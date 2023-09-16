« previous next »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 08:16:06 am
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Jones MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS 3=0 LFC
FG Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 08:30:47 am
vs Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 09:40:34 am
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Jones
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 10:01:03 am
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 10:03:42 am
v Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
MacAllister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer : Nunez
Final Score: 0 - 4 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 10:39:02 am
v Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer : Nunez
Final Score: 0 - 3 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 08:15:39 pm
Of course I had to be drawn against someone who predicted 3-1. :no
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 08:24:18 pm
The national lottery draw: 07 - 17 - 22 - 24 - 31 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

71722243159 / 34 = 2109477739 remainder 33

remainder + 1 = 34, so we use Round 34 (Round 38 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

BoRed v KeegansPerm 17-22
Buck Pete v redforlife 16-13
Cape_Tear v ollyfrom.tv 14-22
CornerTakenQuickly v RJH 24-16
Garrus v Barneylfc 14-15
joezydudek v bradders1011 15-15
Mivi v Ycuzz 16-15
mushi007 v Kopite1971 23-16
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 13-24
Sinyoro v Vishwa Atma 18-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

089   071   +18   12   KeegansPerm
083   067   +16   12   Barneylfc
093   090   +03   10   CornerTakenQuickly
098   053   +45   09   Garrus
094   071   +23   09   vivabobbygraham
079   081   -02   09   Mivi (1)
097   100   -03   09   Sinyoro
093   096   -03   09   mushi007
071   080   -09   09   Buck Pete
089   070   +19   08   ollyfrom.tv
078   088   -10   07   RJH
079   078   +01   06   Ycuzz
077   084   -07   06   redforlife
086   097   -11   06   Ndeyanka
078   088   -10   05   joezydudek
076   081   -05   04   bradders1011
067   074   -07   04   Cape_Tear
081   099   -18   04   Kopite1971
071   089   -18   03   BoRed
058   080   -22   03   Vishwa Atma (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 09:45:26 pm
Frustrating draw because I posted Quansah but bottled it and swapped it for Konate.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
September 16, 2023, 11:44:39 pm
vs LASK

Kelleher

Gomez
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas

Endo
McAllister
Elliott

Doak
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:35:42 am »
v LASK

Kelleher
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:11:49 am »
Ah, the Europa League is upon us.

Could well see some 4s and 5s scored in the team line ups  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
v LASK

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 0-1 (LFC win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
