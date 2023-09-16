LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 v LASK 21st September



Match 1 : redforlife vs Bye 1



Match 2 : vivabobbygraham vs Bye 4



Match 3 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Ndeyanka



Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Bye 6



Match 5 : Buck Pete vs KeegansPerm



Match 6 : Garrus vs Vishwa Atma



Match 7 : tommy LFC vs bradders1011



Match 8 : Bye 3 vs Kopite1971



Match 9 : Cape_Tear vs RJH



Match 10 : jackh vs Mivi



Match 11 : Sinyoro vs Bye 5



Match 12 : Barneylfc vs SvenJohansen



Match 13 : joezydudek vs Wabaloolah



Match 14 : BoRed vs ollyfrom.tv



Match 15 : Bye 2 vs mickitez



Match 16 : rushyman vs mushi007







Any replays required will take place v Leicester next week. If there are no replays needed, Leicester will be the 2nd round.