliott

Doak
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS:3-1 to LFC
DP:6
Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,854
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #176 on: September 19, 2023, 11:14:07 am »
vs LASK

Alisson

Gomez
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS:3-1 to LFC
DP:6
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #177 on: September 19, 2023, 04:28:39 pm »
Vs Lask

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
Endo
Elliot

Doak
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Diaz
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm by SvenJohansen »
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:33:06 am »
v LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-0 to LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:38:36 am »
v LASK

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 0-2 LFC
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 am »
LASK V Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 05:30:13 pm »
v LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Doak
Jota

Score: 4-0 to LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm »
v Wolves A

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Robertson
Jones
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Salah
Jota

FG - Hwang
FS - Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool (Hwang; Gakpo, Robertson, OG)
DP - 8 (Semedo; MacAllister, Jones, Elliott)


Next Game - LASK A, Europa League, Thursday 21st September 17:45
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves A

Bizarrely, it's now the 4th week in a row that 24 has been the top score

01   14   96   Garrus
02   17   96   Sinyoro
03   24   94   vivabobbygraham
04   23   93   mushi007
05   23   91   CornerTakenQuickly
06   22   88   KeegansPerm
07   22   88   ollyfrom.tv
08   13   85   Ndeyanka
09   15   81   Barneylfc
10   16   80   Kopite1971
11   15   79   Ycuzz
12   16   79   Mivi
13   15   78   joezydudek
14   24   77   SvenJohansen
15   15   76   bradders1011
16   16   76   RJH
17   13   75   redforlife
18   14   75   mickitez
19   16   70   Buck Pete
20   17   69   BoRed
21   18   68   jackh
22   14   66   Cape_Tear
23   15   66   tommy LFC
24   16   60   Wabaloolah
25   14   58   Vishwa Atma
26   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - Vivabobbygraham, SvenJohansen (24)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:41 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   24   77   SvenJohansen
02   14   75   mickitez
03   18   68   jackh
-----------------------------------
04   15   66   tommy LFC
05   16   60   Wabaloolah
06   00   24   rushyman
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm »
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 v LASK 21st September

Match 1 : redforlife vs Bye 1

Match 2 : vivabobbygraham vs Bye 4

Match 3 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Ndeyanka

Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Bye 6

Match 5 : Buck Pete vs KeegansPerm

Match 6 : Garrus vs Vishwa Atma

Match 7 : tommy LFC vs bradders1011

Match 8 : Bye 3 vs Kopite1971

Match 9 : Cape_Tear vs RJH

Match 10 : jackh vs Mivi

Match 11 : Sinyoro vs Bye 5

Match 12 : Barneylfc vs SvenJohansen

Match 13 : joezydudek vs Wabaloolah

Match 14 : BoRed vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 15 : Bye 2 vs mickitez

Match 16 : rushyman vs mushi007



Any replays required will take place v Leicester next week. If there are no replays needed, Leicester will be the 2nd round.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves A

Bizarrely, it's now the 4th week in a row that 24 has been the top score

01   14   96   Garrus
02   17   96   Sinyoro
03   24   94   vivabobbygraham
04   23   93   mushi007
05   23   91   CornerTakenQuickly
06   22   88   KeegansPerm
07   22   88   ollyfrom.tv
08   13   85   Ndeyanka
09   15   81   Barneylfc
10   16   80   Kopite1971
11   15   79   Ycuzz
12   16   79   Mivi
13   15   78   joezydudek
14   24   77   SvenJohansen
15   15   76   bradders1011
16   16   76   RJH
17   13   75   redforlife
18   14   75   mickitez
19   16   70   Buck Pete
20   17   69   BoRed
21   18   68   jackh
22   14   66   Cape_Tear
23   15   66   tommy LFC
24   16   60   Wabaloolah
25   14   58   Vishwa Atma
26   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - Vivabobbygraham, Sinyoro (24)

Or swap Sinyoro for me?  ;)  It might be my one and only score of 24.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,821
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Just testing to see who is paying attention  :P
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm »
Vs LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott

Doak
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm
Just testing to see who is paying attention  :P

Do I get bonus points for spotting that? You could add them to my score for the Lask match  ;) 8)
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,357
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
LASK v Liverpool

Alisson

Gomez
Konaté
Virgil
Robertson

Gravenberch
Endo
MacAllister

Díaz
Gakpo
Salah

FS - LASK 0 - 4 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 8
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:06:44 am »
vs LASK

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Endo
Elliot
Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 4
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
